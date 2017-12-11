   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

UN ACŢIONAR AGITĂ APELE LA COMVEX

Viorel Panait, Comvex: "Raymond De Rubeis era informat, dar nu a participat la majorarea capitalului Comvex"

BURSA 05.02.2018

ADINA ARDELEANU
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  "Majorarea de capital a parcurs toate procedurile potrivit legii, în mod public şi având toate autorizările necesare", spune directorul general al companiei
         Majorarea de capital derulată de operatorul portuar Comvex Constanţa (CMVX), la finalul anului 2016, a iscat un scandal care se va tranşa, în final, în instanţă (vezi, în insert derularea evenimentelor).
       Mai precis, Raymond De Rubeis, un om de afaceri australian, îşi acuză partenerii de la Comvex Constanţa (CMVX) - Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait - că i-au diluat deţinerea prin majorarea de capital, în acţionariat intrând, în schimb soţiile celor doi, şi, apoi, l-au exclus din conducerea companiei, după o modificare a actului constitutiv, prin care şi-au asigurat controlul în Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor.
       În schimb, Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex, spune că majorarea de capital face parte din planul amplu de finanţare a terminalului de cereale, cuprins în Masterplanul Portului Constanţa, şi că aceste discuţii au avut loc pe parcursul unei perioade lungi de timp, astfel că Raymond De Rubeis, care era în Consiliul de Administraţie al Comvex, nu are cum să pretindă că nu le cunoştea. Mai mult, Viorel Panait spune că Raymond De Rubeis nu şi-a exprimat interesul să participe, direct sau indirect, la majorarea capitalului Comvex, deşi a fost prezent la prima convocare a Adunării Generale privind majorarea de capital.
       Raymond De Rubeis a contestat în instanţă şi majorarea de capital respectivă, şi modificarea actului constitutiv, dar Tribunalul Constanţa i-a respins cererile, omul de afaceri anunţând că va face apel.
       Toate informaţiile despre etapele majorării de capital au fost publicate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, însă Raymond De Rubeis spune că nu le-a urmărit, deoarece mereu era informat privind evenimentele societăţii de către partenerii săi, care îi erau prieteni de ani de zile. Acesta spune că a fost păcălit că AGA privind majorarea de capital care a fost anulată şi, de aceea, nu a participat la şedinţă.
       În replică, Viorel Panait consideră că este de neimaginat că un avocat, deţinând de mai mult de 13 ani calitatea de membru în consiliul de adminis­traţie al unei societăţi listate, poate pretinde că nu a participat la o adunare generală a acţionarilor pentru că un terţ îl "informează" că această adunare ar fi fost anulată.
       La rândul său, De Rubeis spune că se va adresa instanţelor elveţiene, pentru recuperarea unui prejudiciu de 1,9 milioane de franci elveţieni (CHF), produs companiei Davira AG, pe care o deţine, în cote egale împreună cu Dan Drăgoi şi Viorel Panait, şi care avea o participaţie din Solidmet, acţionarul direct în Comvex. Anterior majorării de capital, Comvex era deţinută, în proporţie de 63%, de Solidmet (controlată majoritar de omul de afaceri constănţean Corneliu Idu, ceilalţi acţionari, cu cote indirecte fiind Raymod De Rubeis, Dan Drăgoi, fost general şi reprezentant al Grupului Internaţional Bali, şi Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex - vezi schema deţinerilor de la Solidmet), şi în proporţie de 28% de Expert Placement, subsidiară a grupului Arcelor Mittal.
       După majorarea, la 27 ianuarie 2017 - structura acţionariatului Comvex era următoarea: Solidmet (30,68%), Expert Placement Services Limited (28,11%), Nicola Ruxandra Ioana (17,58%), Drăgoi Anca Mihaela (17,58%).
       Compania Comvex deţine în Portul Constanţa cel mai mare terminal pentru manipularea mărfurilor solide în vrac din bazinul Mării Negre.
       Redăm, mai jos, relatarea făcută de Raymond De Rubeis asupra situaţiei, dar şi punctul de vedere al lui Viorel Panait, directorul general al Comvex.

       Reporter: Raymond de Rubeis susţine că deţinerea indirectă la Comvex i-a fost diluată, prin majorarea de capital derulată de companie în 2016. El spune că deţine 33% din compania Davira AG (alături de Dan Drăgoi - 33% şi Viorel Panait - 33%). Cum comentaţi?
     Viorel Panait: Afirmaţiile lui Raymond de Rubeis au scopul de a induce în eroare.Comvex SA nu mai putea continua activitatea de operare de minereuri, din evidente raţiuni economice.
     Diversificarea prin dezvoltarea terminalului de cereale era obligatorie pentru a menţine viabilitatea economică a societăţii.
     Dezvoltarea terminalului de cereale a fost decisă încă din anul 2014 de către AGA societăţii.
     Ulterior, Comvex a parcurs două proceduri de obţinere de fonduri, după cum vom prezenta în continuare.
     Obţinerea unei finanţări bancare a fost ultima soluţie adoptată (şi singura rămasă posibilă), aceasta fiind, de altfel, metoda cea mai utilizată în mediul economic pentru dezvoltarea business-ului. Pentru accesarea acestei finanţări, Comvex a obţinut garanţia Statului, acordată prin Eximbank. În final, din nou în mod perfect uzual, Societatea a fost obligată să aducă o contribuţie proprie la această finanţare, în cuantum de 20% din valoarea creditului. Pentru constituirea acestei contribuţii au fost folosite toate rezervele Societăţii plus o contribuţie obţinută de la acţionari pe calea majorării de capital desfăşurate în 2016.
     Aşadar, operaţiunea de majorare a capitalului social la Comvex S.A. desfăşurată în 2016 a fost pe deplin justificată din perspectiva necesităţilor menţionate anterior.
     Toate procedurile au fost parcurse potrivit legii, în mod public şi având toate autorizările necesare din partea autorităţilor relevante (ASF, în acest caz).
     Raymond de Rubeis a participat la adoptarea tuturor deciziilor majore necesare implementării procedurilor de majorare de capital, în calitatea pe care o deţinea de administrator al Comvex SA. Aşadar, cunoştea îndeaproape absolut toate detaliile procesului, încă de la începerea acestuia, precum şi întreaga sa desfăşurare!
     Toţi acţionarii au avut la dispoziţie mai mult de patru luni de la data lansării procedurii, prin convocarea AGA de majorare, pentru a analiza propunerea şi a-şi forma un punct de vedere, respectiv o conduită de investiţii.
     Deşi informat, Raymond de Rubeis nu a participat la majorarea de capital, nici în nume propriu, ca acţionar direct în Comvex SA, nici prin alocarea vreunei sume de bani, în calitatea sa de acţionar în Davira AG.
     Majorarea s-a realizat numai după verificarea Prospectului de ofertă de către ASF care a aprobat toate condiţiile de desfăşurare ale operaţiunii de majorare de capital, inclusiv preţul de subscriere, etapele de derulare, metodele folosite pentru realizarea subscrierilor etc.
     Procedura de majorare a capitalului s-a făcut în două etape. Prima etapă a permis exercitarea dreptului de preferinţă. Acest drept a fost exercitat de către 60 de acţionari, printre care şi acţionarul semnificativ ArcelorMittal.
     A doua etapă a fost o procedură competitivă, potrivit metodei primul venit - primul servit, aprobată de ASF. În această etapă au participat 22 de acţionari care au subscris acţiunile rămase după prima etapă. Raymond de Rubeis, fiind acţionar, putea participa şi nu a participat nici în această etapă!
     În aceste condiţii, a afirma că procedura de majorare de capital a reprezentat o operaţiune menită să îl dilueze pe Raymond de Rubeis sau pe alt acţionar este un non-sens! Operaţiunea a fost perfect justificată economic, a presupus o lungă perioadă de timp în care orice acţionar (şi chiar terţii până la o anumită dată!) au putut participa neîngrădit. Toate procedurile au fost publice, atât potrivit legii cât şi publicate extensiv de presa economică din România.
     Raymond de Rubeis nu a arătat niciun interes pentru a participa în vreun fel la niciuna dintre etapele de majorare, nu a transmis vreun document (adresă, cerere, convocare, notificare etc) către nici una dintre societăţile în care avea deţineri de capital (nu a mobilizat nici fonduri proprii în acest sens) şi, mai ales, nu a participat nici în nume propriu, nici în a doua etapă, competitivă!
     * a) Necesitatea economică a majorării
     Dezvoltarea unui terminal de cereale a avut în vedere anumite aspecte economice, respectiv: (i) evoluţia în scădere constantă a traficului de minereuri, combustibili solizi, deşeuri feroase şi neferoase şi pentru care Comvex deţine facilităţi de depozitare, (ii) starea generală a industriei siderurgice şi energetice, atât din România, cât şi din alte state pe care terminalul Comvex le deserveşte (ex: Serbia, Ungaria, Bulgaria), dar şi (iii) creşterea constantă a traficului de cereale ce tranzitează Portul Constanţa.
     * b) Hotărâri AGA
     Încă din anul 2014, Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor Comvex S.A. a decis dezvoltarea unui terminal de cereale.
     Majorarea de capital social s-a decis de către acţionarii Comvex S.A. în adunarea convocată în 19/20 septembrie 2016, ca răspuns la necesitatea acoperirii contribuţiei proprii a companiei astfel cum s-a solicitat în vederea acordării unei garanţii emise de către Statul Român şi a unui credit sindicalizat acordat de către consorţiul de bănci alcătuit din Raiffeisen Bank SA şi EximBank SA.
     * c) Master Planul de Transport
     Având în vedere importanţa strategică a proiectului pentru întreaga economie, acesta a fost inclus în Master Planul General de Transport al României, aprobat prin HG 666/2016, precum şi în Master Planul Portului Constanţa elaborat de Ernst &Young-urgenta S2- şi este integrat într-un proiect mai amplu de dezvoltare a infrastructurii feroviare cu fonduri europene prin Programul Operaţional Infrastructura Mare (POIM) - Implementarea unei dane specializate de mare adâncime în Dana 80.
     * d) Modalităţi şi tentative de finanţare
     Pentru finanţarea proiectului, compania a încercat întâi obţinerea de fonduri necesare realizării Terminalului prin programul Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) şi, apoi, obţinerea de fonduri prin schema de ajutor de stat instituită prin HG nr. 807/2014. Deşi Societatea a depus toate diligenţele, nu au putut fi accesate fondurile necesare pentru dezvoltarea terminalului de cereale prin aceste modalităţi.
     * e) Credit sindicalizat cu garanţia Statului
     Acţionarii oricărei societăţi, dar şi administratorii acesteia, au obligaţia exercitării drepturilor şi atribuţiilor ce le revin cu respectarea interesului prioritar al Societăţii şi intereselor legitime ale celorlalţi acţionari, potrivit prevederilor exprese ale legislaţiei pieţei de capital (Art. 46 alin (3) din L 24/2017 şi Art. 136^1 din L 31/1990).
     Ca urmare a respingerii aplicaţiilor depuse pentru obţinerea fondurilor necesare dezvoltării Terminalului (menţionate mai sus la litera (d), in luna iulie 2016, AGA Comvex a decis contractarea unui credit bancar pentru finanţarea acestuia.
     Finanţarea s-a putut obţine doar ca urmare a acordării unui ajutor de Stat prin intermediul EximBank România.
     Chiar şi în aceste condiţii, în consonanţă cu practica uzuală în cadrul unei finanţări bancare, s-a solicitat Comvex o contribuţie proprie în cuantum de 20% din valoarea investiţiei.
     Prin eforturile interne ale Societăţii şi prin negocieri susţinute cu diferiţii furnizori de servicii şi lucrări, valoarea proiectului a fost ajustată în mod eficient la suma de 42 de milioane de euro.
     În acest context, contribuţia proprie pe care societatea urma să o acopere s-a ridicat la suma de 8,4 milioane euro.
     Pentru acoperirea acestei contribuţii, în luna iulie 2016, AGA Comvex a decis repartizarea profitului rămas nerepartizat în anii anteriori.
     Întrucât fondurile necesare pentru acoperirea contribuţiei proprii erau insuficiente, fiind necesară o sumă suplimentară de 3,2 milioane euro, în data de 20 septembrie 2016 acţionarii Societăţii au adoptat singura soluţie rămasă, anume recursul la acţionari. Astfel, au decis majorarea capitalului social astfel încât suma obţinută prin această metodă să acopere diferenţa necesară.
     Ulterior, ca urmare a tuturor proceselor şi procedurilor anterior menţionate, în luna mai 2017, Comvex a finalizat negocierile cu consorţiul de bănci ce au acordat finanţarea şi a încheiat contractul de credit cu acestea. Totodată, în vederea garantării creditului şi având în vedere importanţa proiectului pentru întreaga economie a României, EximBank SA a emis în numele şi pe seama Statului Român o garanţie de stat în cuantum de 18,2 milioane euro.
     * f) Majorarea de capital social
     Majorarea de capital social s-a făcut în deplină concordanţă şi cu respectarea tuturor prevederilor legale aplicabile. Astfel, Consiliul de Administraţie, din care făcea parte, la acea dată, şi Raymond de Rubeis a decis convocarea AGA pentru a adopta o decizie în legătură cu majorarea de capital social. Majorarea era realizată în scopul obţinerii fondurilor necesare pentru acoperirea contribuţiei proprii a companiei în contextul creditului sindicalizat ce urma a fi obţinut pentru finanţarea proiectului terminal de cereale. Finanţarea a fost aprobată şi de Raymond de Rubeis, în Consiliul de Administraţie al Societăţii.
     Aşadar, în data de 20 august 2016, s-a publicat convocarea pentru această adunare, astfel cum prevede legislaţia în vigoare. Mai mult decât atât, compania a transmis către BVB şi ASF rapoarte curente anunţând astfel piaţa în legătură cu această convocare, precum şi ordinea de zi a adunării. (Hotărâri AGEA 19/20.09.2016 majorare capital social prin emisiune acţiuni nr. maxim 6.000.000 acţiuni).
     Anterior finalizării operaţiunii de majorare de capital social al Comvex SA, Solidmet SRL deţinea un procent de 63,2421% din capitalul social al Comvex SA.
     Solidmet SRL a votat în Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor din 19/20 septembrie 2016 în favoarea majorării capitalului social. Orice vot contrar ar fi reprezentat încălcarea obligaţiei legale pe care acţionarii o au de a-şi exercita drepturile cu respectarea interesului superior al Societăţii şi al celorlalţi acţionari.
     Ulterior, Solidmet SRL nu a participat efectiv la procedura de majorare de capital social, întrucât nu dispunea de fondurile necesare unei astfel de operaţiuni. Deşi au fost pe deplin informaţi cu privire la această operaţiune, acţionarii indirecţi ai Solidmet nu şi-au exprimat niciodată, pe parcursul celor 4 luni (!) dintre data convocării şi data realizării operaţiunii de majorare, interesul pentru această participare. De asemenea, pe întreaga perioadă Solidmet nu a deţinut fonduri necesare pentru a participa în vreun fel la această operaţiune.
     Acţionarul indirect al Solidmet SRL, Davira AG, în care Raymond de Rubeis deţine într-adevăr un procent de 33%, nu a pus la dispoziţia Solidmet fondurile pentru participarea la majorarea de capital social al Comvex SA.
     Mai mult decât atât, Raymond de Rubeis avea şi calitatea de acţionar direct al Comvex SA, iar în calitate de acţionar avea dreptul de a participa la majorare, în conformitate cu prospectul aprobat de către ASF, putând astfel să îşi majoreze deţinerea directă. Cu toate acestea, el a înţeles să aibă o atitudine pasivă şi să nu participe la procedura de majorare.
     * g) Aprobări legale ASF
     Prospectul de ofertă a fost aprobat de către ASF la data de 08.11.2016 prin Decizia nr. 2122. ASF a aprobat toate condiţiile de desfăşurare a operaţiunii de majorare de capital, inclusiv preţul de subscriere, etapele de derulare, metodele folosite pentru realizarea subscrierilor etc.
     * h) Intermediarul ofertei
     Intermediarul ofertei a fost Raiffeisen Bank, unul dintre cei mai reputaţi operatori din piaţă.
     Reporter: Raymond de Rubeis spune că Davira AG, acţionar indirect la Comvex a înregistrat un prejudiciu de 5,8 milioane CHF, prin diminuarea deţinerii companiei Solidmet.
     Viorel Panait: Aceasta este o aserţiune bazată pe speculaţii, fără a fi fundamentată în nici un fel. Un astfel de prejudiciu ar trebui stabilit de către autorităţile competente din Elveţia şi nicidecum de către Raymond de Rubeis.
     În plus, având în vedere toate raţiunile economice şi legale ce au fundamentat procedura de majorare de capital social al Comvex SA, precum şi modul de desfăşurare al acesteia, nu se poate vorbi despre un astfel de prejudiciu.
     Reporter: Domnia sa susţine că, înainte de AGA privind majorarea, v-a sunat să vă ceară lămuriri şi că i-aţi fi spus că AGA a fost anulată. Cum comentaţi?
     Viorel Panait: Raymond de Rubeis a fost prezent în data de 19 septembrie 2016 la sediul Societăţii, astfel cum reiese fără echivoc din lista de prezenţă, semnată şi de el. La acea dată AGA Comvex nu s-a întrunit din lipsă de cvorum.
     Ca urmare a acestei lipse de cvorum, AGA s-a întrunit la a doua convocare, la data de 20 septembrie 2016, astfel cum, legal şi statutar, ea fusese convocată.
     Raymond de Rubeis nu a considerat de cuviinţă să se prezinte şi să participe şi a doua zi, la a doua convocare, când AGA Comvex a fost legal constituită şi când a decis efectiv majorarea capitalului.
     Mai mult, Raymond de Rubeis, făcând parte din Consiliul de Administraţie al Comvex SA, avea obligaţia legală de a participa la toate adunările generale ale acţionarilor.
     De asemenea, toate informaţiile cu privire la Adunarea Generală a Acţionarilor au fost aduse la cunoştinţa publicului prin mijloacele prevăzute de legislaţia aplicabilă, prin publicarea convocatorului în Monitorul Oficial al României (Nr. 3023/19.08.2016) şi ziarul local Telegraf din data de 19.08.2016, prin transmiterea unui raport curent către BVB şi ASF şi publicarea tuturor documentelor relevante pe web-site-ul companiei.
     Anularea convocării unei adunări generale a acţionarilor nu este posibilă potrivit legii, iar Raymond de Rubeis, care are studii juridice, ar fi trebuit să cunoască foarte bine aceste aspecte.
     În acest context, afirmaţiile lui Raymond de Rubeis sunt cel puţin surprinzătoare, chiar hilare. Este de neimaginat că un avocat, deţinând de mai mult de 13 ani calitatea de membru în consiliul de administraţie al unei societăţi listate, poate pretinde că nu a participat la o adunare generală a acţionarilor pentru că un terţ (oricine ar fi acesta!) îl "informează" că această adunare ar fi fost anulată.
     Reporter: Domnia sa susţine că avea o relaţie foarte bună de prietenie cu Dan Drăgoi şi cu dumneavoastră şi că afla toate informaţiile despre evenimentele corporative ale societăţii de la dumneavoastră. Cum comentaţi?
     Viorel Panait: Această întrebare arată, prin ea însăşi, gradul de înţelegere privind piaţa de capital, reglementarea generală a societăţilor (comerciale) a domnului de Rubeis şi gradul de implicare al acestuia.
     Nu poate fi acceptat argumentul că un acţionar care a deţinut funcţia de membru al consiliului de administraţie timp de mai mult de 13 ani obţinea informaţii cu privire la evenimentele corporative ale Societăţii exclusiv în baza unor pretinse relaţii de prietenie cu anumite persoane!
     Pentru conformitate trebuie menţionat că Societatea a fost admisă la tranzacţionare pe BVB încă din anul 1996. Astfel cum foarte bine cunoaşte (sau ar trebui să o facă...) Raymond de Rubeis, orice societate listată are anumite obligaţii de publicitate şi raportare către piaţă în legătură cu evenimentele sale corporative semnificative.
     În aceste condiţii, chiar exceptând cea mai importantă calitate a lui Raymond de Rubeis şi anume aceea de administrator al Societăţii cu răspundere în ceea ce priveşte modul de conducere al Societăţii, acesta avea şi calitatea de acţionar al Societăţii. În această calitate avea de asemenea acces la informaţii cu privire la evenimentele corporative ale Societăţii. Toate convocările adunărilor generale ale acţionarilor s-au realizat de-a lungul timpului cu respectarea tuturor prevederilor legale în vigoare referitoare la publicitate şi informarea acţionarilor.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     * Succesiunea evenimentelor corporative de la Comvex, raportate Bursei de Valori Bucureşti
     - Consiliul de Administraţie al Comvex a decis, pe 17 august 2016, convocarea Adunării Generale a Acţionarilor pe 20 septembrie 2016, pentru aprobarea majorării capitalului social cu maxim 15 milioane de lei, până la 29,13 milioane de lei, la preţul de 2,5 lei/unitate (egal cu valoarea nominală). Acţiunile rămase nesubscrise urmau să fie oferite spre subscriere acţionarilor, la 2,51 lei/unitate, prin metoda primul venit-primul servit. Majorarea a fost aprobată de acţionari.
     - Pe 15 decembrie, Comvex informează că, în prima etapă de subscriere au fost subscrise 1.844.684 acţiuni şi au rămas de subscris, pentru a doua etapă, 4.155.316 acţiuni. A doua etapă de subscriere urma să se deruleze în perioada 16-18 decembrie 2016, în baza prospectului aprobat de ASF pe 8 noiembrie 2016.
     - Pe 19 decembrie, Raiffeisen publică rezultatele majorării, arătând că, după a doua etapă, au mai fost subscrise 4.155.316 acţiuni, la preţul de 2,51 lei/acţiune. Ca urmare a subscrierii, doi acţionari, persoane fizice au dobândit fiecare câte o cotă de 17,59% din capitalul social majorat. Cei doi acţionari sunt Ruxandra - Ioana Nicola şi Anca Mihaela Drăgoi.
     - La 27 ianuarie 2017 - structura acţionariatului Comvex era următoarea: Solidmet (30,68%), Expert Placement Services Limited (28,11%), Nicola Ruxandra Ioana (17,58%), Drăgoi Anca Mihaela (17,58%).
      - Pe 28 aprilie 2017 are loc o nouă Adunare Generală a Acţionarilor, care decide modificarea actului constitutiv, astfel încât cvorumul necesar de prezenţă pentru ţinerea AGA Extraordinară, la a doua convocare este stabilit la 35%.
     - Pe 14 iulie 2017, Comvex anunţă că Solidmet a cerut completarea convocatorului AGA din 31 iulie, cu un punct privind revocarea lui Raymond De Rubeis din funcţia de administrator Comvex. Revocarea este aprobată de AGA.

 

Newsletter
English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
.

