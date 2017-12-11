* De Rubeis susţine că a fost prejudiciat cu 1,9 milioane de CHF, de partenerii săi Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait şi spune că se va adresa instanţelor elveţiene

Majorarea de capital derulată de operatorul portuar Comvex Constanţa (CMVX), la finalul anului 2016, a iscat un scandal care se va tranşa, în final, în instanţă (vezi, în insert derularea evenimentelor).

Mai precis, Raymond De Rubeis, un om de afaceri australian, îşi acuză partenerii de la Comvex Constanţa (CMVX) - Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait - că i-au diluat deţinerea prin majorarea de capital, în acţionariat intrând, în schimb soţiile celor doi, şi, apoi, l-au exclus din conducerea companiei, după o modificare a actului constitutiv, prin care şi-au asigurat controlul în Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor.

În schimb, Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex, spune că majorarea de capital face parte din planul amplu de finanţare a terminalului de cereale, cuprins în Masterplanul Portului Constanţa, şi că aceste discuţii au avut loc pe parcursul unei perioade lungi de timp, astfel că Raymond De Rubeis, care era în Consiliul de Administraţie al Comvex, nu are cum să pretindă că nu le cunoştea. Mai mult, Viorel Panait spune că Raymond De Rubeis nu şi-a exprimat interesul să participe, direct sau indirect, la majorarea capitalului Comvex, deşi a fost prezent la prima convocare a Adunării Generale privind majorarea de capital.

Raymond De Rubeis a contestat în instanţă şi majorarea de capital respectivă, şi modificarea actului constitutiv, dar Tribunalul Constanţa i-a respins cererile, omul de afaceri anunţând că va face apel.

Toate informaţiile despre etapele majorării de capital au fost publicate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, însă Raymond De Rubeis spune că nu le-a urmărit, deoarece mereu era informat privind evenimentele societăţii de către partenerii săi, care îi erau prieteni de ani de zile. Acesta spune că a fost păcălit că AGA privind majorarea de capital care a fost anulată şi, de aceea, nu a participat la şedinţă.

În replică, Viorel Panait consideră că este de neimaginat că un avocat, deţinând de mai mult de 13 ani calitatea de membru în consiliul de adminis­traţie al unei societăţi listate, poate pretinde că nu a participat la o adunare generală a acţionarilor pentru că un terţ îl "informează" că această adunare ar fi fost anulată.

La rândul său, De Rubeis spune că se va adresa instanţelor elveţiene, pentru recuperarea unui prejudiciu de 1,9 milioane de franci elveţieni (CHF), produs companiei Davira AG, pe care o deţine, în cote egale împreună cu Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait, şi care avea o participaţie din Solidmet, acţionarul direct în Comvex. Anterior majorării de capital, Comvex era deţinută, în proporţie de 63%, de Solidmet (controlată majoritar de omul de afaceri constănţean Corneliu Idu, ceilalţi acţionari, cu cote indirecte fiind Raymod De Rubeis, Dan Drăgoi, fost general şi reprezentant al Grupului Internaţional Bali, şi Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex - vezi schema deţinerilor de la Solidmet), şi în proporţie de 28% de Expert Placement, subsidiară a grupului Arcelor Mittal.

După majorarea, la 27 ianuarie 2017 - structura acţionariatului Comvex era următoarea: Solidmet (30,68%), Expert Placement Services Limited (28,11%), Nicola Ruxandra Ioana (17,58%), Drăgoi Anca Mihaela (17,58%).

Compania Comvex deţine în Portul Constanţa cel mai mare terminal pentru manipularea mărfurilor solide în vrac din bazinul Mării Negre.

Redăm, mai jos, relatarea făcută de Raymond De Rubeis asupra situaţiei, dar şi punctul de vedere al lui Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex.



Raymond De Rubeis, care deţine în mod direct 0,019% din Comvex şi o deţinere la Solidmet (vezi schema), consideră inexplicabil faptul că "Solidmet" nu a participat la majorarea de capital derulată de companie, în decembrie 2016, scăzându-i deţinerea de la 63%, la 30,68%.

Acţionarii Comvex au decis, în septembrie 2016, aprobarea majorării capitalului social cu maxim 15 milioane de lei (6 milioane de acţiuni), până la 29,13 milioane de lei, la preţul de 2,5 lei/unitate (egal cu valoarea nominală), în două etape (vezi în insert succesiunea evenimentelor corporative de la Comvex, raportate Bursei de Valori Bucureşti).

Raymond De Rubeis ne-a relatat: "În cadrul primei etape, dedicată acţionarilor, pentru subscrieri pro-rata, numai Expert Placement a subscris ca să îşi menţină participaţia, iar, în mod inexplicabil, Solidmet, care era majoritar, nu a subscris. Ulterior, am aflat că, în etapa a doua, dedicată acţionarilor, dar după principiul «primul venit, primul servit», au participat la majorare soţiile domnilor Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait, respectiv Anca Drăgoi şi Ruxandra Nicola, care au intrat în acţionariat cu câte 17,58%".

Raymond De Rubeis susţine că, deşi făcea parte din Consiliul de Administraţie (CA), nu a fost convocat la şedinţa care a decis convocarea AGA pentru majorarea de capital. Domnia sa ne-a spus: "În perioada când s-a ţinut şedinţa de CA pentru convocarea AGA în vederea majorării de capital, nu mă aflam în ţară. Oricum, nu am fost anunţat de această şedinţă. Ulterior, am aflat de AGA şi am încercat să mă informez despre asta, dar Viorel Panait mi-a comunicat că Adunarea s-a anulat, astfel că nu am mers la şedinţa de la Constanţa. De atunci, nu am avut nicio şedinţă oficială de CA. Relaţia mea cu Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait era una de prietenie foarte puternică, mergeam la botezuri şi evenimente de familie împreună. Dan Drăgoi este naşul celor patru copii ai mei. De-a lungul timpului, mereu m-am informat de la ei cu privire la companie şi nu am avut motive să mă îndoiesc de informaţiile primite de la ei. De aceea, nu urmăream comunicatele de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti. De altfel, niciodată nu am avut o şedinţă formală de CA la Comvex, ei luau deciziile şi îmi aduceau documentele să le semnez, întotdeauna în grabă. Niciodată nu a fost vreo problemă.

Am început să am dubii, în decembrie 2016, când am văzut că Solidmet, unde deţin indirect o cotă, nu a participat la majorare şi, în schimb, au intrat în acţionariat Anca Drăgoi şi Ruxandra Nicola. Atunci, Cornel Idu m-a sunat să mă întrebe dacă ştiu ceva despre această majorare, iar când am încercat să aflu detalii de la Viorel Panait şi alţi directori din Comvex, nu mi s-a răspuns la telefon. Se pare că nici Cornel Idu nu ştia nimic. Pe 22 decembrie 2016, eu, Dan Drăgoi, Viorel Panait şi Cornel Idu am avut o întâlnire şi am discutat despre faptul că Solidmet a fost diluat, de la 63%, la 30% din Comvex. Drăgoi şi Panait au spus că nu se aşteptau ca Expert Placement, care era un acţionar inactiv, să subscrie şi că de aici a apărut problema. Am discutat să rezolvăm situaţia şi să readucem acţionariatul la forma iniţială. Am vorbit să îi dau 500.000 de euro lui Dan Drăgoi, pentru redistribuirea acţiunilor, dar ulterior nu s-a mai întâmplat nimic. Am mai discutat şi, de fiecare dată, acesta mi-a spus că situaţia se va rezolva".

De Rubeis spune că nu a mai crezut în rezolvare, în aprilie 2017, când acţionarii Comvex au schimbat actul constitutiv, astfel încât cvorumul de prezenţă necesar pentru Adunările Generale Extraordinare, la a doua convocare, să fie redus la 35% - procentul deţinut cumulat de doamnele Drăgoi şi Nicola -, de la 45% anterior. De asemenea, omul de afaceri spune că acesta este un pachet de control în AGA, având în vedere că, de obicei, Expert Placement lipseşte, iar Solidmet are numai 30%.

Domnul De Rubeis mai adaugă: "Mi-am dat seama că a fost un plan bine gândit, ca Viorel Panait şi Dan Drăgoi să ne dilueze pe mine şi Cornel Idu. Demersurile mele în instanţă de până acum au fost respinse de Tribunalul Constanţa. La proces, nu am fost lăsat să spun niciun cuvânt, instanţa a considerat că trebuia să formulez acţiunile la 15 zile după AGA de majorare şi, deci, s-ar fi prescris. Juridic, Tribunalul a judecat cauza pe motive de nulitate relativă, dar eu am depus o cerere de nulitate absolută, care este imprescriptibilă, aşa că voi face apel. Da, este adevărat că eu nu m-am informat de la BVB, dar pot să vă spun că acţionarii nu au fost informaţi corect privind aceste convocări - informaţiile nu au fost postate pe site-ul Comvex. De altfel, acest site are deseori probleme tehnice. Se pare că nici presa din Constanţa nu a considerat important subiectul, pentru că am făcut o conferinţă de presă, cu camere de luat vederi, şi nu a apărut nici o ştire".

* Raymond De Rubeis ameninţă cu procese în Elveţia

Raymond De Rubeis susţine că se va îndrepta împotriva Solidmet, în instanţele elveţiene, pentru un prejudiciu de 1,9 milioane de CHF, din diluarea participaţiei sale la Comvex, având în vedere că una dintre societăţile de pe lanţul de deţineri este înregistrat în Elveţia - Davira AG.

Domnia sa ne-a relatat: "Eu, împreună cu Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait suntem acţionari indirecţi ai Comvex, prin compania elveţiană Davira AG, iar situaţia de la Comvex a creat un prejudiciu la această companie de 5,8 milioane de CHF.

Pe 28 noiembrie 2017, directorii Davira mi-au scris că au observat diluarea participaţiei la Comvex, din cauza faptului că Solidmet nu a participat la majorarea de capital şi nici nu şi-a vândut drepturile de preferinţă. Potrivit calculelor acestora, pierderea este de 5,8 milioane de CHF. Directorii Davira mi-au semnalat că Autoritatea fiscală din Elveţia va trata acest aspect drept o distribuţie ascunsă de profit, adică suma de 5,8 milioane de CHF va fi percepută drept dividend, supusă unei taxe de 35%, Davira urmând să plătească, conform metodei de taxare, 3,15 milioane de CHF. Directorii m-au anunţat că societatea nu are fonduri suficiente pentru această plată şi mi-au cerut să asigur lichiditatea. Apoi, pe 6 decembrie 2017, directorii m-au informat că va trebui să îşi considere poziţiile în firmă, din cauza acestei situaţii.

Pe 14 decembrie 2017, avocaţii mei l-au informat pe Dan Drăgoi, care este administrator unic al Solidmet, că am fost prejudiciat cu 1,95 milioane de CHF (o treime din pierderea calculată de directorii Davira) şi că urmează să depună o plângere împotriva sa, în instanţa elveţiană, cerându-i să facă o sugestie de remediere a situaţiei.

Pe 21 decembrie 2017, Viorel Panait a avut o întânire cu directorii Davira la Zurich, iar în ziua următoare, directorii m-au informat că firma PwC va face o evaluare a diluării participaţiei la Comvex, iar Viorel Panait va asigura lichiditatea companiei. Ambele urmau să se întâmple nu mai târziu de mijlocul acestei luni. Totodată, acţionarii Comvex au fost convocaţi, pe 25 ianuarie, să numească PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit SRL ca auditor financiar al societăţii pentru trei ani. Deci firma care va soluţiona situaţia de la Davira va fi angajată auditor la Comvex, pentru trei ani".

Potrivit acţionarului Comvex, miza diluării sale din companie este terminalul de cereale pe care compania îl construieşte.

Comvex construieşte un terminal de cereale de 200.000 de tone cu bani împrumutaţi de la băncile Raiffeisen şi EximBank, pentru care a obţinut şi garanţii de stat. Raiffeisen Bank are calitate de aranjor în cadrul finanţării, iar creditul are o valoare totală de 33,6 milioane euro, fiecare bancă oferind jumătate din sumă, conform News.ro.

Pentru acest credit, EximBank a emis o garanţie de 18,2 milioane euro în numele statului român, ceea ce înseamnă că, în caz de neplată, suma ar putea fi rambursată din bani publici.

În prezent, capitalizarea bursieră a Comvex este de aproximativ 110 milioane de lei (24 milioane de euro), însă Raymond De Rubeis estimează că valoarea companiei va creşte la 200 de milioane de euro, după ce terminalul va fi operaţional.



* Succesiunea evenimentelor corporative de la Comvex, raportate Bursei de Valori Bucureşti

- Consiliul de Administraţie al Comvex a decis, pe 17 august 2016, convocarea Adunării Generale a Acţionarilor pe 20 septembrie 2016, pentru aprobarea majorării capitalului social cu maxim 15 milioane de lei, până la 29,13 milioane de lei, la preţul de 2,5 lei/unitate (egal cu valoarea nominală). Acţiunile rămase nesubscrise urmau să fie oferite spre subscriere acţionarilor, la 2,51 lei/unitate, prin metoda primul venit-primul servit. Majorarea a fost aprobată de acţionari.

- Pe 15 decembrie, Comvex informează că, în prima etapă de subscriere au fost subscrise 1.844.684 acţiuni şi au rămas de subscris, pentru a doua etapă, 4.155.316 acţiuni. A doua etapă de subscriere urma să se deruleze în perioada 16-18 decembrie 2016, în baza prospectului aprobat de ASF pe 8 noiembrie 2016.

-Pe 19 decembrie, Raiffeisen publică rezultatele majorării, arătând că, după a doua etapă, au mai fost subscrise 4.155.316 acţiuni, la preţul de 2,51 lei/acţiune. Ca urmare a subscrierii, doi acţionari, persoane fizice au dobândit fiecare câte o cotă de 17,59% din capitalul social majorat. Cei doi acţionari sunt Ruxandra - Ioana Nicola şi Anca Mihaela Drăgoi.

-La 27 ianuarie 2017 - structura acţionariatului Comvex era următoarea: Solidmet (30,68%), Expert Placement Services Limited (28,11%), Nicola Ruxandra Ioana (17,58%), Drăgoi Anca Mihaela (17,58%).

-Pe 28 aprilie 2017 are loc o nouă Adunare Generală a Acţionarilor, care decide modificarea actului constitutiv, astfel încât cvorumul necesar de prezenţă pentru ţinerea AGA Extraordinară, la a doua convocare este stabilit la 35%.

-Pe 14 iulie 2017, Comvex anunţă că Solidmet a cerut completarea convocatorului AGA din 31 iulie, cu un punct privind revocarea lui Raymond De Rubeis din funcţia de administrator Comvex. Revocarea este aprobată de AGA.







