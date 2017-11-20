   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Uber, uber alles (I)

BURSA 09.01.2018

GHEORGHE PIPEREA
 
     Utilizarea pe scară largă a unor platforme electronice şi virtuale de interacţiune între persoane a căror identitate este reciproc (şi, de regulă, intenţionat) ignorată sau a unor metode de anonimizare şi ascundere a identităţii celor care interacţionează concentrându-şi atenţia pe obiectul comerţului şi nu pe identitatea participanţilor, delocalizarea şi depersonalizarea comerţului, tipice tehnologiei informaţiei, interpunerea din ce în ce mai frecventă a unor algoritmi informatici care încep să semene din ce în ce mai mult cu inteligenţele artificiale din filmele şi romanele sf sau distopice, toate acestea fac cvasi-imposibilă identificarea unui contract şi, deci, a unor stipulaţii contractuale care să poată fi analizate sub raportul caracterului lor abuziv. Caracteristicile acestui nou tip de comerţ frânează un demers esenţial pentru integritatea şi echilibrul pieţei, respectiv, identificarea unei persoane căreia să îi incumbe responsabilitatea abuzului de putere economică, a practicilor comerciale incorecte, a răspunderii pentru produse şi a concurenţei patologice sau neloiale. Mai mult decât atât, de regulă platformele virtuale pun în conexiune electronică ofertanţii şi solicitanţii unor servicii sau bunuri care nu sunt comercianţi. Aceşti potenţiali contractanţi sau achizitori puşi în conexiune electronică prin aplicaţii "inteligente" (de cele mai multe ori, prin telefoane sau tablete inteligente, ceea ce înseamnă o uşurinţă şi o rapiditate a "comerţului" care fac imposibile informarea, avertizarea şi consilierea ori auto-protecţia faţă de practicile incorecte ale vânzătorilor sau ale prestatorilor) sunt, de regulă, simpli particulari care ocazional produc, vând sau închiriază bunuri şi prestează servicii altor simpli particulari, ceea ce înseamnă că legislaţia protecţiei consumatorilor este irelevantă, de vreme ce nu se regăsesc, în cadrul operaţiunii juridice vizate sau perfectate, cele două noţiuni antinomice cu care operează această legislaţie, recte, comerciantul şi consumatorul. Desigur, cel care vinde sau închiriază bunuri ori prestează servicii poate "părăsi" zona ocazionalului, caz în care devine persoană fizică autorizată sau întreprinzător individual, asimilată comerciantului. De asemenea, titularul platformei on - line este indubitabil un comerciant. Numai că ideea fundamentală a acestor domenii de frontieră a afacerilor este punerea în conexiune directă a particularilor, pentru a interacţiona de la egal la egal, cu excluderea sau evitarea intermedierii comercianţilor "clasici", iar platformele on - line se promovează ca simplii intermediari, care nu vând bunuri şi nu contractează servicii cu achizitorul sau, respectiv, cu beneficiarul serviciului. Garanţia bunului sau a serviciului, calitatea acestuia, asigurarea integrităţii obiectului raportului juridic sau chiar a integrităţii fizice sau morale a achizitorului ori a beneficiarului serviciului sunt exterioare platformei on-line, care îşi clamează calitatea de "simplu" facilitator al interacţiunii, de agora virtuală în care oricine s-ar putea manifesta în mod mercantil sau doar în scop de socializare. De aici concluzia că metoda tehnologiei informaţiei de a pune în conexiune virtuală permanentă simpli particulari care au ceva de vândut, schimbat sau prestat, cu alţi simpli particulari care au nevoia de a cumpăra, schimba sau beneficia de un serviciu, neutralizează ideea de contract comercial, care presupune continuitate, încredere şi asumarea riscului, punând probleme ontologice legislaţiei protecţiei consumatorilor relative, mai ales, la combaterea şi sancţionarea clauzelor abuzive şi a practicilor incorecte ale comercianţilor. Împlicaţiile acestui nou tip de comerţ depăşesc, însă, cu mult domeniul legislaţiei protecţiei consumatorilor, "atacând" şi domeniul concurenţei, precum şi domeniul fiscal şi cel al relaţiilor juridice de muncă.
     Economia, legislaţia şi moravurile şi, mai ales, jurisprudenţa, vor fi marcate fundamental şi ireversibil de acest fenomen de înlocuire a intermedierii comerciale cu facilitarea informatico-tehnologică a conexiunii virtuale permamente a unui număr practic nelimitat de particulari.
     Pornind de la numele companiei uber, care s-a făcut cunoscută într-un domeniu relativ restrâns de activitate, cel al transporturilor urbane necolective, cu şofer, vom denumi uberizare tendinţa de înlocuire cu platformele informatice a intermedierii practicate de comercianţii clasici în raport cu consumatorii. În mod nesperat, uber s-a transformat recent într-un adevărat mit, întrucât această (la origine) simplă platformă IT care intermedia închirierea "vehiculelor de turism cu şofer" a fost subiectul unei foarte recente decizii a CJUE, decizie aparent defavorabilă uber, dar în realitate bine venită din perspectiva publicităţii gratuite făcute prin inflaţia de analize şi comentarii ale speţei.
     Prin intermediul unei aplicaţii pentru telefoane inteligente, uber pune în legătură un conducător auto neprofesionist (care utilizează în scop de transport de pasageri propriul autovehicul) cu o persoană care doreşte să efectueze o deplasare urbană şi vehiculează informaţiile referitoare la rezervarea serviciului de transport, efectuând şi serviciile de plată şi încasare a tarifului şi preocupându-se de menţinerea anumitor standarde de comportament al şoferului şi de calitate a maşinii utilizate pentru transport (pe care le impune şoferului sub sancţiunea excluderii din sistem). Deşi transportul propriu-zis este efectuat de conducătorul auto neprofesionist, condiţiile şi detaliile juridice ale serviciului, inclusiv cele financiare, nu sunt stabilite între pasager şi conducătorul auto, fiecare dintre aceştia având un raport juridic distinct, direct şi exclusiv, cu uber. de aceea, deşi serviciul de intermediere şi dispecerat electronic poate fi catalogat ca activitate separată, în realitate activitatea-ţintă este deplasarea pasagerului, care se efectuează în numele şi pe seama uber. În concepţia CJUE, activitatea de intermediere şi facilitare este subsidiară, principala activitate fiind cea de transport, o activitate similară celei de taximetrie. Este vorba, deci, de o prestare de servicii şi nu de un comerţ electronic (1). Din acest punct de vedere, nu numai că uber urmează a se supune legislaţiei în domeniul licenţierii ca întreprindere de transport, dar utilizatorii acestui serviciu trebuie să fie consideraţi consumatori, în sensul legislaţiei protecţiei consumatorilor, inclusiv în sensul legii clauzelor abuzive, raporturile juridice contractuale, cu toate consecinţele acestora, fiind legate între comerciantul uber şi un consumator, adică utilizatorul serviciilor uber.
     (va urma) 

     Nota
     1. A se vedea: Hotărârea CJUE din 20 decembrie 2017, pronunţată în speţa Asociacion Profesional Elite Taxi împotriva Uber Systems Spain SL (cauza C-434/15). Astfel, în hotărârea citată, Curtea reţine (a se vedea la pct.37-40) că serviciul de tip Uber nu se rezumă la o simplă intermediere (constând în punerea în legătură, prin intermediul unei aplicaţii pentru telefoane inteligente, a unui conducător auto neprofesionist care utilizează propriul autovehicul cu o persoană care doreşte să efectueze o deplasare urbană), ci se constituie într-un adevărat serviciu de transport urban pe care Uber îl face accesibil în special prin instrumente informatice. Serviciul de intermediere al Uber "se bazează pe selectarea unor conducători auto neprofesionişti [..] cărora [...] le furnizează o aplicaţie în lipsa căreia, pe de o parte, aceşti conducători auto nu ar fi în situaţia de a furniza servicii de transport şi, pe de altă parte, persoanele care doresc să efectueze o deplasare urbană nu ar recurge la serviciile respectivilor conducători auto". În plus, "Uber exercită o influenţă decisivă asupra condiţiilor prestaţiei furnizate de astfel de conducători auto. [...] Uber stabileşte, prin aplicaţia eponimă, cel puţin preţul maxim pe cursă, [...] percepe acest preţ de la client înainte de a achita o parte conducătorului auto neprofesionist al autovehiculului şi [...] exercită un anumit control asupra calităţii autovehiculelor şi a conducătorilor auto ai acestora, precum şi asupra comportamentului celor din urmă, care poate conduce, dacă este cazul, la excluderea lor". Aşadar, serviciul de intermediere al Uber face parte integrantă dintr-un serviciu global al cărui element principal este un serviciu de transport. Conform unei jurisprudenţe constante a Curţii, noţiunea de "serviciu în domeniul transporturilor" înglobează nu numai serviciile de transport considerate ca atare, ci şi orice serviciu intrinsec legat de un act fizic de deplasare de persoane sau de mărfuri dintr-un loc în altul datorită unui mijloc de transport (CJUE citează, în acest sens Hotărârea din 15 octombrie 2015, Grupo Itevelesa şi alţii, C-168/14, punctele 45 şi 46, precum şi Avizul 2/15 (Acordul de liber schimb cu Singapore) din 16 mai 2017, punctul 61). Ceea ce face, deci, Uber, intră sub incidenţa calificării lărgite de "serviciu în domeniul transporturilor".

 
 
