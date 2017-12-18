   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

UPDATE

Ghiţă susţine că a fost şi el invitat acasă la Gabriel Oprea în seara alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.C
 
măreşte imaginea
Sebastian Ghiţă
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:30 TOADER: "Nu sesizez Inspecţia Judiciară. Am raportul privind DNA, pe care îl pot prezenta oricând"
     Ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader a declarat, referindu-se la acuzaţiile vizând DNA, că nu sesizează Inspecţia Judiciară pentru că ar însemnă o întârziere, spunând că are ca variante să prezinte oricând raportul privind DNA sau să prezinte în Parlament raprtul privind Ministerul Public, conform legii.
     "Nu voi sesiza Inspecţia Judiciară. Consider că la acest moment nu mai e necesară sesizarea, pentru că, dacă aş sesiza, ar trebui să aştept rezultatele verificării. Au ieşit multe la iveală. Dacă lucrurile aşa stau, este bine ca românii să cunoască adevărata faţă a modului în care uneori se face activitatea de urmărire penală, să vadă modul în care se respectă prezumţia de nevinovăţie. Am raportul privind DNA şi îl pot prezenta oricând. Există şi varianta prezentării în plenul Parlamentului a unui raport de sinteză privind activitatea Minsiterului Public. Voi vedea care este varianta cea mai recomandată şi completă, şi rapidă", a declarat Toader la Antena 3.
     Întrebat dacă raportul va conţine şi măsura revocării şefei DNA, Tudorel Toader a declarat: "Raportul va conţine o măsură".
     (V.D)
     ---------
     * ACTUALIZARE 13:09 Şerban Nicolae: "DNA ar trebui refăcută din temelii; instituţia este profund coruptă"
     Senatorul PSD Şerban Nicolae a declarat, astăzi, că Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie (DNA) "ar trebui refăcută din temelii", întrucât "instituţia este profund coruptă", chiar dacă există acolo şi oameni care-şi fac treaba.
     În plus, Şerban consideră că "este momentul unor măsuri drastice", dar a refuzat să explice ce înseamnă aceste măsuri, fiind în sarcina ministului Justiţiei să decidă.
     Acesta a declarat: "Din punctul meu e vedere, cred că am ajuns într-un moment foarte grav în care, practic, DNA ar trebui refăcută din temelii. Acolo sunt oameni valoroşi, există procurori capabili, dar cred că în acest oment instituţia este una profund coruptă, una profund afectată de o boală foarte, foarte gravă, internă".
     Potrivit acestuia, "credibilitatea instituţiei s-a prăbuşit, iar acest lucru este foarte, foarte grav", iar ceea ce a făcut DNA este "un spectacol politic, un joc periculos despre cine poate şi cine nu poate să fie ministru în ţară".
     Întrebat ce măsuri ar trebui să ia ministurl Jusţiei, Şerban a precizat: Eu cred că este momentul unor măsuri drastice şi cât se poate de concrete".
     Acesta a refuzat să precizeze exact care sunt aceste măsuri, apreciind că este în sarcina ministurlui Justiţiei să decidă.
     ----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:13 Dăncilă: "Este îngrijorător; Nu trebuie să vedem că întreaga justiţie face lucruri urâte sau că nu ar judeca drept"
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, astăzi, că nu a avut încă o discuţie cu ministrul Justiţiei pe tema acuzaţiilor care se aduc Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) , dar că va avea o astfel de discuţie întrucât "lucrurille sunt îngrijorătoare".
     Dăncilă a afirmat că nu este într-o situaţia "confortabilă", având în vedere că în înregistrările difuzate se vorbea despre fabricarea unor probe chiar în cazul unui premier.
     Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, la intrarea în sediul PSD: "Este îngrijorător pentru fiecare român şi eu, în calitate de prim ministu, văzând că în discuţiile de aseară se cerea fabricarea probelor chiar pentru prim ministru, nu sunt într-o situaţie confortabilă, dar şi pentru un român care trebuie să vadă în justiţie dreptatea. Nu trebuie să vedem că întreaga justiţie ar face lucruri urâte sau că nu ar judeca lucrurile drept".
     Aceasta a precizat că nu a avut o discuţie cu ministul Justiţiei, acesta fiind plecat din ţară, dar a afirmat că va exista o astfel de dicuţie.
     Aceasta a adăugat: "Nu pot să vă spun la ce măsuri mă aştept. Trebuie să avem o discuţie pe acest subiect, nu pot să anticipez".
     Ulterior, fostul deputat Sebastian Ghiţă a reluat afirmaţiile conform cărora a avut o relaţie apropiată cu Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:51 Dragnea: "Dacă înregistrările sunt adevărate, şi par adevărate, avem elemente de poliţie politică în România"
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, astăzi, că trebuie făcută o anchetă serioasă în urma acuzaţiilor aduse Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) şi este bine că s-a autosesizat Inspecţia Judiciară, însă nu poate fi vorba doar despre abateri dsciplinare, existând "elemente penale foarte serioase".
     Dragnea afirmă că, dacă înregistrărite prezentate în spaţiul public se dovedesc adevărate, "avem elemente de poliţie politică în România", potrivit News.ro.
     Acesta a declarat: "Cel mai important lucru este că Inspectia Judiciară s-a autosesizat. Eu cred că trebuie făcută o anchetă rapid pentru a vedea dacă înregistrăzile sunt adevărate, şi par adevărate, şi trebuie luate măsuri rapid pentru că astfel de practici să nu se mai întâmple în România".
     "Dacă se dovedesc a fi adevărate avem elemente de poliţie politică în România, părerea mea, şi Inspecţia Judiciară nu cred că poate fi vorba doar despre abateri disciplinare", a mai spus Dragnea, afirmând că există "elemente penale foarte serioase".
     Acesta a mai spus că nu o cunoaşte pe Mihaiela Iorga, dar că "se pare că are o oarecare credibilitate".
     Liviu Dragnea a afirmat: "Acolo s-a vorbit despre ameninţări din partea unei doamne de la Inspectia Judiciară care a pronunţat un cuvânt, şi anume nu te pune cu sistemul. Noi am adoptat si o rezoluţie in legătură cu statul paralel, încep sa apară tot mai multe dovezi în sprijinul spuselor si noastre în ceea ce priveşte acest sistem".
     Întrebat care este premierul căruia ar fi trebuit să i se fabrice dosar, Dragnea a spus că are o bănuială, dar că nu este Mihai Tudose.
     -----------
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:49 Kovesi: "Nu a existat nicio discuţie cu procurorul Mihaiela Iorga despre un dosar referito la vreun ministru"
     Procurorul şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a precizat astăzi că nu a existat nicio discuţie cu vreun procuror din DNA sau cu Mihaiela Moraru Iorga despre un dosar referitor la un ministru care putea să ajungă premier, conform Agerpres.
     Aceasta a afirmat: "Nu a existat nicio discuţie cu vreun procuror din DNA sau cu inculpata Mihaiela Moraru Iorga despre un dosar referitor la vreun ministru care putea să ajungă premier. Nu am făcut niciodată presiuni sau acte de imixtiune în activitatea vreunui procuror. Nu comentez afirmaţiile nereale ale inculpaţilor".
     Precizările vin după ce fostul procuror DNA Mihaiela Moraru Iorga a afirmat, duminică, la Antena 3, că şefa DNA a chemat-o şi a întrebat-o dacă ar putea urgenta dosarul unui fost ministru al cărui nume era vehiculat pentru postul de premier.
     Mihaiela Moraru Iorga a declarat: "Trebuia desemnat la un moment dat premierul României. Era vehiculat numele unui fost ministru. Exista în lucru la mine un dosar cu acest fost ministru. Nu dau nume pentru că nu vreau să spună cineva că am stricat vreo anchetă. Am fost chemată şi întrebată dacă am putea să ieşim cât mai repede cu acel dosar. Explicaţia a fost de genul că, dacă acest domn va ajunge premier, doamna Dana Gîrbovan va fi ministru al Justiţiei, ceea ce ar însemna un dezastru pentru noi".
     Săptămâna trecută, Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie a informat că procurorul Mihaiela Moraru Iorga a fost trimisă în judecată pentru favorizarea făptuitorului şi fals intelectual în formă continuată (patru acte materiale).
     ----------
     Omul de afaceri Sebastian Ghiţă a declarat ieri seară, la Antena 3, că fusese şi el invitat acasă la Gabriel Oprea în seara alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009, chiar de către Gaberiel Oprea, dar că nu a putut da curs invitaţiei, fiindcă se afla la un eveniment privat.
     Întrebat dacă fusese şi el invitat la Gabriel Oprea, Sebastian Ghiţă a răspuns afirmativ, ulterior precizând că cel care l-a invitat a fost Gabriel Oprea, "că era casa dânsului".
     "Probabil că aş fi fost şi eu acolo, dar eram la un eveniment privat", a spus Ghiţă.
     Chestionat dacă oamenii din acea sufragerie îşi doreau să fie preşedinte Traian Băsescu, Ghiţă a replicat: "Cred că unii gândeau într-un fel, alţii în alt fel. Nu tot timpul oamenii spun ceea ce gândesc".
     Consultantul politic Dan Andronic a scris în aprilie 2017 că Laura Codruţa Kovesi şi Florian Coldea sunt două dintre personajele care au ajutat la victoria lui Traian Băsescu în alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009, conform News.ro.
     Andronic a arătat că l-a sunat atunci pe Gabriel Oprea, care i-a spus să vină la locuinţa acestuia, pentru că are nevoie de el, iar acolo i-a găsit pe George maior, Florian Coldea şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     Andronic a susţinut: "Am înţepenit. Acolo era Statul! În acel birou se găseau George Maior, directorul SRI, Florian Coldea, prim-adjunctul SRI, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, procurorul general al României, Gabriel Oprea, fost ministru de Interne şi încă o persoană înaltă pe care nu o cunoşteam. Voturile din diaspora. Aici, Florian Coldea avea multe date şi cifre, dar şi George Maior primea informaţii. Cred că, atât cât am stat eu acolo, Kovesi a primit cel puţin două telefoane la care a răspuns: "Da, domnule Preşedinte". După care ieşea din încăpere şi continua discuţia. În mod evident, Kovesi era o parte importantă a grupului, înţelegeam din modul în care punea întrebările referitoare la acţiunile ce se pot întreprinde. Au rămas în acea încăpere Laura Codruţa Kovesi, George Maior, Florian Coldea, Gabriel Oprea...Oamenii care au făcut posibilă victoria lui Traian Băsescu în 2009".
     Ca urmare a afirmaţiilor sale, conducerea Parlamentului a decis înfiinţarea unei comisii de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009, comisie care ar urma ca astăzi să îşi prezinte concluziile în plenul Camerelor reunite. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Ghiţă susţine că a fost şi el invitat acasă la Gabriel Oprea în seara alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Va spun eu la ce sa va asteptati. Sa asteptati
    (mesaj trimis de Tudorica în data de 12.02.2018, ora 12:42)  
 
  Doamna Viorica nu se simte confortabil; ii recomandam sa-si ia rabdare(poate au cei de la Catena), daca va discuta cu Tudorel, o va lua usurel si o va asigura ca va actiona, cand va considera.
 Capisci?.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 12:45)  
 
  Zorii ststului paralel:
 Dragnea afirmă că, dacă înregistrărite prezentate în spaţiul public se dovedesc adevărate, "avem elemente de poliţie politică în România"


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.02.2018, ora 14:23)  
 america de sud sau africa?


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de zaza în data de 12.02.2018, ora 17:23)  
 .....Asa se intampla cand avem INCULPATI la varful conducerii..... O tot zic si iara-si ....zic poate ...poate o sa li sa inchida dosarele.
  Kovesi nu te lasa intimidati ..sper sa le vina odata ...sorocul....


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Om în data de 12.02.2018, ora 18:20)  
 Hotul striga hotii! Numai unul si unul aduc acuzatii fara sa poata demonsta nimic. Trebuie "rezolvata" problema DNA inainte sa vina deciziile instantei cu privire la big dady. Politica de 2 bani pentru interese mari.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ORBAN:
Acuzaţiile aduse DNA nu trebuie sa fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, pentru asta există CSM şi Inspecţie Judiciară" click să citeşti tot articolul
CARMEN HĂRĂU (PNL):
"La salarii, minus cu minus nu face plus!" click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatul a adoptat tacit astăzi modificarea Legii apelor click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL:
"Am luat decizia de a ataca la Curtea Constituţională Legea de înfiinţare a Liceului Romano-Catolic din Târgu Mureş" click să citeşti tot articolul
VIORICA DĂNCILĂ:
"Nu am făcut nicio declaraţie legată de comasare" click să citeşti tot articolul
DĂNCILĂ:
"Întâlnirea cu ambasadorul Klemm a fost foarte bună" click să citeşti tot articolul
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament click să citeşti tot articolul
EDUCAŢIE
Schimbări din ciclul "fă-te că lucrezi" click să citeşti tot articolul
VIKTOR ORBAN:
"Ungaria este pe cale să semneze un acord pentru importul de gaze din România" click să citeşti tot articolul
EUGEN TEODOROVICI:
"Toţi contribuabilii sunt asiguraţi din punct de vedere medical" click să citeşti tot articolul
GHEORGHE NICHITA:
"Din cauza ego-ului său, Chirica izolează Iaşiul, victimizându-se pe sine" click să citeşti tot articolul
Parlamentul va dezbate raportul Comisiei de anchetă a alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2009 click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂLIN POPESCU-TĂRICEANU:
"Eu nu sunt confortabil cu soluţia de scutire de impozite pentru domeniul IT" click să citeşti tot articolul
FLORIN CÎŢU:
"PSD şi-a bătut joc de România în 2017 şi o va face şi în 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
FLORIN ROMAN, PNL:
"Politica în domeniul social ar trebui să fie orientată direct spre cei nevoiaşi" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 19:49
SUA susţine acţiunile Egiptul în combaterea terorismului
     SUA sprijină Egiptul în lupta sa contra grupării jihadiste Statul Islamic, a declarat luni, la Cairo, secretarul de stat american Rex Tillerson, care s-a pronunţat pentru desfăşurarea de alegeri libere şi corecte în ţara arabă nord-africană, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 19:36
ORBAN:
Acuzaţiile aduse DNA nu trebuie sa fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, pentru asta există CSM şi Inspecţie Judiciară"
     Liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, a comentat acuzaţiile aduse DNA în urma înregistrărilor prezentate de către deputatul Vlad Cosma, spunând că nu ar trebui să fie subiectul unor dezbateri politice, existând instituţii ale statului care trebuie să verifice veridicitatea acestor informaţii şi să decidă în consecinţă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 19:13
Penny Lawrence, Directorul general adjunct al ONG-ului Oxfam a demisionat astăzi
     Directoarea generală adjunctă a ONG-ului Oxfam, afectat de un scandal sexual implicând reprezentanţi ai organizaţiei în Haiti în 2011, a demisionat luni, informează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 18:43
Ministrul Transporturilor i-a convocat pe directorii Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti
     Ministrul Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, i-a convocat astăzi la minister pe directorii din cadrul Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB), care administrează cele două aeroporturi ale Capitalei, inclusiv pe noul director general, Dan Baciu.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:40
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 4,9 milioane euro
     
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis astăzi în teritoriu pozitiv, lichiditatea totală fiind de 23,1 milioane de lei (4,9 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9710
2.3793
3.0194
4.0447
0.1837
0.6251
0.2139
4.6534
5.2557
1.4915
3.4891
0.2285
0.4772
1.1136
0.0655
0.4692
0.9953
3.7919
0.3178
1.1506
0.5991
0.0590
0.3501
0.2031
2.7487
0.0393
0.1414
1.0324
0.6252
0.1197
160.9739
5.4848 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook