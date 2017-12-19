   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

Un sistem învechit şi ineficient - asigurările de sănătate

BURSA 15.02.2018

THEODOR STOLOJAN
 
măreşte imaginea
     Aşa zisa "revoluţie fiscală" a generat o confuzie deplină şi în sistemul naţional de asigurări de sănătate. Pe bandă rulantă, se scot ordonanţe de urgenţă pentru a cârpi acest sistem şi a se găsi soluţii, astfel încât, potrivit noului principiu de guvernare, "nimeni să nu piardă" la salariul net, ca urmare a aces­tei "revoluţii fis­cale". S-a ajuns la aberaţia economică perfectă: angajaţii din sectorul IT, cu venituri mari şi în plină expansiune, primesc o dublă subvenţie din bugetul de stat - scutirea de la plata impozitului pe salariu şi suportarea unei părţi din contribuţia pentru asigurări de sănătate de la bugetul de stat (o nouă categorie de semi-asistaţi sociali). Un asemenea rezultat al "re­voluţiei fiscale" poate fi înregistrat de către actuala guvernare în Quinness World Records. Dacă adău­găm şi odiseea formularului 600, atunci confuzia fiscală este desă­vârşită.
     Acum, putem observa cu ochiul liber cât de învechit şi neadecvat este sistemul naţional de asigurări de sănătate, în raport cu evoluţia economiei româneşti.
     În primul rând, nu există nicio corelaţie între un sistem bazat pe o cota procentuală plătită pentru asigurări de sănătate (în prezent, de 10 la sută) şi costul real al serviciilor medicale necesare populaţiei, corespunzător structurii maladiilor şi probabilităţii producerii riscului de îmbolnăvire. În consecinţă, de la an la an, fondurile prevăzute pentru Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS) sunt insuficiente, iar tarifele practicate pentru multe proceduri medicale, cum ar fi, de exemplu, tarifele pentru operaţii, nu acoperă costurile actului medical.
     În al doilea rând, pentru a creşte resursele destinate asigurărilor de sănătate, contribuţia va fi plătită nu numai la veniturile salariale, cum ar fi normal , ci şi la veniturile din inves­tiţii, cu limitarea, în acest caz, a calculului la nivelul salariului minim anual pe economie.
      În acelaşi timp, salariaţii angajaţi pe un program de lucru cu un număr mai mic de ore au obligaţia de a plăti contribuţia pentru asigurări de sănătate la nivelul salariului minim pe economie, ceea ce a condus la situaţia de a aduce bani de acasă.
     Iar, pentru ca "nimeni să nu piardă", guvernarea actuală a creat o nouă subvenţie de la buget, trans­formându-i şi pe aceştia într-o nouă categorie de semi-asistaţi sociali. În acelaşi timp, sunt scutiţi de plata acestei contribuţii chiar şi pensionarii cu pensii mari.
     În al treilea rând, CNAS având practic întreaga populaţie asigurată - între care peste cinci milioane de pensionari, peste trei milioane de elevi şi studenţi, peste cinci milioane de salariaţi- nu are posibilitatea de a urmări fiecare persoană, atât în perioada când nu apelează la serviciile medicale, cât şi în timpul când se află sub îngrijire medicală, cu două scopuri: pentru a influenţa adoptarea unui stil de viaţă sănătos şi pentru a preveni excesul de cheltuieli medicale.
     Mobilitatea persoanelor şi a forţei de muncă în special, mobilitatea bazei de venituri asupra căreia se calculează cota procentuală de contribuţie pentru asigurări de sănătate (să ne amintim numai dificultatea de a urmări veniturile realizate din activităţi independente, prin celebrul deja formular 600), concomitent cu imposibilitatea CNAS de a urmări evoluţia fiecărei persoane asigurate pe tot parcursul vieţii impun o reformă profundă a sistemului de asigurări de sănătate pe trei direcţii principale:
     a) introducerea competiţiei în piaţa asigurărilor de sănătate, prin instituirea dreptului de înfiinţare a caselor private de asigurări de sănătate, în locul actualei CNAS. Aceste case private vor avea un număr mai mic de persoane asigurate şi, ca atare, vor putea urmări mai bine şi influenţa starea de sănătate a acestora, prin stabilirea de stimulente, în vederea adoptării unui stil de viaţă sănătos (cum ar fi, de exemplu, acoperirea integrală a cheltuielilor cu controalele medicale periodice şi, corespunzător, penalizarea celor care neglijează efectuarea acestor controale). În cazul persoanelor aflate sub îngrijire medicală, aceste case private vor putea preveni excesele de costuri medicale prin cooperarea în timp real cu furnizorii de servicii medicale. Întrucât casele private de asigurări de sănătate furnizează un bun public-asigurarea de sănătate-, aceste case vor fi monitorizate de către Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară. Casele private de asigurări de sănătate vor fi obligate să asigure orice persoană care le solicită acest serviciu, pentru a se evita riscul selecţiei adverse (respectiv, evitarea asigurării persoanelor cu probleme medicale);
     b) înlocuirea cotei procentuale pentru contribuţia de asigurări de sănătate cu o primă de asigurare de sănătate, în sumă absolută, a cărei mărime va fi stabilită de către fiecare casă privată de asigurări de sănătate, aflată în competiţie una cu alta. Mărimea primei de asigurare de sănătate va fi determinată de costul serviciilor medicale, structura serviciilor medicale solicitate şi de probabilitatea producerii riscului de îmbolnăvire la nivelul mulţimii asigurate. Prima de asigurare de sănătate poate fi diferită ca mărime, în funcţie de pachetele de servicii medicale asigurate, de proporţia în care persoana asigurată doreşte să suporte o parte din costul actelor medicale (în vederea prevenirii abuzului de servicii medicale), precum şi de includerea sau neincluderea unor membrii ai familiei persoanei asigurate, care se află în întreţinerea acesteia. În pachetele salariale oferite angajaţilor, an­gajatorii vor prevede obligaţia angajatului de a se asigura pentru sănătate şi, ca un stimulent, vor putea suporta o parte din prima de asigurare de sănătate;
     c) statul poate înfiinţa un sistem de stat de asigurări de sănătate numai pentru persoanele care nu îşi pot permite plata primei de asigurare de sănătate în sistemul privat, prin acordarea unui ajutor social finanţat din bugetul de stat, condiţionat în funcţie de veniturile realizate şi avuţia persoanelor în cauză. Solidaritatea socială va fi asigurată şi prin menţinerea actualelor programe naţionale pentru anumite maladii cronice (ca, de exemplu, diabet, cancer şi altele), precum şi pentru vaccinarea împotriva bolilor contagioase. O persoană fără asigurare de sănătate va beneficia de servicii medicale în cazul unei urgenţe. În această situaţie, a cazului de urgenţă, furnizorii de servicii medicale, în colaborare cu administraţiile locale vor urmări recuperarea costului actelor medicale de la persoana neasigurată. Dacă statul doreşte să acorde asistenţă medicală gratuită pentru un anumit grup de persoane, ca, de exemplu, copiii preşcolari în creşe şi grădiniţe, atunci statul va avea obligaţia să plătească primele de asigurare de sănătate pentru acel grup din bugetul de stat.
     Întârzierea de a face o reformă reală a sistemului de asigurări de sănătate , în cadrul reformei întregului sistem medical din România, ne va conduce la aceleaşi rezultate ca şi până în prezent: creşterea fondurilor alocate din bugetul de stat pentru sănătate şi accentuarea nemulţumirii populaţiei faţă de sistemul de sănătate. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Un sistem învechit şi ineficient - asigurările de sănătate

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.02.2018, ora 00:54)  
 In primul rand doresc sa va dau dreptate in ceea ce priveste prima parte a editorialului dumneavoastra; da, sistemul national de asigurari de sanatatea trebuie regandit si refacut in totalitate.
 Cu toate acestea nu pot fi de acord cu solutia propusa, pe scurt de a implementa sistemul american (Obamacare inclus). Nu i se potriveste Romaniei, un stat social, si nici americanilor acest sistem nu le prieste.
 Apoi, mi s-a urcat parul pe ceafa cand am citit ca ASF-ul ar putea monitoriza aceasta noua piata de asigurari cu o valoare estimata a eventualelor prime de circa 4,5 mld. € (valoarea aproximativa a contributiilor catre CNAS in 2016); prin comparatie valoare primelor pietei nationale de asigurari este de 2,5 mld €.
 As dori sa propun urmatorea solutie, cu mult mai potrivita Romaniei si izvorata din prima parte a editorialului. Astfel, noul sistem national de asigurari de sanantate va trebui sa asigure o corelare intre contributiile asiguratilor si costul serviciilor medicale necesare populatiei, iar CNAS-ul va trebui sa implementeze un sistem pentru a urmari eficient evolutia fiecarei persoane asigurate.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 01:40)
 
 Stolojan nu și-a prezentat aceeași marotă a asigurărilor private de sănătate ca soluție la problemă.
 Mafia din sistemul de sănătate se chinuie din 2011 să transfere cele 4,5 miliarde de euro de la stat la privat, direct în schemele și ingineriile financiare ale asiguratorilor privați.
 Ce poate fi mai frumos decât să încasezi o gârlă de bani de la toți și să decontezi câte o aspirină celor 99% care nu au asigurare premium? :)))


 
  1.2.   Asigurările de sănătate in Roman  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Stolojan , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 07:59)
 
 Va Multumesc pentru comentariu. Important este sa declanșăm o dezbatere serioasă asupra sistemului medical din România si in acest cadru a sistemului de asigurări de sănătate. Evident este ca sistemul actual este total depășit in raport cu evoluția economică a României si cu cerințelor oamenilor la care acest sistem trebuie sa răspundă.


 
  1.3.   Asigurările de sanatatein Romania  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Stolojan , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:05)
 
 Va Multumesc pentru comentariu. După cum observați, am evitat sa ma refer in articol la corupția din sistemul medical si de asigurări dominat de stat. Scurgerea banului public din sistemul medical de stat in cel privat creat de același personal care lucrează si in sectorul de stat este un fapt public despre care vorbim foarte puțin mai ales cei cu probleme medicale. Poate soluția propusă nu este cea mai potrivită României. Dar avem nevoie de aceasta dezbatere serioasă , deoarece așa cum funcționează azi sistemul nu facem decât sa mergem si rău in mai rău pentru oameni.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:25)
 
 În ianuarie 2012 Traian Băsescu a declanșat ieșirea oamenilor decenți în stradă tocmai pe tema așa-zisei reformări a sistemului de sănătate.
 În contextul problemelor din sistemul sanitar, de ce propuneți reformarea asigurărilor de sănătate? :))) Adică de ce mă traversați strada dacă sunt cu mașina?
 Sistemul sanitar se află deja la decenii distanță de reforme continue și marote de dreapta. Ați menținut o salarizare batjocoritoare, în anii guvernărilor Boc ați închis spitale, inclusiv proaspăt renovate,ați continuat numirile politice la conducerea spitalelor și a continuat raptul afacerilor pe banii sistemului sanitar.
 Un sistem medical bazat pe profitul spitalelor private sau al asiguratorilor înseamnă boală lungă, moarte sigură.
 Deci, putem începe discuția despre sistemul sanitar închizând din start subiectul asigurărilor private de sănătate.


 
  1.5.   Asigurare de sanatate  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de Stolojan , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:41)
 
 Atunci când cel care plătește , cetățeanul si compania de asigurare de sănătate, nu au nimic de spus cum este folosit banul , risipa este legea si corupția prezenta.


 
  1.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.02.2018, ora 08:59)
 
 Și dacă înlocuim risipa cu profiturile asiguratorilor, zic eu, facem o treabă foarte inteligentă, pe alocuri ireversibilă,
 Asiguratorul privat este lemn în materie de servicii medicale și indiferenre la problemele asiguratului. Sună aproape ca o bună guvernare de dreapta, incompetență și dispreț.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ÎNTR-UN PROCES PE CLAUZE ABUZIVE
Judecătoria Piteşti obligă BCR să restituie clientului circa 40.000 euro click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CE AVOCATUL A CERUT O DISCUŢIE DESPRE PRACTICA NEUNITARĂ A JUSTIŢIEI ÎN PROCESELE CU BĂNCILE
Iohannis l-a pasat pe Piperea consilierilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Băncile europene, împovărate de credite neperformante de 944 miliarde euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA UN RANDAMENT DE 0,22% PE AN,
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 251,6 milioane euro de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la 6 luni a crescut la 2,37% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6588 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
BNR:
"Dinamica aşteptată a creşterii economice rămâne robustă în 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
SAXO BANK:
"Aurul şi petrolul, volatile în faţa riscului geopolitic şi a inflaţiei" click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6588 lei, peste referinţa de ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
ALERT
ROBOR la şase luni a crescut la 2,37%, cel mai ridicat nivel din noiembrie 2014 click să citeşti tot articolul
BT informează că va iniţia oferta de preluare a valorilor mobiliare emise de Victoriabank click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au scăzut la valoarea de 1,34% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6572 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Zvonuri: Ştefan Nanu, în cărţi pentru un post de director la International Investment Bank click să citeşti tot articolul
CLIENT OTP BANK:
"Banca mi-a vândut creditul de trei ori şi nu m-a anunţat decât ultima dată" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 09:17
ADVERTISMENT MAE:
"Republica Moldova se află sub cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă"
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să se deplaseze în Republica Moldova că Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat local a emis un avertisment de cod galben de precipitaţii puternice sub formă de ninsori şi lapoviţă, valabil pentru zilele de 15 şi 16 februarie 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:57
Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii care va aduce şase miliarde de dolari anual la bugetul de stat
     Guvernul polonez lucrează la un program de pensii furnizate de angajator, care potrivit autorului va creşte sumele economisite anual cu 20 de miliarde de zloţi (şase miliarde de dolari) şi va consolida şi piaţa de capital din Varşovia, transmite Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:31
Ministrul Justiţiei, care şi-a întrerupt vizita în Japonia, se întâlneşte astăzi cu premierul, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să aibă o discuţie, astăzi, înaintea şedinţei de Guvern, cu ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care şi-a întrerupt vizita oficială în Japonia pentru a reveni în ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:52
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:37
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 14 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9679
2.3820
2.9986
4.0395
0.1835
0.6254
0.2129
4.6588
5.2328
1.4921
3.5114
0.2256
0.4788
1.1167
0.0657
0.4692
0.9929
3.7711
0.3193
1.1442
0.5945
0.0589
0.3502
0.2029
2.7589
0.0394
0.1414
1.0267
0.6266
0.1199
161.4640
5.4708 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook