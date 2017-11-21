   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

UPDATE

Ambasadorul României la Budapesta, convocat de Ministerul de Externe din Ungaria în urma declaraţiilor premierului Tudose

BURSA 13.01.2018

A.C
 
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:40 Preşedintele Parlamentului Ungariei reacţionează la declaraţiile lui Mihai Tudose
     Preşedintele Parlamentului Ungariei, Kover Laszlo, a declarat, astăzi, la Turda, că trebuie să se răspundă ''pe un ton calm, paşnic şi tolerant'' afirmaţiilor premierului Mihai Tudose pe tema ţinutului secuiesc.
     "Au existat atacuri dure împotriva maghiarilor în urma declaraţiilor premierului României. Noi nu trebuie să răspundem pe acelaşi ton, ci să răspundem pe un ton calm, paşnic şi tolerant. Avem comunităţi naţionale care trăiesc aici, pe acest teritoriu şi în alte părţi ale Europei. Trebuie să fim conştienţi că aceste comunităţi naţionale reprezintă o resursă, un potenţial pentru dezvoltarea ţărilor locuite de aceste comunităţi. Noi ne bazăm unii pe alţii, aceste comunităţi naţionale se bazează unele pe altele şi acţionează împreună pentru dezvoltarea ţărilor lor şi a regiunilor lor. Dacă nu ne vom înfrunta unii cu ceilalţi şi vom lucra unii cu ceilalţi, vom reuşi să fim în Europa Centrală şi de Est o putere care nu poate fi ignorată nici de cei de la Est, nici de cei de la Vest'', a afirmat Kover Laszlo, la manifestările religioase organizate cu ocazia împlinirii a 450 de ani de la proclamarea Edictului Libertăţii Religioase.
     D.I
     ------
     Ambasadorul României la Budapesta, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, a fost convocat ieri de Ministerul de Externe din Ungaria în urma declaraţiilor premierului Mihai Tudose, considerate inacceptabile.
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a vorbit miercuri la Realitatea TV despre rezoluţia privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc, semnată recent la Cluj-Napoca de cele trei formaţiuni politice maghiare (UDMR, PPMT şi PCM), apreciind că "dacă steagul secuiesc va flutura pe instituţiile de acolo, toţi vor flutura lângă steag".
     Ministerul de Externe din Ungaria califică inacceptabile declaraţiile premierului Mihai Tudose şi aşteaptă scuze de la acesta, potrivit sursei citate, potrivit News.ro.
     De asemenea, în urma afirmaţiilor premierului Mihai Tudose Ministerul de Externe al Ungariei l-a convocat pe ambasadorul României la Budapesta, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca.
     Premierul Mihai Tudose trebuie să îşi retragă declaraţia privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc, a declarat, la RFI, preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, care se declară şocat şi aşteaptă scuze de la prim-ministru. Liderul UDMR mai spune că aceste afirmaţii nu pot rămâne fără consecinţe.
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a vorbit miercuri la Realitatea TV despre rezoluţia privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc, semnată recent la Cluj-Napoca de cele trei formaţiuni politice maghiare (UDMR, PPMT şi PCM), apreciind că "dacă steagul secuiesc va flutura pe instituţiile de acolo, toţi vor flutura lângă steag".
     Kelemen a declarat: "Absolut inacceptabile. Nu mă aşteptam de la Mihai Tudose, pentru că nu are antecedente, el nu avea declaraţii de acest tip niciodată de când eu îl cunosc, de aceea m-a şocat această declaraţie. În UE nu poţi să propui fără consecinţe politice reintroducerea pedepsei capitale şi după aceea să spui pentru o comunitate mai mică sau mai mare că nu eşti de acord cu ideile comunităţii respective şi se vor flutura, că vor fi spânzuraţi, că vor fi omorâţi. Deci, din acest punct de vedere, eu cred că nici această declaraţie nu poate să rămână fără consecinţe. În primul rând, eu aştept scuze de la premierul Tudose şi retragerea acestor cuvinte".
     El a mai spus că nu crede că premierul poate să rămână în funcţie pe termen lung, în UE, pentru că "nu poate să fie credibil un om politic care face astfel de afirmaţii şi care spune că se vor flutura lângă steag unii sau alţii".
     Miercuri seară, la Realitatea TV, premierul Mihai Tudose a vorbit despre rezoluţia privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc semnată la Cluj-Napoca de cele trei formaţiuni politice maghiare (UDMR, PPMT şi PCM), apreciind că "nici nu poate fi vorba de o astfel de autonomie pentru secui".
     "Am transmis că dacă steagul secuiesc va flutura pe instituţiile de acolo, toţi vor flutura lângă steag. Nici nu poate fi vorba de o astfel de autonomie pentru secui", a declarat premierul.
     Preşedinte executiv al UDMR, Porcsalmi Balint, a postat, joi, un mesaj pe Facebook în care aprecia că declaraţiile premieruluii Mihai Tudose referitoare la autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc sunt "profund iresponsabile, nedemne pentru poziţia sa".
     În mesaj se arată: "Prin mesajul său primitiv, caracteristic Evului Mediu, primul ministru a jignit profund şi a ameninţat nevoalat comunitatea maghiară din Secuime. Domnia sa poate să fie sau să nu fie de acord cu o declaraţie politică sau cu un proiect politic, însă nu-i poate trimite la spânzurătoare pe cei cu care nu este de aceeaşi părere. Premierul ori nu este informat ori nu a înţeles nimic din propunerea Uniunii de a avea un dialog sincer cu românii pe tema autonomiei. Îi cerem premierului să-şi retragă imediat declaraţia şi să îşi ceară scuze public".
     Tot joi, premierul Mihai Tudose a scris pe Facebook, referindu-se la rezoluţia privind autononia Ţinutului Secuiesc, că refuză orice dialog legat de autonomia unei părţi a României şi că discuţiile pe această temă sunt în afara legii. Şeful Executivului şi-a nuanţat declaraţiile făcute cu o seară în urmă pe acest subiect la Realitatea TV.
     Rezoluţia semnată luni, la Cluj-Napoca, de cele trei formaţiuni politice maghiare (UDMR, PPMT şi PCM) arată că se doreşte obţinerea autonomiei teritoriale a Ţinutului Secuiesc, care ar trebui să devină "o regiune autonomă în limitele sale istorice", cu organism de decizie cu competenţe legislative şi executive regionale în domeniile educaţiei, culturii, informării, economiei, dar şi domeniul funcţionării propriului aparat de administraţie publică.
     Liderii politici maghiari arată că "administraţia Ţinutului Secuiesc poate fi eficientă şi va servi interesele cetăţenilor, dacă are la bază structura fostelor Scaune Secuieşti". 
 
1.  Praf in ochi
    (mesaj trimis de A politic în data de 13.01.2018, ora 04:51)  
 Imediat vin alegeri, Psd a guvernat 20 de ani cu Udmr.
 Ce e rau ca secui sa fie independenti? Vaticanul, Luxemburgul este.
 Pierderra de banet la Bucuresti care se impart dupa placul Psd? Mazare ne-a aratat cum stie sa faca din bani publici privati? Atunci de ce sa ne suparam pe secui?
 E ca la Madrid-Barcelona "voi nu ma vreti dar io va vreu".
 Daca s-ar gandi capitala Cluj sunt de acord de desprinderea de mitici?
 Cine mai vrea o guvernareTeleormanizata, Herculanizata. Ca Psd cum sa transmiti din Herculane, care e a Psd, care arata jalnic, ruina. Interese Psd ne arata ce pot?


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 09:41)
 
 Baiete, du-te la un curs de alfabetizare! Te exprimi atat de retardat, incat mesajul tau e obscen, chiar si fara injuraturi. Ia o carte cu tine. Citeste cand se poate. Nu poti avea opinie, cat timp te prezinti in halul asta. Pana inveti sa te exprimi, taci! Poti sa fii apolitic, politic si suprapolitic,taci! Cel mult, voteaza, participa la manifestatii, dar taci!


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 19:53)
 
 esti analfabet/ esti cumva romeo fantastikutudsa mineruce traieste cu panaramele agatate? prin bidonvciliruri


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de A politic , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 22:47)
 
 Psd-istule adevarul doare?


 
2.  Je suis Tudose!
    (mesaj trimis de X în data de 13.01.2018, ora 05:16)  
 Sunt de acord.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Om , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 22:18)
 
 ????????


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Om , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 22:19)
 
 Asa arata steagul Romaniei la Bursa?


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 13.01.2018, ora 10:09)  
 circ, coruptie, dezorganzare si incompetenta..


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 13.01.2018, ora 19:51)
 
 agafara cu bolgorimea din tara RPM,ANEASC afara cu debiusoivari romeomulanii manelistiitudosari


 
