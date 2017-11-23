   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

UN PIC DE GHEMATRIE PSD-ISTĂ

Viorica Dăncilă, 13

BURSA 18.01.2018

Primarul General, Gabriela Firea, a vizitat împreună cu premierul Japoniei, Shinzo Abe, Grădina Japoneză din parcul Regele Mihai (Herăstrău). Comunicatul Primăriei susţine că premierul japonez a dorit să viziteze grădina, în condiţiile în care experţii Ambasadei Japoniei la Bucureşti au acordat asistenţă tehnică de specialitate în reamenajarea acestei locaţii. Interesant este că premierul japonez a vizitat Grădina japoneză exact în etapa programată să se întâlnească cu Mihai Tudose, care, între timp, demisionase de la Palatul Victoria, astfel că România nu i-a mai putut alinia vizitatorului un omolog. În fotografia din stânga, Grădina Japoneză de la Bucureşti, în luna ianuarie, este destul de tristă şi îngheţată (faţă de o grădină japoneză din altă ţară - foto dreapta), dar ceea ce nu se vede este că-i închisă cu lacăt şi a fost deschisă special pentru înaltul oaspete. În gândirea tradiţională din Ţara Soarelui Răsare, grădina este sufletul grădinarului, în timp ce în folclorul românesc, ea este implicată în exclamaţia "Mare ţi-e Grădina Ta, Doamne!" - vizita premierului nipon a prilejuit implicit acest schimb de înţelepciune.
MAKE      Aş putea prescurta expresia "primul premier" cu cifra "11", expresia "al doilea premier", cu "12" şi ar rezulta că pe Viorica Dăncilă aş putea-o prescurta cu "13", urmând, pare-se, să fie al treilea premier PSD, în decursul ultimului an.
     Deci, 13.
     Ipocrizia populară ne face pe toţi să-l întrebăm pe Liviu Dragnea, după ce şi-a izgonit doi premieri, cum garantează PSD că nu-l va zbura şi pe al treilea, ca şi când n-ar fi clar că PSD îl va zbura şi pe al treilea, dacă Liviu Dragnea va vrea.
     PSD nu mai este fata cuminte - a lăsat ruşinea la o parte şi şi-a dat jos propriul premier, mai întâi până în vine, apoi i s-a rupt elasticul de tot, prin moţiune de cenzură, devenind primul partid din lume care şi le-a zbânţuit aşa, în văzul tuturor.
     Operaţiunea a primit numărul de cod "111" (a cumulat expresiile "primul premier" - 11, adică Grindeanu - şi încă un 1, de la "premiera" mondială).
     Tudose 12 ("al doilea premier"), ochi mari, redevenţe mici, vrei să le măreşti, ochii se-ngustează, Tudose te dă afară, afară, afară!, iar Dragnea-l dă afară pe Tudose (vorba lui Domenico Modugno: "Adio, al mondo!"), să fie clar cui trebuie plătită şpaga, mă rog, nimănui nu-i place să dea două rânduri de şpăgi, dar, acum, asta e, trebuie date din nou.
     Cred că şi asta-i o premieră mondială, să vină premierul Japoniei în vizită la tine şi tu să nu mai fii premier, să vrea să-ţi bată la uşa pe care tocmai ai ieşit, fără să fi lăsat şi tu un bilet cu "Sayōnara!"
     Umblă vorba că Grindeanu 11 s-a ales cu un salariu de 17 mii de euro la ANCOM (el a negat, însă, suma, spunând că e vorba de 10.000 de lei), dar soldaţii disciplinaţi o sug, doar demisionează cu abnegaţie; pe Tudose 12 l-a-necat tusea la nota "Do" - Tu"Do"se - dacă nu-nţelegeţi, pagubă-n ciuperci, a fost o glumă.
     Viorica Dăncilă 13 pare să fie pregătită pentru întreg solfegiul, este din Teleorman, ca şi Carmen Dan, două doamne, amândouă sunt atât de potrivite, încât Dragnea nu vede cum ar mai putea fi necesară şi o a treia ejectare.
     Au contraire, nu ştiu de ce poporul jurnalistic este îngrijorat că ar putea fi mazilită şi Viorica Dăncilă, (cred că este un spasm intelectual venit dintr-un rudiment de gândire amintind de inducţia incompletă, dacă 11 şi 12, atunci şi 13); îngrijorarea afişată sugerează că cetăţenii cred în idealul unei lumi unde puterile în stat se numesc putere legislativă, executivă şi judecătorească şi ele ar fi separate, că aşa scrie la manualul de democraţie (care, fiind democraţie reprezentativă, oricum nu este, este ca Mihai Tudose la întâlnirea cu Shinzo Abe, conform cu poezia japoneză a lui Eminescu "Era pe când nu s-a zărit, Azi o vedem, şi nu e"); îngrijorarea exprimă suspiciunea că ne-am juca pe muchie de cuţit, gata-gata să cădem dintr-un regim democratic în nu ştiu ce căcăraiţă de regim teleormănean.
     Păi, nu mai fiţi îngrijoraţi!
     Cu 13, cu 14 sau cu 15, Liviu Dragnea conduce partidul, conduce parlamentul, guvernul şi i-o trage şi puterii judecătoreşti, constant şi progresiv, ca un pedofil în uniformă.
     Căcăraiţa de regim teleormănean nu e cine ştie ce creaţie, nu urmăreşte decât cum să se îmbine în mod folositor programul de guvernare cu şpaga, dar fără puşcărie.
     Sunt răcit ca dracu', mă doare în piept, tuşesc toată noaptea, nu pot să dorm decât în fotoliu, dar dacă Dragnea m-ar opri pe stradă, n-aş sta, de frică să nu mă pupe.
     Şase, PSD! 

     * NOTA
     Ghematrie - Procedeu cabalistic de interpretare a textelor canonice, alocând literelor, cuvintelor şi frazelor valori numerice, care, în anumite configuraţii, ar putea sugera semnificaţii ascunse.

 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-Make în data de 18.01.2018, ora 00:05)  
 Mie mi se pare ca premier e Corina Cretu.
 Zic si eu, dancila e sluga , dar la mai multi stapani.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anti-make , in data de 18.01.2018, ora 00:10)
 
 Cabalistic: dancila e ciolos 2. Nu trebuie sa cautam in istorie progres, de la jefferson la trump e cale lunga, iar hitler a fost DUPA bismarck...etc.noi avem asteptari ascensionale de la viata noastra (sa crestem fizic, spiritual etc) si le transferam spre istorie. Unde exista o singura zeita : intamplarea...


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 18.01.2018, ora 00:12)
 
 Sa nu se inteleaga ca ciolos e in galerie cu jefferson sau bismarck, vai ,nu .


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 18.01.2018, ora 00:26)  
 viorică vasilică vai de steaua ta măi draga Romalica. In ţara asta nu va fi bine niciodata, niciodata, niciodata. mulţumim don'pablito.


 
