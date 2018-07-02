   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Un pod prea îndepărtat

BURSA 07.09.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Oamenii sunt îndreptăţiţi să creadă şi, cel mai adeseea, cred "de la sine", că politicienii sunt, dacă nu din cale afară de competenţi şi deştepţi, măcar cu scaun la cap şi cu un dram de bun simţ. Nu neapărat în exces, dar măcar atît cît e nevoie ca să nu o iei la fiecare doi paşi prin bălăriile patriei, ori să dai în toate gropile generos plantate în cale. Această presupoziţie operează şi atunci cînd, într-o societate cît de cît normală, cineva se apucă să facă o lege, un act normativ, ori o constituţie. Nu stai să prevezi toate situaţiile absurde! Presupui că bună-credinţa celor care operează cu reglementarea res-pectivă va fi îndeajuns, astfel încît şi fără prevederi exprese, să ocolească acele ramuri din graful acţiunilor posibile care duc în fundături, neunde. Ei bine, România se dovedeşte, încă o dată, tărîmul tuturor posibilităţilor...mai ales al celor "care nu se poate"! În cazul de faţă, este vorba despre "coabitare".
     Pentru organizarea post-decembris-tă a instituţiilor guvernării sale, Româ-nia a împrumutat şi hibridat unul dintre cele mai disfuncţionale modele operante în marile democraţii, cel al actualei Republici Franceze. Sistemul francez este îmbibat pînă la saturaţie de aspiraţia "autocratului suprem"; "greaua moştenire" transferată de la Ludovic al XIV-lea, la Napoleon şi de la el, pînă la De Gaulle. În sistemul constituţional actual al Franţei, aceas-ta se traduce prin crearea unei funcţii prezidenţiale aproape echivalentă, ca autoritate, cu cea regală! De altfel, reşedinţa oficială a instituţiei prezidenţiale se află în fostele palate regale!!! Preşedintele stă cocoţat deasupra Guvernului, iar, în plus, are importante prerogative şi asupra Parlamentului, dacă ne referim fie şi numai la privilegiul dizolvării acestuia. Această organizare struţo-cămilară, republican-regalistă, duce la situaţia în care Preşedintele ales direct, de o anume culoare politică (a fost cazul socialis-tului Mitterrand, spre exemplu) este obligat să conlucreze/prezideze cu o majoritate parlamentară de culoare politică opusă şi, pe cale de consecinţă, cu un guvern/prim-ministru din aceeaşi tabără ostilă politic. Situaţia a fost botezată de francezi: coabitare! Englezii i-au spus "În pat cu duşmanul"!!!
     Prin hibridare, Constituţia Româ-niei a creat o struţo-cămilă la pătrat! O funcţie prezidenţială, mult mai slabă, dar cu aspiraţii dominante, la fel de mari. Prin urmare ea nu este cocoţată peste Guvern, dar a rupt în două atribuţiile executive şi a creat de facto două guverne: unul aprobat de Parlament şi condus (teoretic!!!) de Primul Ministru, iar altul, desprins din trupul primului, un fel de Cabinet, după modelul britanic, (miniştrii cei mai importanţi: finanţe, justiţie, apărare etc. ), altoit însă cu şefii serviciilor de informaţii plus şeful Statului Major, ba chiar şi un Consilier prezidenţial, condus de data aceasta de Preşedinte şi funcţionînd sub umbrela instituţională a Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT). Cu un preşedinte de o culoare politică, Iohannis, şi cu un Parlament/Guvern PSD, de culoare opusă, guvernarea României este obligată să evolueze în sistem de coabitare, pe marginea subţire a unei prăpastii de hăul căreia doar un echilibru desăvîrşit te poate feri. Ei bine, Iohannis şi Drag-nea/Dăncilă, într-o unitate deplină a inconştienţei, au aruncat cît colo orice preocupare pentru echilibru şi funcţionalitate a guvernării. Tot ceea ce-i mai interesează este bătălia pentru supremaţia orgoliilor şi abia după aceea bătălia pentru cîştigarea viitorului mandat la Cotroceni. Guvernarea Româ-niei? Nu are decît să se aleagă praful... cui... ce-i pasă??!!! Supărat că la rectificarea bugetară toate instituţiile au primit suplimentar bani, mai puţin cele aflate în ograda autorităţii prezidenţiale (apărare, servicii), de la care s-au luat bani, şi profitînd de prevederea constituţională care obligă guvernul să treacă bugetul/rectificarea bugetară prin CSAT, Iohannis, Preşedintele, şi-a încercat puterile şi s-a pus de-a curmezişul deciziei cabinetului. Cum? Prin suspendarea şedinţei CSAT, care urma să discute rectificarea bugetară!!!! Adică, pe procedură, că pe fond nu avea în nici un chip sorţi de izbîndă!!! Cum a răspuns Guvernul? Pe procedură! A zis că şi-a făcut datoria să ceară avizul CSAT şi, prin urmare, a adoptat soluţia de rectificare care i-a convenit, fără să-i mai pese de "nazurile şi fiţele" lui Iohannis.
     Dacă în operaţiunea "Market Garden" podul de la Arnheim s-a dovedit unul prea îndepărtat pentru trupele aliate, în operaţiunea "Guvernarea României", coabitarea politică este un pod încă şi mai puţin accesibil, aflat mult dincolo de orizontul oamenilor noştri politici. Dacă mai era nevoie de o probă a dispreţului "clasei noastre politice" pentru cetăţeni, pentru orice considerente raţionale, a totalei şi inconşientei ei lipse de preocupare pentru consecinţele instituţionale, juridice, economice şi sociale ale acţiunilor luate în exercitarea mandatului puterii, dacă mai dorea cineva să măsoare pînă unde poate merge absurdul, iaca "păs-torii treburilor publice" aflaţi la Cotroceni şi la Palatul Victoria ne-au pus sub ochi gema în structurile căreia se oglindeşte, în toată splendoarea ei naturală, incalificabila prostie, exihată în funcţia publică. 
 
