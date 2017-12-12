   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

Un coşmar pentru noul preşedinte al Federal Reserve

BURSA 06.02.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
"Se pare că umflăm o bulă a obligaţiunilor pentru toate maturităţile, care va conduce la mari pierderi odată cu majorarea dobânzilor mai târziu. Aproape poţi să spui că aceasta este strategia noastră". JEROME POWELL, declaraţie în cadrul unei şedinţe de politică monetară din 2012
CĂLIN RECHEA      Janet Yellen a plecat cu regrete din fruntea băncii centrale a Statelor Unite. Nu, nu este vorba despre "remuşcări" referitoare la situaţia economică şi financiară pe care o lasă în urmă, ci despre "dezamăgirea de a nu fi fost numită pentru un al doilea mandat de preşedinte al Federal Reserve", după cum a declarat într-un interviu acordat postului public de televiziune PBS.
     Pe fondul scăderii masive a pieţelor obligaţiunilor şi acţiunilor din ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămâ­nii trecute, Janet Yellen, aflată în ultima zi a mandatului său din fruntea Federal Reserve, s-a declarat mulţumită de starea economiei.
     "Economia creşte cu o rată sănătoasă şi solidă" în opinia sa, iar "piaţa muncii este puternică". În sprijinul acestei afirmaţii, doamna Yellen a citat crearea a 200 de mii de locuri de muncă în ianuarie 2018, conform ultimului raport de la BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Acelaşi raport include şi datele neajustate pentru sezonalitate, care arată o scădere cu 3,085 milioane a numărului locurilor de muncă faţă de luna precedentă, când declinul a fost de 225 de mii (n.a. datele ajustate arată o creştere cu 160 de mii).
     Jurnalista de la PBS a întrebat-o apoi dacă este îngrijorată de prezenţa bulelor speculative pe pieţele financiare, după ce a amintit o declaraţie recentă a lui Alan Greenspan, fost preşedinte al Federal Reserve, la televiziunea Bloomberg.
     În opinia lui Greenspan, "există două bule speculative, una pe piaţa acţiunilor şi una pe piaţa obligaţiunilor", iar "bula de pe piaţa obligaţiunilor reprezintă problema critică". În ciuda vârstei sale înaintate, se pare că "vederea" lui Greenspan s-a îmbunătăţit considerabil faţă de perioada când era considerat "maes­tru" al economiei, dar când era de părere că "bulele speculative pot fi observate doar atunci când se prăbuşesc".
     "Nu vreau să pun eticheta de bulă speculativă pe ceea ce vedem acum", a răspuns şi Janet Yellen, însă a recunoscut că "valoarea activelor financiare este ridicată".
     Cu toate acestea, doamna Yellen nu este foarte îngrijorată, deoarece "sistemul financiar este suficient de rezistent acum şi poate să absoarbă şocurile".
     Danielle DiMartino Booth, fost consilier al preşedintelui Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas şi autoarea cărţii "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America", arată că "este prea devreme să evaluăm moştenirea lui Yellen", însă precizează că "politica promovată s-ar putea să nu asigure o stabilitate financiară durabilă".
     Motivul principal este, desigur, "uriaşa creştere a datoriilor din perioada mandatelor lui Yellen la Federal Reserve" (n.a. vicepreşedinte între 2010 şi 2014 şi preşedinte din 2014), care ne asigură că "au fost plantate seminţele următoarei crize financiare".
     Evoluţia pieţelor acţiunilor şi obligaţiunilor din ultima săptămână arată că s-ar putea să fim foarte aproape de momentul testării rezistenţei sistemului financiar global.
     După scăderea concertată a preţului acţiunilor şi obligaţiunilor din SUA din ultimele zile, traderii se întreabă dacă nu asistăm cumva la semnalul privind declinul major al pieţelor în perioada următoare, după cum scrie Bloomberg, care mai aminteşte că vânzările masive simultane de pe cele două pieţe reprezintă un fenomen întâlnit ultima oară în 2009.
     "Creşterea economică globală robustă a determinat creşterea aşteptărilor inflaţioniste şi susţine opiniile conform cărora Federal Reserve, BCE şi Banca Japoniei pot trece la restricţionarea politicii monetare", scrie Financial Times într-un articol despre "cea mai mare scădere a acţiunilor americane din era Trump".
     Este adevărat că Federal Reserve a majorat timid dobânda de politică monetară în ultima perioadă, dar este greu de crezut că aşteptările inflaţioniste vor fi suficiente pentru a determina acţiuni similare în Europa şi Japonia.
     De fapt, Banca Japoniei a făcut recent oferte de cumpărare nelimitată a obligaţiunilor guvernamentale cu maturitatea la 10 ani, în condiţiile în care randamentul acestora a depăşit ţinta băncii, de 0,1%. Reacţia a fost una de panică în faţa perspectivei de pierdere a controlului curbei randamentelor, după cum scrie Zerohedge.
     Analiştii de la Barclays consideră că principala cauză a creşterii dobânzilor în Japonia o constituie tendinţa accelerată de creştere a costurilor de finanţare din Statele Unite, iar economistul şef de la Daiwa Securities este convins că Banca Japoniei va continua intervenţiile pe piaţă, deoarece "instituţia trece acum prin schimbări masive de personal şi nu doreşte o dezintegrare a pieţelor".
     Pentru Jurrien Timmer, director în cadrul Fidelity Investments, "totul se reduce la evoluţia dobânzilor", iar "reacţia pieţelor de acţiuni arată că acestea sunt atente, în sfârşit, la pieţele obligaţiunilor", conform unei declaraţii pentru Financial Times.
     Alţi analişti consideră că asistăm doar la o corecţie. Jeffrey Schulze, director de strategie la Clearbridge Investments, a precizat pentru Bloomberg că "nu este sfârşitul creşterii pieţelor", deoarece "doar o intrare a economiei SUA în recesiune" va conduce la inversarea tendinţei.
     În acest context intră în scenă noul preşedinte al Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, care din luna mai 2012 a fost membru al Consiliului Guvernatorilor băncii centrale americane.
     Creşterea peste aşteptări a numărului locurilor de muncă, conform datelor oficiale ajustate pentru sezonalitate din ianuarie 2018, a întărit convingerea investitorilor că noul preşedinte al Fed-ului va continua să majoreze dobânda de politică monetară.
     Adevărata problemă care trebuie rezolvată de Powell este, însă, normalizarea bilanţului Federal Reserve, prin reducerea treptată a portofoliului de titluri financiare achiziţionate prin tipărire.
     Din 2015, valoarea medie a acestui portofoliu a fost de circa 4,22 trilioane de dolari, în condiţiile în care valoarea medie a portofoliului de obligaţiuni guvernamentale a fost de circa 2,5 trilioane (vezi graficul 1 din documentul ataşat).
     În ultimele 4 luni, Federal Reserve a început "normalizarea" bilanţului, iar programul anunţat arată o reducere cumulată de 420 de miliarde de dolari în 2018 a portofoliului de obligaţiuni guvernamentale şi a celui de obligaţiuni ipotecare (MBS).
     Deocamdată procesul se vede mai ales la nivelul portofoliului de obligaţiuni guvernamentale, care a scăzut cu 18 miliarde de dolari în ianuarie 2018 şi cu 30 de miliarde de la maximul de 2,466 trilioane înregistrat la sfârşitul lunii octombrie 2017 (vezi graficul 2 din documentul ataşat).
     Portofoliul de obligaţiuni guvernamentale din bilanţul Fed-ului a ajuns astfel la cea mai mică valoare de la mijlocul anului 2014.
     Deşi programul de reducere a titlurilor de stat din bilanţul Federal Reserve nu presupune vânzarea directă a obligaţiunilor pe piaţă, ci renunţarea la completarea "locurilor libere" rămase în urma ajungerii la maturitate a celor existente, se pare că operaţiunea de normalizare a bilanţului băncii centrale poate avea o influenţă mai mare asupra costurilor de finanţare decât majorarea directă a dobânzii de politică monetară.
     Conform datelor de la Trezoreria SUA, randamentele titlurilor guvernamentale cu maturitatea de până la un an au înregistrat o creştere medie de circa 42%, iar a celor cu maturitatea între 2 şi 10 ani o creştere medie de circa 34%, în condiţiile în care randamentul obligaţiunilor de 5 ani a crescut cu 33,3%, până la 2,56%, iar randamentul obligaţiunilor de 10 ani a crescut cu 19,3%, până la 2,78% (vezi graficul 3 din documentul ataşat).
     În lipsa unui cumpărător de talia Federal Reserve, dobânzile îşi vor accelera, probabil, creşterea, mai ales în condiţiile în care noul cadru fiscal din SUA implică o creştere substanţială a deficitului bugetar.
     Ce poate să facă Jerome Powell cu această "moştenire"? Nu prea multe. John Dizard se întreabă, într-un articol din Financial Times cu un titlu în care face un joc de cuvinte între "moarte" şi "datorie" (n.a. "New Federal Reserve chief Powell, a debt man walking"), dacă noul preşedinte al Fed-ului "intră într-un vis sau într-un coşmar".
     Jerome Powell ştia, mai mult ca sigur, că va intra într-un coşmar "construit" de economişti reputaţi de talia lui Greenspan, Bernanke sau Yellen. "Se pare că umflăm o bulă a obligaţiunilor pentru toate maturităţile, care va conduce la mari pierderi odată cu majorarea dobânzilor mai târziu. Aproape poţi să spui că aceasta este strategia noastră", declarat Powell într-o şedinţă de politică monetară din octombrie 2012, conform minutelor publicate recent de Federal Reserve.
     "Din aceste documente se observă că Powell este mult mai sceptic în ceea ce priveşte modelul macroeconomic al Federal Reserve şi mult mai conştient de riscurile de piaţă decât predecesorii săi", mai scrie jurnalistul de la FT.
     Şi Donald Trump ştie ce reprezintă creşterea dobânzilor. "Acum suntem într-o bulă speculativă. Singurul lucru care arată bine este piaţa acţiunilor. Dar dacă vor creşte dobânzile, chiar şi puţin, totul se va prăbuşi", declara viitorul preşedinte american într-o dezbatere televizată din timpul campaniei electorale.
     După dezamăgirea de a nu fi fost numită pentru un nou mandat la conducerea Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen s-ar putea să-i fie recunoscătoare, foarte curând, preşedintelui Donald Trump, deoarece i-a oferit o "paraşută" înainte de oprirea "motoarelor".
     Dar dacă avocatul Jerome Powell, ce-i drept fost partener în cadrul Grupului Carlyle şi cu experienţă în cadrul unor mari bănci comerciale şi fost oficial în cadrul Trezoreriei SUA, va reuşi să menţină pe linia de plutire structura economică şi financiară a Americii?
     Nu ar fi aceasta ironia supremă la adresa profesorilor de economie care au "supravegheat" doar tiparniţa de la declanşarea crizei financiare globale? 

     "Acum suntem într-o bulă speculativă. Singurul lucru care arată bine este piaţa acţiunilor. Dar dacă vor creşte dobânzile, chiar şi puţin, totul se va prăbuşi".
     DONALD TRUMP, într-o dezbatere televizată cu Hillary Clinton din 2016

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
06.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 35 milioane de lei
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
       Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat deprecierea demarată săptămâna trecută, doar cinci titluri încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME/BURSELE CONTINUĂ SĂ SCADĂ
Investitorii de pe pieţele internaţionale vând masiv acţiuni
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut şi ieri, continuând declinul important început vineri, investitorii vânzând acţiuni în condiţiile în care antici­pează că inflaţia mai ridicată din Statele Unite va...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
ZECE ANI DE LA LISTAREA LA BVB
Acţiunile "Transgaz" - la 417 lei/ unitate, mai mult de dublu faţă de IPO
     Titlurile Transgaz (TGN) au închis şedinţa de vineri la 417 lei/acţiune, în contextul unui rulaj de 3,51 milioane de lei, al doilea în clasamentul lichidităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Deutsche Bank" au pierdut peste 11% săptămâna trecută
     Bursele europene s-au înscris pe un curs descendent vineri, din cauza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
