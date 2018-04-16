   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Turismul românesc promovat la Untold şi Neversea

BURSA 27.06.2018

Adelina Toader
 
     Ministerul Turismului a încheiat un parteneriat cu organizatorii festivalurilor de muzică Untold şi Neversea pentru promovarea turistică a ţării noastre.
     Ministrul Turismului, Bogdan Trif, a declarat: "Ministerul Turismului a reuşit să adopte noi parteneri, Untold şi Neversea. Aceste evenimente au loc de patru ani, sunt un real succes. Doar anul trecut la Untold au fost circa 350.000 de participanţi şi la Neversea 150.000. Din care un număr important au fost turişti străini, cei mai mulţi din Anglia şi Germania. Mai mult decât atât, vorbim şi de mai mult de 100.000 apariţii în presă, scrisă şi online, pe care aceste două evenimente le-au generat. Este important ca împreună să promovăm turismul în România. Vom avea un parteneriat pe care îl semnăm chiar astăzi (n.r. ieri) cu reprezentanţii celor două evenimente şi o să avem şi beneficii: promovarea turistică a României. Mai mult decât atât, evenimentul care presupunea doar promovarea obiectivelor turistice din Transilvania, "All inclusive Transilvania", va fi transformat în "All inclusive România". Cu brăţara de la Untold poţi să intri gratuit sau cu reducere semnificativă la diferite obiective turistice din România. Este un nou mod de promovare de care trebuie să profităm. Este un mod eficient de a arăta turiştilor frumuseţile de care beneficiază România".
     În parteneriat cu Ministerul Turismului, brăţările de festival Untold şi Neversea vor oferi în perioada 5 iulie-30 septembrie reduceri sau alte facilităţi la peste 70 de obiective turistice importante din întreaga ţară.
     Edy Chereji, director de marketing şi comunicare Untold, a explicat că în anul 2018, fiind Anul Centenarului, s-a dorit extinderea campaniei de promovare turistică pe baza brăţării Untold la nivelul întregii ţări, din nord, din Maramureş şi până la Marea Neagră.
     Domnia sa a adăugat: "Acum trei ani am început campania «Transilvania All Inclusive», prin care ne propusesem atunci ca, pe baza brăţării Untold Transilvania, oamenii care vin la festival să aibă o gratuitate sau reducere la obiective turistice din Transilvania. Această campanie a prins foarte bine, un număr mare de turişti au vizitat Transilvania prin această campanie. Anul acesta, fiind an aniversar, ne-am dorit cu ocazia Centenarului, să transformăm această campanie în una şi mai mare - şi astfel că «Transilvania All Inclusive» devine «România All Inclusive». Pe lângă facilităţile pe care participanţii la Untold le au pe baza brăţării se adaugă şi facilităţile de la Neversea, astfel că vom avea obiective care vor putea fi vizitate cu gratuitate sau cu reducere din partea de nord a ţării, din Maramureş şi până la Marea Neagră. Lista lungă de obiective cuprinde Muzeul Brukenthal, Cimitirul Vesel de la Săpânţa, Salina Turda, Cetatea Râşnov, obiective turistice din Delta Dunării, Delfinariul din Constanţa etc.".
     Edy Chereji consideră că, pe parcursul celor aproximativ două luni de campanie, vor fi înregistraţi mulţi turişti.
     Directorul de marketing şi comunicare Untold, a precizat: "Campania «România All Inclusive» este fără îndoială o campanie prin care dorim să deschidem porţile către turiştii străini care vin la festivalurile noastre şi să-i motivăm să mai rămână câteva zile la noi în ţară pentru a descoperi frumuseţile pe care le avem. Nu în ultimul rând ar trebui să fie şi o campanie care să ne facă pe noi românii mândri de ţara noastră!"
     Totodată, reprezentantul festivalurilor i-a invitat pe cei care gestionează obiective turistice, muzee sau complexe turistice şi doresc să se alăture campaniei, singura condiţie fiind să ofere o gratuitate sau o reducere la servicii.
     Bogdan Buta, director general Untold, a precizat că parteneriatul semnat este unul incipient şi este încheiat cu Ministerul Turismului şi nu cu partide politice.
     Domnia sa a adăugat: "Considerăm că acest parteneriat evoluează, chiar dacă v-aţi aştepta la mult mai multe, dar probabil există un anumit cadru legislativ, există anumite restricţii, dar simţim că din acest an avem sprijin în ce înseamnă colaborarea cu Ministerul Turismului, nu cu partide politice. Untold nu are nicio implicare politică. În schimb, suntem deschişi pentru orice iniţiativă pozitivă, indiferent din partea cui vine. Considerăm că avem nişte parteneri în cadrul ministerului şi suntem optimişti că vom avea rezultate bune în ceea ce va însemna acest parteneriat. Pentru noi, această recunoaştere ne va oferi oportunitatea ca şi în deplasările internaţionale să putem reprezenta oficial România şi să putem să ducem cu mândrie tot ce are de oferit România către partenerii noştri din afară".
     Reprezentantul festivalurilor a mai precizat că are în plan iniţierea unor mediatripuri atât pentru reprezentanţi media din ţară, cât şi din afară pentru a descoperi şi celelalte lucruri pe care ţara noastră le are de oferit pe lângă divertisment.
     Reprezentanţii festivalurilor Untold şi Neversea, Bogdan Buta şi Edy Chereji, au primit din partea ministrului Turismului titlul de ambasadori onorifici ai turismului românesc, iar prin acest protocol Untold şi Neversea vor avea dreptul de a folosi şi sigla de destinaţie turistică a României.
     În plus, ministrul Turismului a adăugat că ţara noastră va avea standuri de promovare la cele două festivaluri. 
 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
27.06.2018
BVB
Creştere de 0,5% pentru BET-FI
     Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 1,34 miliarde de lei (288,86 milioane de euro), peste 98% din rulaj fiind dat de înregistrarea, în sistemul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans limitat în Europa, din cauza sectoarelor cu expunere la disputa comercială
     Pieţele europene au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, redresându-se în mare parte după vânzările masive din ziua anterioară, generate de tensiunile comerciale. Totuşi, avansul a fost limitat din cauza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
Bursele resimt tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, din cauza tensiunilor comerciale dintre SUA şi UE, în contextul în care, la finele săptămânii trecute, preşedintele american Donald Trump şi-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.06.2018
BVB
BET-FI singurul indice pe plus
     * Corecţie de -11,89% a titlurilor Transgaz, ca urmare a datei ex-dividend
     
     Volumul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 26,63 milioane de lei (5,7 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii
     * Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
     
     Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv pe pieţele europene
     Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
.