Politica

UPDATE/ ORGANIZAŢIILE CIVICE, DUPĂ ÎNTÂLNIREA CU PREMIERUL:

"Soluţia este continuarea protestelor până când vor fi stopate legile Justiţiei"

BURSA 27.12.2017

ANDREI STAN
 
măreşte imaginea
Protest antiguvernamental (Sursa foto: "Corupţia Ucide"/ Facebook)
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:07
     Reprezentanţii organizaţiilor civice care s-au întâlnit astăzi cu premierul Mihai Tudose au anunţat, la finalul discuţiilor, că rezultatul nu este îmbucurător şi că, din punctul lor de vedere, soluţia este continuarea protestelor până când vor fi oprite cele trei legi ale Justiţiei, precum şi modificările la Codurile penale.
     La finalul întâlnirii de la Guvern, reprezentanţii organizaţiilor civice au spus că i-au transmis premierului că ţara noastră este într-un moment de derapaj major de la standardele statului de drept şi i-au cerut să folosească pârghiile legale pe care le are pentru stoparea acestui derapaj.
     Reprezentanţii organizaţiilor civice au precizat că au avut către premier trei solicitări: sesizarea Comisiei de la Veneţia privind legile Justiţiei şi în viitor asupra modificării Codurilor penale, prorogarea aplicării legilor Justiţiei prin Ordonanţă de Urgenţă până când Comisia de la Veneţia îşi va spune opinia şi va avea loc un dialog real între toţi factorii implicaţi şi demiterea imediată a ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, care "nu mai este un partener credibil", potrivit news.ro.
     La finalul întâlnirii, Mihai Poliţeanu, reprezentantul "Iniţiativei România", a declarat: "Din cele trei solicitări, am primit un singur răspuns - pe sesizarea Comisei de la Veneţia. A spus (premierul Mihai Tudose, n.r.) că în următoarele zile se va interesa ce discuţii a avut ministrul Justiţiei cu Comisia şi va lua o decizie în consecinţă. Această întâlnire nu a fost îmbucurătoare şi, din punctul nostru de vedere, soluţia este continuarea protestelor până când aceste legi ale Justiţiei şi modificările la Codurile penale vor fi stopate".
     Reprezentantul organizaţiei "Iniţiativa România" a mai spus că răspunsul premierului în legătură cu amânarea legilor Justiţiei a fost unul "general", mai exact că Executivul nu îşi poate asuma o Ordonanţă de Urgenţă în materie de legislaţie penală. Poliţeanu a precizat că vor mai exista consultări cu premierul Tudose, nu doar pe subiectul legilor Justiţiei, ci şi pe alte teme de interes.
     La rândul său, preşedintele Alianţei Naţionale a Organizaţiilor Studenţeşti din România (ANOSR), Marius Deaconu, a afirmat că modificările la legile Justiţiei sunt dăunătoare, iar întâlnirea de la Guvern nu va rezolva multe dintre probleme, însă consideră că discuţiile cu premierul au fost un prim pas spre comunicare: "Întâlnirea de astăzi nu va rezolva mare lucru, suntem conştienţi. (...) Totuşi, a fost un prim pas astfel încât să ne organizăm şi să existe un dialog pe probleme despre care oamenii nu au putut comunica".
     Delegatul organizaţiilor din Diaspora, Radu Dumitriu, a declarat, la rândul său, că, dincolo de nemulţumirile legate de legile Justiţiei, premierul a promis o întâlnire separată cu reprezentanţii Diasporei pentru a discuta despre votul cetăţenilor români din străinătate. "Ne uităm la 2019 şi 2020, vrem să evităm situaţiile care au existat în anii trecuţi şi discuţia va fi punctuală pe modul în care Executivul poate organiza punctual alegerile, astfel încât românii din Diaspora să fie bine reprezentaţi şi votul să fie accesibil şi eficient", a precizat Dumitriu.
     La întâlnirea cu premierul au participat şapte reprezentanţi ai organizaţiilor civice, iar alături de Mihai Tudose s-a aflat şi vicepremierul Marcel Ciolacu.
     ---------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:11 Codrin Ştefănescu: "Nu există un cutremur în PSD din cauza întâlnirii dintre premier şi reprezentanţii ONG-urilor finanţate de Soros&comp"
     Nu există un cutremur în PSD din cauza întâlnirii dintre premier şi "reprezentanţii haştag Rezist" şi ai "ONG-urilor finanţate de Soros&comp", pentru că, prin natura funcţiei sale, Mihai Tudose este obligat să dialogheze cu absolut toată lumea, susţine secretarul general adjunct al PSD, Codrin Ştefănescu.
     Într-un comunicat de presă, Codrin Ştefănescu a afirmat: "Referitor la întâlnirea de astăzi dintre prim-ministrul Mihai Tudose şi reprezentanţii protestatarilor haştag Rezist şi ai ONG-urilor finanţate de Soros&comp trebuie clarificate câteva aspecte. Mihai Tudose este premierul susţinut de coaliţia PSD - ALDE, coaliţie care a fost votată în decembrie 2016 pentru a crea o majoritate parlamentară şi a forma un Executiv care să pună în aplicare programul nostru de guvernare. Dar, în aceeaşi măsură, Mihai Tudose este prim-ministrul întregii Românii şi al tuturor românilor. Aşa cum Mihai Tudose, împreună cu mai mulţi miniştri, a avut întâlniri cu reprezentanţii tuturor sindicatelor şi ai confederaţiilor sindicale pentru legea salarizării, cu reprezentanţii patronatelor şi IMM-urilor pentru legea prevenţiei şi Codul fiscal, aşa cum s-a întâlnit cu reprezentanţii investitorilor străini şi ai camerelor de comerţ mixte, întâlniri care nu de puţine ori au fost destul de tensionate; aşa cum au fost ascultate doleanţele tuturor şi găsite soluţii pentru fiecare, la fel de firesc este ca Mihai Tudose să se întâlnească şi cu reprezentanţii organizaţiilor nonguvernamentale haştag Rezist şi ai ONG-urilor finanţate de Soros&comp. Prin urmare, nu există un cutremur în PSD din cauza acestei întâlniri de la Palatul Victoria. Din contră, atât eu, cât şi colegii mei suntem curioşi să vedem de câtă răbdare va putea da dovadă Mihai Tudose la această întâlnire şi dacă va putea să încropească un minim dialog cu reprezentanţii haştag Rezist şi ai ONG-urilor finanţate de Soros&comp. În acelaşi sens, avem mari aşteptări ca de un comportament asemănător să dea dovadă şi Klaus Iohannis. Poate cu această ocazie înţeleg şi cei de la Cotroceni că dl. Iohannis nu este numai preşedintele PNL, USR, Cioloş&comp şi haştag Rezist, ci şi al milioanelor de români care nu l-au votat. Şi care au votat candidatul coaliţiei PSD - ALDE. Pe aceeaşi logică «vrea - nu vrea». Pentru că aceasta este situaţia rezultată din votul democratic al românilor. În concluzie, întâlnirea de astăzi, de la Guvern, nu are nimic scandalos în sine, ci pur şi simplu intră în firescul şi starea de normalitate pe care ne-o dorim cu toţii tot timpul în România, nu numai acum, de sărbători".
     ------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:18 Întâlnirea premierului cu reprezentanţii organizaţiilor civice a început
     * În faţa Guvernului se află mai mulţi manifestanţi care susţin delegaţia intrată la discuţii
     Întâlnirea premierului Mihai Tudose cu reprezentanţii organizaţiilor civice a început la Palatul Victoria, la ora 11:00.
     Mai mulţi manifestanţi au venit la Guvern, în jurul orei 11.00, şi se află la una dintre intrările în Palatul Victoria pentru a susţine delegaţia formată din reprezentanţii asociaţiilor care au intrat la discuţii cu premierul. Ei spun, însă, că discuţiile cu premierul ar trebui purtate în stradă, nu în Guvern, "cu hoţii", potrivit news.ro.
     --------------
     Prim-ministrul Mihai Tudose se întâlneşte astăzi, la ora 11:00, la Palatul Victoria, cu reprezentanţii unui număr de patruzeci şi trei de organizaţii civice, active în protestele de stradă, care au cerut o discuţie privind legile Justiţiei şi modificările la codurile penale.
     Potrivit unei postări pe pagina de Facebook a organizaţiei "Iniţiativa România", de comun acord cu Cabinetul Prim-ministrului, s-a agreat participarea a şapte delegaţi din partea organizaţiilor civice, astfel încât să poată avea un dialog coerent şi clar.
     În desemnarea celor şapte delegaţi, organizaţiile civice au luat în considerare criteriul unei reprezentativităţi cât mai mari a grupurilor semnatare, potrivit Agerpres. Astfel, la întâlnire vor participa, în ordine alfabetică: Alexandru Socol - "Corupţia Ucide", Ciprian Ciocan - "Vă Vedem" din Sibiu, Laurenţiu Ştefănescu - "Iniţiativa Timişoara", Marius Deaconu - Alianţa Naţională a Organizaţiilor Studenţeşti din România, Mihai Poliţeanu - "Iniţiativa România", Mihai Tudorică - "#REZISTENŢA", Radu Dumitriu - delegat al organizaţiilor din Diaspora.
     Mihai Tudose a anunţat, sâmbătă seară, că acceptă întâlnirea propusă de cele patruzeci şi trei de organizaţii civice. Într-un comentariu publicat pe pagina de Facebook a comunităţii online "Corupţia ucide", premierul a scris: "Legat de o posibilă întâlnire în perioada 27-30 decembrie, vreau să vă transmit că sunt deschis la dialog. În acest sens, vă propun data de 27 decembrie. Sunt convins că putem comunica eficient în beneficiul României şi al românilor, iar acest lucru nu este posibil fără toleranţă şi deschidere la opinii contrare".
     Reacţia şefului Guvernului a venit după ce patruzeci şi trei de organizaţii civice, active în protestele de stradă în privinţa propunerilor de modificare a legilor Justiţiei şi codurilor penale, au adresat o scrisoare deschisă premierului în care i-au solicitat o întâlnire în perioada 27-30 decembrie, subliniind că dialogul este singura soluţie pentru prezervarea şi consolidarea democraţiei.
     În scrisoarea deschisă transmisă premierului se precizează: "Dorim să purtăm o discuţie instituţională, aşezată, calmă şi raţională, fără stridenţele inerente poziţionărilor politice sau civice din acest ultim an. Considerăm că interesul pentru viitorul României, valorile democratice şi statul de drept, libertatea şi bunăstarea concetăţenilor noştri trebuie să primeze, iar dialogul este singura soluţie pentru prezervarea şi consolidarea democraţiei".
     Organizaţiile semnatare susţin că au existat deficienţe majore ale dialogului şi consultării dintre legiuitor şi societate în ansamblu în privinţa adoptării legilor justiţiei şi în discuţiile privind modificarea codurilor penale: "Mai mult, fracturarea dialogului dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile independente ale statului, dintre legiuitor şi instituţiile europene, dintre legiuitor şi partenerii noştri din Uniunea Europeană şi NATO pune într-un pericol major şi iminent separaţia puterilor în stat, respectiv rolul şi credibilitatea noastră în lume. Riscăm un derapaj fără precedent de la valorile democratice şi de la drumul nostru alături de lumea liberă, punând în pericol viitorul nostru ca naţiune. Ştim că funcţia de prim-ministru presupune responsabilitate şi greutatea deciziilor privind viaţa fiecărui român. Ele trebuie asumate şi aceasta este o decizie individuală, care vă aparţine. Noi ne declarăm disponibilitatea de a contribui, după puterile noastre, la dialog, consultare şi soluţii în sensul respectării principiilor democratice, ale statului de drept şi drepturilor fundamentale. Aceasta este o propunere a unor oameni sinceri şi liberi, care, dincolo de orice simpatii sau antipatii personale, sunt preocupaţi autentic de viitorul României. Aşteptăm un răspuns şi suntem încrezători că putem dialoga".
     De asemenea, în scrisoarea organizaţiilor civice se afirmă că actuala generaţie are o datorie morală faţă de toţi cei care şi-au dat viaţa în urmă cu 28 de ani.
     Printre organizaţiile care au semnat scrisoarea către premier se numără "Iniţiativa România", "Corupţia Ucide", Grupul pentru Dialog Social (GDS), "#activAG Piteşti", "Acţiunea Civică Galaţi", Alianţa Naţională a Organizaţiilor Studenţeşti din România (ANOSR), Centrul Român pentru Politici Europene (CRPE), Consiliul Tineretului din România, "Asociaţia Aradul Civic", "Asociaţia Civică ProFest", "Curăţăm Galaţiul", "Diaspora Franţa solidară cu România", "Evoluţie în Instituţie", "Geeks for Democracy", "Grupul civic #Insist", "Iniţiativa Timişoara" (federaţie a zece ONG-uri), "Oradea Civică", "Rădăuţiul Civic", "Rezist Birmingham WMW", "Rezist Dublin", "Rezist în Bacău", "#Rezist Liguria", "#Rezist Milano", "Rezist Munchen", "Rezist Râmnicu Vâlcea", "#Rezistăm şi la Paris", ŢRezist ZurichŢ, Ţ#REZISTENŢAŢ, ŢRomânia As We Want It- Milano", "România Vie", "Save Montana-New York", "Şafeta Steagului U.E.", "Valea Jiului Society". 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Soluţia este continuarea protestelor până când vor fi stopate legile Justiţiei"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.12.2017, ora 13:16)  
 Uitati-va la genul de dialog la care spune ca este dispus PSD : sa fie ascultati protestatarii (da bine la disponibilitate de dialog) dar sa vedem cata rabdare va avea premierul (adica sa asculte prostiile altora )
 Curat dialog , curat democratie


 
  1.1.   #decerezist ?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 18:20)
 
 Dialogul surzilor.....Guvernul nu are urechi decit pentru cei care-i ajuta sa scape de inchisoare.


 
  1.2.   "Bravo" protestatarilor  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de R , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:28)
 
 Protestarii au cerut astazi premierului 3 puncte: sanatate, educatie, normalitate. Prostii....dubiosii aia fara esenta au cerut numai rahaturi fara sens cu justitia. E buna justitia acum? S-a eliminat coruptia si s-au recuperat sumele furate?? NU! Popor de oameni fara viitor....schelalaie de 1 an pentru o mizerie de "justitie" dar subspecia aia umana numita protestatari nu au cerut niciodata educatie de calitate, sanatate de calitate, economie de calitate..nu..o tin aiurea cu justitia lor. Asta arata cine sunt cu adevarat. Au noroc ca oamenii intregi la cap sunt prea scarbiti de mizeriile lor manipulatorii, prea satui de societatea asta, altfel isi adunau matele de pe jos cu matura..s-a ajuns prea mult cu prostia asta cu protestele. Cu legile PSD sau nu...justita e distrusa oricum. Indiferent ce se intampla. Singura solutie este EDUCATIA de calitate,


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.12.2017, ora 14:10)  
 Printre organizaţiile care au semnat scrisoarea către premier se numără "Iniţiativa România", "Corupţia Ucide", Grupul pentru Dialog Social (GDS), "#activAG Piteşti", "Acţiunea Civică Galaţi", Alianţa Naţională a Organizaţiilor Studenţeşti din România (ANOSR), Centrul Român pentru Politici Europene (CRPE), Consiliul Tineretului din România, "Asociaţia Aradul Civic", "Asociaţia Civică ProFest", "Curăţăm Galaţiul", "Diaspora Franţa solidară cu România", "Evoluţie în Instituţie", "Geeks for Democracy", "Grupul civic #Insist", "Iniţiativa Timişoara" (federaţie a zece ONG-uri), "Oradea Civică", "Rădăuţiul Civic", "Rezist Birmingham WMW", "Rezist Dublin", "Rezist în Bacău", "#Rezist Liguria", "#Rezist Milano", "Rezist Munchen", "Rezist Râmnicu Vâlcea", "#Rezistăm şi la Paris", ŢRezist ZurichŢ, Ţ#REZISTENŢAŢ, ŢRomânia As We Want It- Milano", "România Vie", "Save Montana-New York", "Şafeta Steagului U.E.", "Valea Jiului Society" -->> CINE LE SPONSORIZEAZA?


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de A politic , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 17:42)
 
 Asta intreb si eu.
 Interesu' poarta fesu'.
 Nimeni nu pleaca din punctul A in B fara interes.
 Aceste organizati vor sa dea jos un guvern ales democratic?
 Poate finantele ne raspund.


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:13)
 
 Sunt sigur ca Putin ii sponsorizeaza. Orice e antiromanesc e finantat de moscowa, e de domeniul evidentei. Ar trebui arestati si impuscati toti cei care il slujesc pe Putin, inclusiv postacii, pentru ca sunt o amenintare la siguranta nationala!!!!


 
  2.3.   Scarba  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de R , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:33)
 
 As dori sa stiu daca Valea Jiului Society a protestat vreodata sau a cerut premierului sa se rezolve mai repede drumul pe.. (ghiciti) VALEA JIULUI.Or fi facut..nu stiu dar nu am auzit niciodata. Am auzit doar miliarde de injuraturi de cate ori am mers pe Valea Jiului. Nici acum nu inteleg de ce nimeni nu se enerveaza cand vad astfel de stiri...Asociatiile Nimeni-in-Drum stabilesc si hotarasc soarta tarii.


 
3.  Ce experiente au organizatiile in justitie?
    (mesaj trimis de A politic în data de 27.12.2017, ora 17:35)  
 Daca este 0 (zero), C. Stefanescu are dreptate.
 Eu propun sa schimbam de la ministru, toata suflarea din justitie.


 
  3.1.   Schimbarea ?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 18:22)
 
 De la ministru in sus sau in jos, cum o vrei ?


 
  3.2.   Cap de broasca!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de A politic , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:47)
 
 Tu gandesti cu capul de jos?
 Nu poti schimba ce a votat poporul. Ce mai ramane de schimbat?


 
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
