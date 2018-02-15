   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Unde îţi este îngerul, domnule Eugen Rădulescu?

BURSA 20.03.2018

Statuia lui Eliahu, în Catedrala Saint Elias, Aleppo, Syria.
MAKE      Unii spun că textul are un înger, care se pogoară să-i lumineze cititorului înţelesurile.
     Ei spun că îngerul se numeşte Eliahu.
     Dar alţii îi contrazic şi spun că nu se numeşte Eliahu, ci Maghid.
     Aceştia din urmă contestă că îngerul preexistă citirii textului, ci afirmă că Maghid prinde fiinţă la momentul adâncirii în lectură.
     Indiferent că îngerul textului s-ar numi Eliahu sau Maghid (deşi numele sunt importante, pentru că antrenează concepţii extrem de diferite des­pre atitudinea faţă de text), reţin de aici că, în cursul citirii unui text, nu sunt implicate doar două persoane - autorul şi cititorul - ci trei (cel puţin), caz în care a treia persoană, ca entitate celestă, care pogoară sau se iveşte, Eliahu sau Maghid, ghidează cititorul către sine şi lume, girând divin sau social în­ţelesurile textului.
     Vreau să spun că, pentru ca să înţelegi un text, nu este de ajuns să cunoşti literele alfabetului şi nu este de ajuns să ştii ce înseamnă cuvintele, şi că, în anumite condiţii, nu contează cât de bun este textul, dacă cititorii lui sunt limitaţi doar la cunoaşterea literelor şi a cuvintelor, dar nu se lasă îndrumaţi de îngerul textului, dezamăgind.
     Astfel de dezamăgire mi-a furnizat Eugen Rădulescu, directorul Direcţiei de Stabilitate din BNR, care, prin articolul său "Ravagiile populismului", publicat la 15 martie, pe site-ul contributors.ro, crede că ar fi replicat articolului meu "Eugen Rădulescu, înspăi­mântat de Behemot", publicat de BURSA cu o săptămână în urmă (11 martie).
     Îl amendasem pe Rădulescu pentru ofensele aduse senatorului liberal Daniel Zamfir şi pentru îngustimea de vederi pe care o dovedeşte faţă de încercările de emancipare ale clientelei bancare, astfel că i-am propus un cadru mai generos de înţelesuri, prin contextualizare istorică în materia dobânzilor la credite şi prin trimitere la criza financiară mondială, care a invalidat, deja, semnificaţiile moderne ale activităţii bancare.
     I-aş mulţumi lui Eugen Rădulescu că mi-a răspuns, dacă mi-ar fi răspuns, dar, în realitate nu mi-a răspuns, ci mi-a luat articolul drept pretext, ca să spună ce are el interesul să spună şi care nu are nici o legătură cu articolul meu.
     Nici un înger.
     Sterpăciune.
     Patru cincimi din articolul său, Rădulescu se ceartă, nu ştiu cu cine, că nu cu mine - poate cu Zamfir, cu Piperea, cu Grupul creditaţilor -, despre cât de inutilă este Legea dării în plată şi despre cât de comunis­tă este plafonarea dobânzilor.
     Un fel de populism răsturnat, incapacitate de reflecţie care face ravagii printre "banksteri".
     Doar câteva rânduri dedicate celor pe care le crede greşeli în textul meu arată că, de fapt, îmi dă o replică (vezi NOTA AUTORULUI).
     COMUNISMUL MILENAR
     Eugen Rădulescu scrie: "Cât priveşte ideea că introducerea unui mercurial ar putea ameliora funcţionarea pieţei, experienţa deceniilor de comunism ne scuteşte de alte comentarii".
     Păi nu...
     Un pic de atenţie!
     Dacă "experienţa deceniilor de comunism" nu i-ar fi alterat disponibilitatea să urmărească şi ideile articolului meu, atunci directorul BNR ar fi remarcat că am publicat informaţia următoare: "... în istoria europeană a ultimelor două milenii, cea mai mare parte a timpului dobânda a fost interzisă; când n-a fost interzisă, nivelul maxim al dobânzii a fost limitat prin lege."
     Repet: este vorba despre milenii, nu despre decenii.
     Milenii de interdicţie, nu de plafonare a dobânzilor.
     Oare domnul Rădulescu reuşeşte să urmărească aceste aserţiuni? - timp de milenii, plafonarea dobânzilor a fost maximumul de liberalism, când legea generală nu va fi interzis dobânda cu totul, adică dobândă zero.
     În aceste condiţii, "experienţa deceniilor de comunism" mai scuteşte de alte comentarii, aşa cum afirmă Rădulescu?!
     Nu, dimpotrivă, dezbaterea problematicii dobânzilor este permanentă, în Europa, de la Aristotel încoace, ceea ce, oricum, reprezintă dezbateri mai recente decât cele ale căror rezultate sunt consemnate în Biblie (am dedicat subiectului o cărticică, publicată anul trecut de Editura BURSA, cu titlul "VIŢELUL DE AUR/Tâlcul do­bânzii").
     Să reacţionezi, fără să citeşti, fără să iei în seamă, sau fără să pricepi, este monolog autist, sau viclenia unui scop ascuns.
     În BURSA din 19 martie, editorialis­tul nostru Călin Rechea a reamintit: "Odată cu manifestarea efectelor crizei globale pe piaţa noastră monetară, Banca Naţională a adoptat o normă, în octombrie 2008, prin care limita dobânda ROBOR, măsură considerată bună pentru temperarea «avântului» speculativ. Nu am găsit pe site-ul BNR nicio normă ulterioară prin care să se renunţe la limitarea dobânzii de pe piaţa interbancară. Se pare că piaţa nu contează aici."
     Ce a făcut Banca Naţională?!
     O monstruozitate ieşită din capete bolnave?
     La cine se referă domnul Eugen Rădulescu când spune "monstruozitate ieşită din capete bolnave"?
     La ce au făcut şefii săi?
     BANCHERII BARICADAŢI
     Eugen Rădulescu scrie:
     "Consultarea largă a specialiştilor în domeniu, dialogul public, realizarea unor studii de impact serioase, de preferat de către firme specializate, independente, ar trebui să preceadă discutarea oricăror iniţiative legislative parlamentare".
     Ceea ce este de bun simţ.
     Dar, după cum se vede la Rădules­cu, Oanţă şi un întreg alai de specialişti din băncile comerciale, este doar demagogie.
     Banca Naţională a refuzat dialogul public în ocazia Legii dării în plată, aşa cum au refuzat şi toate băncile comerciale.
     Generos, respectându-şi vocaţia cetăţenească şi specializarea financiară, ziarul BURSA a invitat întregul sistem bancar la dialog, la Camera Deputaţilor, iar în ziua şi la ora programate pentru dialog, reprezentanţii sistemului bancar, în frunte cu cei ai BNR, în loc să vină acolo, s-au refugiat, ca la bombardament, în "adăpostul anti-dialog" al Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor, lăsând norodul şi parlamentarii fără răspuns.
     "N-am vrut să fim înjuraţi", s-au jus­tificat, ulterior, bancherii care, cât de cât, mai au obraz să se justifice.
     Ceilalţi nu s-au simţit să se justifice.
     Până una-alta, sistemul bancar îşi înjură clienţii.
     Proşti, lacomi, cretini, nemernici, aşa îşi consideră bancherii propriii clienţi, invective care, de fapt, au ajuns să-i caracterizeze pe ei înşişi.
     Angajaţi ai Băncii Naţionale deversează insulte la adresa partidelor politice şi a parlamentarilor lor; între cei care le proferează, însuşi Eugen Rădulescu.
     OPINII, UNA, OFENSE, ALTA
     Domnul Rădulescu falsifică: "De aici, o publicaţie îmi face onoarea de a îmi dedica două articole ample într-o singură săptămână, sărind peste detaliul de a-mi solicita un punct de vedere, dar criticând delictul de opinie, de care mă fac vinovat."
     Devine greu... mă bâlbâi... m-am încurcat...
     Cum?!
     Rădulescu vrea să-i solicit un punct de vedere asupra punctului de vedere al lui Rădulescu?
     Nu, mi-e greu... stau să-i caut în coarne?!...
     Să sărim peste detaliul că replica la articolele din BURSA nu o dă în BURSA...
     Nicăieri eu nu contest dreptul lui Eugen Rădulescu la opinie, ba chiar îl încurajez să se exprime: "Eugen Rădulescu este bancher pur-sânge, are stofă de bancher şi în mod normal nu are nevoie să se controleze când se exprimă public, pentru că deontologia ar trebui să-i fie proprie, precum gramatica...", scriu eu.
     Deci?!
     Alo?!
     Unde a văzut domnul Rădulescu că incriminez "delictul de opinie"?
     Dar Eugen Rădulescu insistă, falsificând pentru a doua oară: "Reacţia cu totul disproporţionată la această postare, la care se adaugă în subtext faptul că, lucrând la Banca Naţională, ar trebui să nu am păreri expuse public, m-au obligat la această intervenţie, sper, clarificatoare."
     Nu, invectiva nu este opinie.
     "Dacă însă apar asemenea monstruozităţi din capetele bolnave ale unor «aleşi», este dată peste cap întreaga economie, nu numai sistemul financiar", a scris Rădulescu, pe Facebook.
     În exprimarea asta m-a izbit invectiva, nu opinia.
     Mă confrunt zilnic cu o liotă de propagandişti plătiţi de bănci să posteze invective dezgustătoare pe site-ul BURSA (apropo, cineva mi-a semnalat că ăsta ar fi un delict bancar); Regulamentul mesajelor de pe site-ul BURSA, însă, interzice invectivele şi trudim să le eliminăm, ca să asigurăm un mediu civilizat pentru comentatorii articolelor - ei bine, aşa-zisele "opinii" ale directorului BNR (cum îşi numeşte Rădulescu invectivele) s-ar fi încadrat în categoria mesajelor de eliminat.
     Nu-i cenzură, este bună-cuviinţă.
     Le-am cerut şoferilor de la BURSA să nu înjure în trafic.
     Oare mă vor acuza că am instituit "delictul de opinie"?
     ÎNGERUL ABSENT
     Nu este de ajuns să ştii cuvinte, ca să ai un dialog.
     Trebuie să-ţi îmbogăţeşti înţelegerea şi să fii om.
     Intenţiile tale trebuie să fie bune, aşa cum par să fie intenţiile legislative ale lui Daniel Zamfir.
     Uite, adversarul politic al liberalului Daniel Zamfir, PSD-istul Iulian Iancu a găsit cuvinte de laudă pentru el, survolând partizanatul de partid şi apreciind faptul că Zamfir s-a expus oprobriului public, prin iniţiative legis­lative care (izbutite sau nu) au atacat probleme arzătoare ale clientelei bancare.
     Eugen Rădulescu nu reuşeşte să vadă asta şi scrie: "Parafrazându-l pe autorul iniţiativei parlamentare [n.n. - pe Daniel Zamfir], legea dării în plată nu este de dreapta, nu este de stânga; este degeaba".
     Ha, ha, ce-am râs.
     Haz fără Dumnezeu.
     În realitate, chiar de legea ar fi fără efect, procesul legislativ al dării în plată a răscolit pe de o parte clientela bancară şi a umezit publicul cu o spuză de educaţie financiară (deci nu este degeaba), iar pe de altă parte, i-a dezbrăcat pe bancheri de falsele lor pretenţii de civilizaţie, arătându-i cum sunt, fără caracter şi, culmea, fără educaţie financiară (deci, încă o dată, nu este degeaba).
     De ce nu poate Rădulescu să sesizeze şi aspectele benefice?
     Unde îi este îngerul domnului Rădulescu?
     A rămas la Banca Agricolă?
     A rămas la CEC?
     Acum nu mai este angajat la o bancă comercială, ci la Banca Naţională...
     FLORIN GEORGESCU SALVEAZĂ UN PIC DIN OBRAZUL BNR
     Ceea ce au stârnit senatorul Daniel Zamfir şi avocatul Gheorghe Piperea este o necesară mişcare de emancipare a clientelei bancare, clientelă tratată până acum cu dispreţ de bancheri.
     Dispreţ care, realmente, ridică o problemă politică, deoarece majoritatea copleşitoare a capitalului bancar din România este străin de România, în timp ce copleşitoarea majoritate a clientelei bancare de la noi este alcătuită din cetăţeni ai României.
     Clauzele abuzive din contractele de credit capătă, în aceste condiţii, conotaţii politice.
     Ameninţările Raiffeisen Bank să dea România în judecată din pricina Legii dării în plată au conotaţii politice, ba chiar Raiffeisen Bank a reuşit să-l aducă în România, în acea împrejurare, pe ministrul finanţelor germane din 2016, Wolfgang Schäuble, şi să-l pună la aceeaşi masă cu guvernatorul BNR Mugur Isărescu, ceea ce este o acţiune politică.
     Această opoziţie între bancheri şi clientelă a condus la necesitatea mişcării de emancipare a clientelei, sesizată de Zamfir şi Piperea, ale căror acţiuni au fost favorizate de evoluţiile internaţionale - criza mondială care i-a stigmatizat pe bancheri, asimilându-i cu gangsterii, preocupările europene pentru protecţia consumatorului.
     Cu doar o săptămână în urmă, primviceguvernatorul BNR Florin Georgescu a afirmat public normalitatea efervescenţei legislative îndreptate spre întărirea protecţiei consumatorului de servicii bancare: "În perioada recentă se poate constata, inclusiv la nivelul Uniunii Europene, o anumită preocupare sporită a legiuitorului în ceea ce priveşte emiterea de reglementări în domeniul creditării, urmărind asigurarea unei informări mai adecvate şi a unei protecţii crescute a co­nsumatorului."
     Florin Georgescu nu spune că preocuparea asta ar fi vreo "monstruozitate" venită din "capete bolnave", ci se referă la ea în mod echilibrat, formulându-şi observaţiile astfel încât ele să fie utile şi să permită dialogul, consultarea.
     Primviceguvernatorul Georgescu, şef al domnului Rădulescu, spune: "...ar putea fi necesar ca lipsa de educaţie financiară a clienţilor proprii să fie suplinită de acţiuni ale creditorilor. Aceştia trebuie să îşi asume responsabilitatea fiecărui credit acordat în ceea ce priveşte evaluarea riscului din ambele perspective - a creditorului şi a debitorului - cel puţin până la momentul la care clienţii vor atinge un nivel suficient de informare pentru a fi în măsură să participe în mod activ la propria protecţie şi să-şi minimizeze riscul de supraîndatorare".
     Acolo, în BNR, voi nu vorbiţi între voi?
     Personaj al lui Rudyard Kipling, în "The Manner of Man", Sulinor este un navigator dac, de pe malurile Dunării, care spune: "Noi am mâncat din acelaşi blid multe săptămâni, iar la noi, la Dunăre, acest lucru creează o legătură între oameni".
     Ştiam asta, nu-i aşa? 

     NOTA AUTORULUI - GREŞELILE MELE
     Eugen Rădulescu îmi reproşează nis­caiva greşeli şi iată ce scrie:
     "Închei cu o notă personală: după ce mă acuză pentru o eroare gramaticală imaginară, autorul lungului text care mă înfierează încearcă figuri de stil referitoare la personaje din istorie. Şi aici, din păcate, trage pe lângă. Întâi, Carol cel Mare, întemeietorul dinastiei Carolingiene, nu avea cum să fie Merovingian; cât despre capitala imperiului său, preopinentul meu o mută din condei de la Aix-la-Chapelle (astăzi Aachen) la Paris. Ceea ce arată că nu doar economia e complicată, ci şi istoria..."
     Nu am făcut "figuri de stil referitoare la personaje din istorie", ci am încercat să ajut la constituirea capacităţii de interpretare a cititorului.
     Neînţelegând problematica, Rădulescu o coboară la nivelul de "care ştie şi care nu ştie istorie".
     Nu am nici un fel de pretenţie că aş cunoaşte istorie, ba din contră, am pretenţia că nu o cunosc şi nu trebuie să vă lăsaţi înşelaţi de faptul că, în cele ce urmează, îi corectez lui Eugen Rădules­cu erorile în privinţa istoriei, căci asta nu este decât rezultatul infatuării şi neglijenţei sale.
     Subiectele ar putea fi interesante, dar îmi pare rău că nu am putut închega un schimb de idei cu directorul din BNR.
     * A) Imperiul lui Carol cel Mare nu a avut o capitală.
     Nu-i frumos să răstălmăceşti şi să cauţi nod în papură: eu n-am spus că Harun-al-Rasid i-ar fi trimis lui Carol cel Mare elefantul în capitala imperiului, pentru că imperiul lui Carol cel Mare nu avea o capitală, aşa cum nici o curte regală a timpului nu obişnuia să-şi stabilească o capitală, ci erau itinerante.
     Aix-la-Chapelle este doar staţiunea balneară unde Carol cel Mare a preferat să locuiască cel mai mult timp, dar nu capitala imperiului său, aşa că, domnule Rădules­cu, din pură întâmplare şi din propria răutate, într-un mod hazliu, ai căzut în groapa pe care singur ai săpat-o, deşi nu ţi-a cerut-o nimeni.
     Că elefantul lui Harun-al-Rasid ar fi avut Parisul sau Aix-la-Chapelle ca destinaţie, nu joacă nici un rol în metafora pe care am folosit-o doar cu scopul să arăt că, uneori, interpretarea poate transforma realitatea.
     Încep să mă tem să-i spun lui Rădulescu "Capra cu trei iezi".
     Ar putea obiecta că lupul nu poate cânta, oricât şi-ar pili limba.
     * B) Carol cel Mare nu este întemeietorul dinastiei Carolingiene, ci al Imperiului Carolingian.
     Dinastia carolingiană nu îşi datorea­ză numele lui Carol cel Mare, ci lui Carol Martel (686-741), bunicul lui Carol cel Mare.
     Eu, unul, nu am fost de faţă, dar aşa spun cei de la Wikipedia.
     * C) Carolingienii nu pot fi merovingieni?
     Ba uite că se poate!
     Mama lui Carol cel Mare, Bertrada de Laon (soţia lui Pepin cel Scurt) îl are ca posibil străbunic pe Theuderic al III-lea, rege merovingian al francilor (679-691), dar, cert, prin mama ei, Gisela de Aquitania, se trage din Childerich al II-lea, rege merovingian al francilor (673-675) şi din Sigebert III, rege merovingian (633-656).
     După unii, filiaţia merovingiană a fost, în acele timpuri, condiţia pentru recunoaşterea autorităţii regale, astfel că Pepin cel Scund şi-a luat de soţie, în mod special, o prinţesă merovingiană, pentru ca succesorii săi să nu poată fi contestaţi.
     Speculaţiile în jurul subiectului sunt enorme şi savuroase, unii spun că merovingienii îşi trag linia de sânge direct din Isus Cristos şi că toate familiile regale europene sunt înrudite cu merovingienii, ceea ce ar explica aura divină a regalităţii.
     Într-o formă foarte întortochiată, toate astea au legătură cu elefantul, după cum şi legendara ascendenţă a francilor (drept supravieţuitori ai căderii Troiei lui Priam, refugiaţi în nordul actualei Franţe) are legătură cu elefantul, ceea ce m-a făcut să las un semn în textul articolului meu, folosind expresia "împăratul merovingian al primului mileniu creştin".
     Dinastia Merovingiană nu a avut nici un împărat, astfel că expresia folosită de mine este univocă, nu poate fi vorba decât de Carol cel Mare.
     * D) Eugen Rădulescu a fost ziarist.
     O greşeală pe care Eugen Rădules­cu nu mi-o semnalează, ci am constatat-o singur, ulterior, este că am spus în articolul meu: "Eugen Rădulescu nu este Daniel Oanţă. Eugen Rădulescu nu este un fost ziarist, ci a fost ceea ce este - bancher: bancher în BNR, bancher în CEC, bancher în FMI."
     Ei bine, am greşit.
     Eugen Rădulescu este un fost ziarist.
     Poate că am greşit şi când am spus că el nu-i Daniel Oanţă?
     Oare când va redeveni BNR frecventabilă?

 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Cititor in miez de noapte în data de 20.03.2018, ora 00:26)  
 
  Este tarziu, dar nu ma abtin.
  Domnule Make,gresiti cand spuneti ca bancherii .....sunt, fără caracter şi, culmea, fără educaţie financiară ; cum asa? ingineriile financiare in domeniul creditarii nu sunt opera lor?, deci au fost "educati".
  Si pentru ca l-ati invocat pe Rudyard Kipling, mi-am adus aminte de un citat al sau:
  A fi om e lucru mare,
  Nu oricine, sa'nteleaga e in stare.


 
