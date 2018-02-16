Evoluţii Financiare
BURSA 23.03.2018
M.D
Actualitate
Internaţional, 10:40
Principalii indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.
Piaţa de Capital, 10:29
Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în depreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.
Internaţional, 10:13
Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a exclus temporar Uniunea Europeană şi alte şase ţări de la mult-criticatele tarife la importurile de oţel şi aluminiu, decizia urmând să intre în vigoare vineri, transmit Xinhua şi Reuters, inforemează Agerpres.
Internaţional, 09:57
Bitcoin a scăzut, joi, cu peste 4%, la 8,506 dolari pe unitate, din cauza temerilor legate de introducerea unor reglementări mai stricte
Bitcoin a scăzut, joi, cu 4,45, la 8.506 dolari pe unite, după ce Agenţia pentru Servicii Financiare din Japonia a anunţat că intenţionează să ceară platformei de tranzacţionare Binance să oprească activităţile fără licenţă pe piaţa japoneză, transmite Bloomberg.
Miscellanea, 09:53
CFR Călători a anulat, astăzi, din cauza zăpezii şi a viscolului, peste 40 de trenuri pe mai multe rute, în timp ce în Gara de Nord din Capitală se înregistrează întârzieri.
23.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activităţile de business din zona euro înregistrează cel mai lent ritm de creştere din ultimul...
23.03.2018
BVB
* Deal de 12,4% cu titlurile Carbochim
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.

Rulajul...
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de o şedinţă negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei încheind ziua de tranzacţionare în scădere.
22.03.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii de tranzacţionare a scăzut la 44,97 milioane de lei (9,64 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 46 de milioane de lei....
22.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de politică monetară a băncii centrale americane (Fed).
Titlurile conglomeratului german "Bayer" AG s-au depreciat cu... click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
* Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...
* Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....
English Section
22.03.2018
"The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
* The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
* Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
* The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
* BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
* UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
"Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
* OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
* Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.
06.03.2018
* The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
* German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
* In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
* Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
* A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
* "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
26.02.2018
The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.
23.02.2018
The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
* Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
* The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.
20.02.2018
Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
* Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.
