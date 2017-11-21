   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Premierul Shinzo Abe a ajuns astăzi în ţara noastră

BURSA 16.01.2018

D.I
 
măreşte imaginea
Shinzo Abe (Sursa foto: Twitter)
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:58 Premierul Japoniei nu mai merge la Palatul Victoria
     Prim-ministrul Japoniei, Shinzo Abe, nu mai merge astăzi, la Palatul Victoria, aşa cum era stabilit iniţial în programul înaltului oficial nipon, la Guvern urmând să fie prezentă o delegaţie oficială şi economică japoneză.
     Potrivit unei comunicări a Executivului de la Bucureşti, delegaţia condusă de Kotaro Nogami, director adjunct al Cabinetului premierului japonez, şeful misiunii economice, va fi primită de vicepremierul Paul Stănescu.
     -------------
     Premierul Japoniei, Shinzo Abe, a sosit astăzi la Bucureşti, unde se va întâlni cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Aceasta este prima vizită în România a unui prim-ministru al Japoniei.
     Administraşia Prezidenţială transmite că vizita premierului japonez are loc în contextul aniversării a 5 ani de la convenirea, în 2013, a Parteneriatului Reînnoit dintre România şi Japonia.
     La ora 16,00, premierul Japoniei va fi primit la Palatul Cotroceni de către preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi vor avea loc convorbiri în format restrâns, convorbiri în plenul delegaţiilor, declaraţii de presă comune şi un dineu oficial pe care preşedintel Iohannis îl va oferi în onoarea prim-ministrului japonez.
     Conform aceleiaşi surse, agenda discuţiilor include stadiul şi perspectivele de consolidare a relaţiilor foarte bune de Parteneriat Reînnoit dintre România şi Japonia, la nivel politic, economic, cultural, al securităţii şi al relaţiilor inter-umane. De asemenea, vor fi abordate subiecte precum cooperarea Japoniei cu Uniunea Europeană, inclusiv în contextul Acordului de Parteneriat Economic dintre Japonia şi Uniune, evoluţiile la nivel regional, cu accent asupra dosarului nord-coreean, respectiv cooperarea româno-japoneză în plan multilateral.
     Astăzi, Premierul Japoniei ar urma să fie primit la Guvern, însă în urma deciziei premeirului Mihai Tudose de a demisiona, nu este clar cine va reprezenta partea română la întrevedere.
     Şeful Guvernului de la Tokyo se află, de vineri, într-un turneu în Europa Centrală şi de Est, care cuprinde şi Bulgaria, Serbia şi România. El a anunţat că va fi însotit în acest turneu de reprezentanţii a peste 30 de companii japoneze. 
 
ANALIŞTI POLITICI:
"Bătălia de la conducerea PSD nu clinteşte electoratul social-democrat" click să citeşti tot articolul
SIEGFRIED MUREŞAN:
"Criza din PSD compromite Preşedinţia română a Consiliului UE" click să citeşti tot articolul
DANIEL CHIŢOIU, SECRETAR GENERAL AL ALDE:
"ALDE a luat act de demisia lui Mihai Tudose din funcţia de prim-ministru" click să citeşti tot articolul
ALINA GORGHIU:
"Un gest rezonabil ar fi ca PSD să se retragă de la guvernare" click să citeşti tot articolul
GABRIEL OPREA, DESPRE POLIŢISTUL ACUZAT DE PEDOFILIE:
"Nu am auzit niciodată de el" click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudorel Toader, întrevedere la CEDO privind condiţiile din penitenciare click să citeşti tot articolul
CRISTIAN DUŢU, DIRECTOR EXECUTIV AL DIRECŢIEI VENIT BUGET LOCAL SECTOR 2 BUCUREŞTI:
"Vrem să economisim 150.000 de euro pe an prin implementarea platformei de interacţiune online" click să citeşti tot articolul
AMBASADORUL BULGARIEI ÎN ROMÂNIA, TODOR CHOROV:
"Prioritatea noastră la preşedinţia UE - crearea unei legături între Balcanii de Vest şi Europa" click să citeşti tot articolul
UPDATE
Comitetul Executiv al PSD se întruneşte astăzi pentru a nominaliza un nou premier, după demisia lui Tudose click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CEX PSD:
Premierul Mihai Tudose şi-a anunţat demisia click să citeşti tot articolul
TURCAN:
"Avem nevoie de un stat cu o democraţie puternică şi care să nu servească clanurilor politice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dragnea, despre cum va vota la CExN al PSD: "Ca de obicei, cu partidul" click să citeşti tot articolul
TUDOSE:
"Nu este negociabilă sub nicio formă, nici măcar amiabilă, integritatea teritorială a României" click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele atacă la CCR modificarea Ordonanţei privind înfiinţarea ANCOM click să citeşti tot articolul
Protest cu motto-ul "Ce-ţi doresc eu ţie, dulce Românie", în faţa sediului PSD din Sibiu click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 11:47
Saxo Bank anunţă numirea unui nou Chief Client Officer
     Saxo Bank anunţă numirea lui Damian Bunce în calitate de Chief Client Officer (CCO), numire ce va intra în vigoare din data de 19 februarie 2018, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 11:23
SIEGFRIED MUREŞAN:
"Criza din PSD compromite Preşedinţia română a Consiliului UE"
     Actuala criză politică afectează capacitatea României de a asigura Preşedinţia rotativă a Consiliului Uniunii Europene (UE), afirmă eurodeputatul într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 11:19
DANIEL CHIŢOIU, SECRETAR GENERAL AL ALDE:
"ALDE a luat act de demisia lui Mihai Tudose din funcţia de prim-ministru"
     ALDE a luat act de demisia lui Mihai Tudose din funcţia de prim-ministru, ca urmare a retragerii sprijinului politic de către PSD, a declarat Daniel Chiţoiu, Secretar General al ALDE, conform unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:06
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
