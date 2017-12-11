   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Investitii Personale

Un secol şi o săptămână

BURSA 02.02.2018

Marius Tiţa
 
măreşte imaginea
     Dacă ar fi trăit, adică ar fi supravieţuit tratamentului instant cu plumb din 1989 şi, aşa fortificat, ar mai fi dus-o încă 28 de ani şi o lună, Ceauşescu, Nicolae Ceauşescu, ar fi împlinit, astăzi, un secol şi o săptămână. Am fi defilat direct pe stadioane, desenând cifra 100 sau alte imagini pline de subtilitate, ori mesaje care nu mai au loc de atâta mândrie patriotică şi încântare comunistă. Desigur, dacă am fi supravieţuit şi noi unei jumătăţi de secol de epocă ceauşistă de aur şi vreo şapte decenii de comunism.
     Evenimentul de vinerea trecută a trecut mai puţin observat şi marcat de cât am fi crezut. Nici măcar criptocomunişti şi funestoceauşişti adevăraţi nu mai avem. Vremea superbă a tăiat masiv din aerul subversiv şi martiric pregătit de cei care vin mereu la Ghencea, de 26 ianuarie, şi găsesc frig şi zăpadă. Şi nici măcar o analiză mai serioasă a ceea ce a însemnat Ceauşescu, epoca lui sau vremea comunistă, nici măcar parodii la televizor sau un documentar revelator, ce mai, dezinteres total, de zici că era vorba de centenarul vreunui pictor.
     Ne aflăm la 28 de ani de la marea ruptură, astfel că oamenii născuţi atunci sunt deja părinţi şi din zona de maximă activitate şi implicare. Or, ei nu au niciun bit de înţelegere a timpurilor ceauşiste, a mentalităţilor şi a practicilor, a comportamentului şi a viziunilor de atunci. Când vorbim de Ceauşescu invocăm presupusa siguranţă a locului de muncă şi a unei locuinţe, în paralel cu lista lungă de lipsuri şi suferinţele generate de acestea. Dar pentru oamenii zilelor noastre, aceste lipsuri sunt greu de crezut, cum de neînţeles sunt multe stări de fapt de atunci. Să nu uităm totuşi, cea mai mare parte dintre trăsăturile societăţii umane din 2018 au apărut, accelerat, în ultimul timp, în ultimii ani, evident după 1989. Aproape tot ce folosim sau doar ne înconjoară era doar un vis sau nici măcar atât, acum trei decenii. Dacă ar fi supravieţuit lui Ceauşescu sau anului 1989, comunismul ar fi murit ca un gândac scârbos atins de insecticidele globalizării, informatizării, comunicării.
     Ei, bine, stimaţi tineri alfa ai zilelor noastre, chiar şi când vorbim des­pre regimul tragi-comic al lui Ceauşescu, este bun un strop de rigoa­re. Astfel, noţiunea de "Epocă de aur" se referă la perioada cât Ceauşescu a fost în fruntea partidului-stat, 1965-1989, şi nu la vremea comunismului la conducere, 1946 sau 1947 - 1989. E simplu, Ceauşescu, la scurt timp după ce a fost ales, a schimbat denumirea României din Republică Populară în Republică Socialistă. Mai exact, la 21 august 1965. Înainte a fost Republica Populară Română iar în perioada 1954-1963, chiar Romînă.
     Am pus acest accent de câte ori Artmark a ţinut, de 26 ianuarie sau în preajma acestei zile, o licitaţie "Epocă de aur", cu obiecte legate direct şi propagandistic de comunism şi de oamenii care l-au slujit. Din fericire, am avut şi în acest an o licitaţie cu o astfel de ofertă, o licitaţie a "Epocii de aur" extinse la întreaga perioadă comunistă. Cele mai scumpe obiecte ale ofertei sunt obiectele, personale sau cadouri, ce au aparţinut lui Ceauşescu şi/sau soţiei sale, inegalabila Leana. Rareori apar obiecte personale ale altor lideri comunişti, ceea ce ne aminteşte că orânduirea respectivă avea un singur Dumnezeu şi cel mult pe "sinistra sa soţie". Din ce în ce mai mult apar obiecte dinainte de 1989, care ne par, multora dintre noi, a fi foarte cunos­cute. Recunosc că de mic am anticipat aceste vremuri şi, când unii fu­geau după funcţii şi diplome de luptători, eu puneam deoparte afişe şi alte efecte de propagandă, fiind sigur că, la un moment dat, piaţa de artă şi obiecte de colecţie îmi va da dreptate. La licitaţia din acest an au apărut, pe lângă inevitabile cadouri, luate de RA-PPS, vândute în licitaţii publice dedicate de prin primii ani '90, şi loturi serioase de invitaţii oficiale, hărţi, busturi.
     Un exemplar din "Informaţia Bucureştiului" din 4 noiembrie 1956, chiar ziua când trupele sovietice intrau în Ungaria să înăbuşe revolta de acolo, a fost vândut cu 150 de euro, preţul de pornire fiind de 40 de euro. Locul său este, desigur, într-o colecţie de publicaţii din acel moment istoric. Să nu uităm că la Budapesta, în 1956, a fost lansată moda cu stema decupată şi cea cu o figură emblematică, un fel de Gavroche, pe coperta unei reviste colorate. Asta pentru cei cărora li se par cunoscute situaţii similare de la revoluţia noastră, din 1989. Un exemplar din "Informaţia" de peste două decenii s-a dat la pornirea de bilet de autobuz, adică 10 euro. Deşi era din 5 martie 1977 şi îl arăta deja pe Ceauşescu vizitând ruinele cutremurului, el venind în acea noapte dintr-un turneu în Africa. Ni se spune asta din prima pagină, unde mai aflăm că "s-au înapoiat persoanele oficiale care au însoţit pe şeful statului român în aceste vizite". Evident, înapoiat era şi ziaristul care scria acele rânduri. 150 de euro s-a dat şi pe un exemplar din "Scînteia poporului" din 22 decembrie 1989, pornirea fiind de 30 de euro. Tot atât se cerea şi pentru un exemplar din ultima "Scînteie", cea din 21 decembrie 1989, care s-a dat, însă, cu 100 de euro. Acelaşi ziar, ediţia din 25 martie 1965, dedicat morţii lui Dej, a cerut şi a primit doar 10 euro.
     Catalogul licitaţiei ne permite şi un uşor studiu asupra drapelului românesc de stat. Contrar a ceea ce ştiam noi, constituţiile comuniste din 1952, 1965 şi 1968 garantează un drapel cu albastrul la lance. Un steag marinăresc din 1980, cu această aşezare a culorilor şi cu stema RSR, s-a dat cu 50 de euro. Un drapel tricolor cu gaură în mijloc şi cu urme din stemă, despre care ni se spune că a luptat la Revoluţie, a urcat de la 60 la 250 de euro. În mod inexplicabil, fotografia ni-l arată cu capul în jos, cu manşeta pentru lance, albastră, în partea dreaptă şi cu roşul în stânga. Probabil autorul pozei sau al machetei albumului ştia că drapelul comunist e cu roşu în stânga şi a întors poza ca să se conformeze cu eronata convingere generală. Înaintea lor, însă, s-a dat, cu 20 de euro, un tricolor care ne-a ameţit total pentru că ni se arată în acelaşi spirit, cu roşul neapărat în stânga, chit că speciala croială, care îi permite să fie înfipt în lance, este pe albastru şi pică în dreapta. Altfel spus, drapelul e prezentat cu spatele.
     Preţul cel mare, 1,6 mii de euro, a fost atins în dublu exemplar, de o tapiserie cu Nicu şi Leana flancându-i la o masă ca de frescă bisericească pe părinţii lui, cei de la Scorniceşti, şi de un covor de lână ca un desen naiv, cu Ceauşescu în plin rictus. Anterior, un covor mai oficial, cu imaginea lui de actor de cinema, frezat, la o tribună meschină, se pare că a Marii Adunări Naţionale, cu un fundal abstract de drapele dominate de secera îmbârligată pe ciocan. Pentru nevoile curente, un sul de hârtie igienică din comunism, Oana, săpunul, sacoşa aniversară de când a făcut Metroul 10 ani, fiecare la 10 euro capitalişti. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
02.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul coboară la doar 29 milioane de lei
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Valoarea transferurilor a scăzut în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la doar 29,39 milioane de lei, reprezentând aproape jumătate din lichiditatea consemnată în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 54...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Dassault" şi "Nokia" aduc câştiguri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au fluctuat în prima zi a lunii februarie. Sectorul tehnologic a înregistrat câştiguri importante pe fondul unor rezultate peste aşteptări anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BVB
Peste 60% din volum, realizat cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de aproape 54 de milioane de lei (11,59 milioane de euro), peste...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv în Europa, în baza profiturilor raportate de companii
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
