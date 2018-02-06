   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Un ţel prea îndrăzneţ pentru BCE şi imposibil pentru Mario Draghi

BURSA 13.03.2018

Călin Rechea
 
La conferinţa de presă de la Frankfurt, Mario Draghi a prezentat prognozele economice revizuite în sens pozitiv şi omis din comunicatul instituţiei paragraful referitor la posibilitatea creşterii din nou a achiziţiilor de titluri financiare prin ti­părire, în cazul deteriorării condiţiilor economice.
Călin Rechea      Oficialii BCE repetă la ne­sfârşit că stabilitatea preţurilor este obiectivul primar al instituţiei, conform prevederilor din Tratatul Uniunii Europene.
     Dacă lăsăm la o parte faptul că o ţintă de inflaţie de 2% pe termen mediu nu reprezintă nicidecum stabilitatea preţurilor, ci o creştere exponenţială a acestora, ratele inflaţiei publicate de Eurostat permit Băncii Centrale Europene să susţină că dobânzile zero sau negative, alături de programul de relaxare cantitativă, pot fi menţinute încă o perioadă bună de timp.
     Aşa să fie oare? Este puţin probabil ca BCE să reacţioneze când inflaţia din zona euro, măsurată prin evoluţia indicelui armonizat al preţurilor de consum, va depăşi, chiar pentru mai mult timp, pragul de 2%.
     Se vor găsi numeroase justificări, inclusiv aceea că presiunile de creştere a preţurilor sunt trecătoare, pentru a se evita majorarea dobânzilor, deoarece iluzia redresării zonei euro nu poate rezista nici măcar în faţa unei majorări simbolice a costurilor de finanţare.
     Bineînţeles că "povestea" a fost cu totul alta după ultima şedinţă de politică monetară a BCE. La conferinţa de presă de la Frankfurt, Mario Draghi a prezentat prognozele economice revizuite în sens pozitiv şi a omis din comunicatul instituţiei paragraful referitor la posibilitatea creşterii din nou a achiziţiilor de titluri financiare prin ti­părire, în cazul deteriorării condiţiilor economice.
     Pieţele au fost "surprinse", însă doar pentru scurt timp, odată cu apariţia justificărilor.
     "Acesta este primul pas către normalizare", a declarat Piet Christiansen, economist la Danske Bank, pentru Bloomberg. Christiansen apreciază că "a fost o mişcare inteligentă, deoarece menţine posibilitatea extinderii sau temperării achiziţiilor dincolo de septembrie 2018".
     Ceea ce a "uitat" preşedintele BCE să spună la conferinţa de presă, că banca centrală a zonei euro nu va opri brusc programul de achiziţii prin tipărire la sfârşitul lunii septembrie 2018 (n.a. valoarea sa lunară actuală este de 30 de miliarde de euro), a fost publicat "pe surse" de Bloomberg.
     Conform informaţiilor obţinute de agenţia de ştiri americană, BCE va mai "cumpăra" prin tipărire titluri financiare cu o valoare cumulată de circa 30 de miliarde de euro în ultimele trei luni ale anului curent.
     O altă ştire pe surse a fost publicată de Reuters. Aici se arată că analiştii BCE au prezentat factorilor decizionali un scenariu în care dobânzile de politică monetară vor începe să crească de la mijlocul anului viitor, după finalizarea programului de relaxare cantitativă.
     După cum mai scrie agenţia de ştiri, ipoteza a fost primită favorabil de membrii conducerii BCE din ţările aflate în partea nordică a zonei euro şi cu rezervare de către cei din sud, care "sunt îngrijoraţi de efectele unui euro mai puternic şi a costurilor de finanţare mai ridicate asupra economiilor lor slăbite şi a guvernelor îndatorate".
     Această îngrijorare arată că BCE este încă foarte departe de a declara "victoria" în faţa crizei, chiar dacă Mario Draghi ar fi, probabil, încântat să îşi încheie astfel mandatul, în octombrie 2019.
     De ce? Pentru că BCE s-a pus singură, atât prin dobânzile duse la zero sau în teritoriu negativ, cât şi prin pornirea tiparniţei, în situaţia cunoscută sub numele de dominanţă fiscală.
     Termenul defineşte condiţia economică apărută pe fondul unor datorii guvernamentale şi deficite bugetare mari, care obligă banca centrală să menţină dobânzile scăzute pentru evitarea falimentului suveran. În aceste condiţii, ţintele economice, cum sunt inflaţia, creşterea economică sau şomajul, devin obiective secundare, subordonate menţinerii iluziei solvabilităţii guvernamentale.
     O altă problemă majoră o reprezintă aşa-numitele companii "zombi", cu un grad foarte ridicat de îndatorare, pierderi persistente şi incapabile să-şi plătească măcar dobânzile pentru creditele obţinute. Aceste firme mai "trăiesc" doar ca urmare a refinanţărilor continue la costuri extrem de scăzute.
     O analiză recentă de la Bank of America, preluată de Zerohedge, arată că "2019 va fi primul an din ultimii patru când pieţele europene vor trebui să se descurce fără ajutorul BCE", în condiţiile în care ajung la scadenţă datorii totale, guvernamentale şi corporate cu rating investiţional sau speculativ, de circa 1,1 trilioane de euro, cu 20% peste nivelul din 2018.
     Barnaby Martin, director executiv la Bank of America în Londra, apreciază că relaxarea cantitativă a BCE a determinat decizii de alocare a capitalului care nu ar fi fost posibile în condiţii normale. Pornirea tiparniţei a dat startul într-o cursă pentru obţinerea unor randamente cât mai ridicate, iar investitorii au fost "obligaţi" să cumpere, aproape fără discriminare, obligaţiuni emise de companii cu rating speculativ. Rezultatul a fost scăderea semnificativă a costurilor de finanţare chiar şi pentru cele mai riscante firme.
     "Când cele mai riscante companii par să fie lipsite de risc, deciziile de alocare a capitalului nu pot funcţiona adecvat", mai scrie directorul de la Bank of America, care a observat corelaţia existentă între creşterea bilanţului BCE şi a numărului companiilor zombi şi precizează că, la mijlocul anului trecut, 9% dintre companiile prezente în indicele Stoxx 600 erau zombi.
     Nu doar guvernele supraîndatorate şi companiile vor avea probleme majore în faţa creşterii costurilor de finanţare menţinute la un nivel artificial de scăzut atâţia ani.
     Recent, agenţia canadiană de rating DBRS a publicat un studiu referitor la vulnerabilitatea gospodăriilor din economiile dezvoltate în faţa creşterii dobânzilor.
     În prima grupă, cea a ţărilor unde gradul de îndatorare al gospodăriilor a crescut în ultimii ani, sunt incluse Danemarca, Finlanda, Olanda, Norvegia, Suedia şi Elveţia, alături de Australia şi Canada.
     A doua grupă, a ţărilor unde gradul de îndatorare al a scăzut uşor în ultima perioadă, dar se menţine la un nivel ridicat, de peste 100% din venitul disponibil, include Irlanda, Portugalia, Spania, Marea Britanie şi SUA.
     O vulnerabilitate mai scăzută în faţa creşterii dobânzilor o prezintă gospodăriile din Austria, Belgia, Franţa, Germania, Grecia, Italia şi Japonia, conform studiului DBRS.
     După cum se observă, economii importante ale zonei euro sunt caracterizate de îndatorarea excesivă a populaţiei şi sunt vulnerabile în faţa creşterii dobânzilor. Finalizarea programului de relaxare cantitativă al BCE, urmat apoi de normalizarea dobânzilor de politică monetară, va conduce, deci, la o povară şi mai mare a datoriilor pentru toţi agenţii economici, cu efecte deosebit de negative asupra consumului şi creşterii economice.
     Deciziile BCE vor avea efecte directe şi asupra dobânzilor din ţările UE care nu fac parte din zona euro, cum sunt Suedia sau Danemarca, ale căror bănci centrale au dus dobânzile de referinţă în teritoriul negativ astfel încât să nu permită aprecierea puternică a propriilor monede faţă de euro.
     Şi din acest punct de vedere, inflaţia este, probabil, ultimul lucru pe care îl va lua în considerare BCE atunci când decide nivelul dobânzilor de politică monetară.
     În aceste condiţii, analiştii de la Citigroup se întreabă cum este posibil ca preţurile actuale de pe pieţele financiare să nu reflecte perspectivele negative ale tendinţei de normalizare a dobânzilor, mai ales că "ştim ce fac băncile centrale".
     Conform datelor agregate de Citigroup, portofoliul de active financiare al primelor şase bănci centrale din lume - Federal Reserve, BCE, Banca Japoniei, Banca Angliei, Banca Populară a Chinei şi Banca Elveţiei - a ajuns recent la circa 21 de trilioane de dolari, respectiv peste 40% din Produsul Intern Brut global.
     Şi fără războaiele comerciale de la orizont, sistemul economic şi financiar mondial se află într-un "echilibru suspendat" extrem de fragil, iar optimismul oficialilor BCE nu are o bază solidă în realitatea economică.
     Până acum, Mario Draghi a făcut totul pentru salvarea monedei unice, aşa cum a promis în vara anului 2012, însă normalizarea condiţiilor monetare este un ţel prea îndrăzneţ pentru BCE şi imposibil pentru preşedintele instituţiei.
     Indiferent cine îi va urma la conducerea Băncii Centrale Europene, primul punct pe ordinea de zi va fi o promisiune asemănătoare, aceea de a opri prăbuşirea edificiului nesustenabil "construit" de fostul bancher de la Goldman Sachs.
     Mai trebuie doar ca timpul să fie răbdător şi de această dată. 
 
