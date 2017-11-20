   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Prima confruntare directă Tudose - Dragnea din 2018

BURSA 08.01.2018

A.S
 
Liviu Dragnea-Mihai Tudose (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     *  Restructurarea Guvernului, congres extraordinar şi modificarea Statutului - subiecte şedinţei PSD de azi
     *  Reuniune de urgenţă la Guvern, înainte de CEX-ul PSD
       * ACTUALIZARE 21:45 Bădălău a prezentat în CEx o scrisoare prin care solicită mai multă democraţie în partid şi întâlniri săptămânale în Biroul Permanent, la care să participe şi "miniştrii cei mai semnificativi"
     Preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a prezentat în şedinţa Comitetului Executiv de luni o scrisoare colegilor săi, prin care solicită "renaşterea democraţiei interne" din partid, afirmând că au fost făcute mai multe greşeli care au dus la suspendarea ei, precum demiterea propriului guvern, anumite decizii anunţate şi abandonate sau faptul că nu toţi cei care au devenit miniştri aveau competenţele necesare pentru a merita un loc în Guvern. Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea a spus că nu a citit cu atenţie scrisoarea, dar că este un document bun, despre care se va discuta în următoarea şedinţă a conducerii social-democrate, precizează News.ro.
     În scrisoarea lui Bădălău se precizează: "Toate aceste erori slăbesc încrederea cetăţenilor în partidul nostru, iar cauza principală este tocmai şubrezirea democraţiei interne. Credibilitatea şi eficienţa guvernării le putem câştiga doar prin renaşterea democraţiei interne, prin dialog onest, transparenţă şi responsabilitate".
     De altfel, spune el, Biroul Permanent Naţional trebuie să redevină forul de conducere executivă a partidului, iar comunicarea dintre conducerea centrală şi organizaţiile locare trebuie refăcută.
     Preşedintele executiv al PSD propune ca Biroul Permanent Naţional să se întrunească săptămânal, iar la întâlniri să participe şi "miniştrii cei mai semnificativi" sau cei care au responsabilităţi pe anumite domenii, în funcţie de ordinea de zi.
     Bădălău îl descrie, în scrisoarea sa, pe preşedintele Iohannis, drept un preşedinte neconvingător, care, însă, poate câştiga un alt mandat dacă PSD va propune la alegerile prezidenţiale un candidat "nepotrivit". El consideră că propunerea candidatului pentru prezidenţiale trebuie stabilit în prima parte a acestui an, într-o întâlnire a conducerii partidului cu membri săi cei mai reprezentativi.
     Niculae Bădălău argumentează: "Criteriul fundamental trebuie să fie capacitatea de a atrage voturile nu doar ale militanţilor PSD, ci ale tuturor acelora care nu-l vor pe Klaus Werner Iohannis, dorind un preşedinte care să apere cu precădere drepturile şi libertăţile fundamentale ale cetăţenilor şi, de asemenea, să promoveze mult mai eficient interesele noastre în lume".
     El propune inclusiv constituirea unui grup de lucru la nivelul PSD care, împreună cu Partidul Socialiştilor Europeni, să pregătească "Oferta PSD pentru Europa".
     Bădălău spune că nu poate fi făcută încă o reformă constituţională din cauza preşedintelui Iohannis, care "doar poate coagula forţe care să împiedice progresul", iar reforma administrativ-teritorială trebuie să redevină o prioritate.
     În plus, se propune constituirea unei echipe sub coordonarea Biroului Permanent Naţional care să lucreze la un document ideologic al PSD, prin care să fie clarificate regresul democratic şi nevoia de perfecţionare a democraţiei, consecinţele globalizării, integrării europene şi problema suveranităţii.
     Niculae Bădălău mai spune că partidul are nevoie de mai multă comunicare, bazată pe diversitate, competenţă şi deschidere, menţionând inclusiv protestele din stradă de anul trecut, despre care afirmă că au izbucnit pentru că proiectele PSD nu au fost suficient de bine explicate.
     "Chiar dacă pe fond proiectele PSD în domeniul justiţiei sau al fiscalităţii sunt corecte şi necesare, ele nu au fost întotdeauna eficient comunicate, oferindu-le un motiv de protest şi unor oameni de bună credinţă, nu doar protestatarilor de profesie", scrie în textul scrisorii.
     Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea a declarat că nu a citit cu atenţie scrisoarea şi că, deşi a fost dată tuturor în şedinţa CEx, ea nu a putut fi analizată cu atenţie pentru că erau alte lucrurile care necesitau dezbateri. Dragnea afirmă, însă, că este un document bun, despre care se va discuta în următoarea şedinţă a Comitetului.
     Liviu Dragnea a declarat: "Am apucat să mă uit puţin pe ea, dar nimeni nu a putut să o analizeze. Este un document bun, care va face parte dintr-un document propus spre adoptare în CEx-ul de la finalul lunii. În ceea ce priveşte activitatea partidului, cum o să funcţionăm în 2018, este un document bun. Vor mai fi şi alte propuneri de la alţi membri".
     (I.M.)
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:30 Bădălău: "Liviu Dragnea ar avea şanse să câştige alegerile prezidenţiale"
     Preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a spus la finalul şedinţei Comitetului Executiv al PSD că Liviu Dragnea ar avea şanse mari să câştige alegerile prezidenţiale, afirmând că problemele penale ale liderului de partid nu reprezintă o piedică în a candida.
     Niculae Bădălău a afirmat, citat de News.ro: "La funcţia de preşedinte poate candida oricine. Are şanse. Aşa cum a câştigat alegerile parlamentare, poate câştiga şi alegerile prezidenţiale".
     Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea nu a dorit să vorbească despre o posibilă candidatură la alegerile parlamentare, spunând că acestea vor avea loc abia peste doi ani.
     (I.M.)
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:18 Liviu Dragnea crede că desemnarea din acest an a candidatului PSD pentru prezidenţiale ar fi o "mare greşeală"
     Şeful PSD, Liviu Dragnea, consideră ca desemnarea de către PSD a unui candidat la prezidenţiale încă din acest an ar fi "o mare greşeală" şi a precizat că nu este de acord nici cu schimbarea modului de alegere a liderului PSD, care în prezent este votat de toţi membrii partidului, transmite HotNews.ro.
     "Ar fi o mare greşeală, în trei luni dispare", a spus Dragnea, când a fost întrebat de ziarişti cum comentează ideea desemnării unui candidat al social-democraţilor pentru prezidenţiale.
     Liviu Dragnea a afirmat: "Alegerile prezidenţiale sunt peste doi ani de zile. Nu discutăm acum. Oricum candidatul la prezidenţiale va fi desemnat într-un Congres, se pune problema când. Eu cum am gestionat ultimii doi ani am alta părere, nu de acum. Vom discuta mai târziu de cine ar putea fi candidaţii la prezidenţiale".
     (I.M.)
     * ACTUALIZARE 19:53 Niculae Bădălău: "Nu pot eu sa analizez activitatea preşedintelui partidului Liviu Dragnea, dar e loc de mult mai bine"
     Preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a afirmat luni seară, la finalul şedinţei Comitetului Executiv al partidului, că "e loc de mai bine" în activitatea conducerii PSD.
     "A fost o şedinţă lungă, dar în niciun caz tensionată", a susţinut Bădălau la finalul CEx, citat de HotNews.ro.
     Liderul social-democrat a fost întrebat de reporteri despre scrisoarea pe care a adresat-o luni colegilor din CEx, el susţinând că documentul conţine "un proiect politic vizavi de anul 2018", întrucât urmează un an electoral, şi consideră că "o vor analiza, iar la CEx-ul următor o vor lua în discuţie".
     Întrebat dacă relaţia sa cu şeful partidului, Liviu Dragnea, s-a schimbat în vreun fel, Bădălău a negat. "Nu s-a schimbat, este una de colegialitate, nu ştiu la ce vă referiţi", a spus el.
     Bădălău a fost întrebat şi dacă doreşte o altfel de conducere în fruntea partidului şi, totodată, care e părerea sa cu privire la activitatea preşedintelui PSD, Liviu Dragnea.
     Bădălău a spus: "Avem o conducere colectivă (...) avem un preşedinte ales, care a câştigat în cadrul unui Congres, considerăm că în continuare trebuie să rămână în fruntea partidului. (...) Nu pot să analizez eu activitatea preşedintelui, dar e loc de mult mai bine", a afirmat Bădălău.
     (I.M.)
     * ACTUALIZARE 19:44 Dragnea: "Nu cred că legile justiţiei ar trebui să fie comparate cu un porc"
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, le-a spus, luni, jurnaliştilor, că nu crede că legile justiţiei ar trebui comparate cu un porc, referindu-se la afirmaţia preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis care a spus că majoritatea parlamentară s-a grăbit să îngraşe porcul în ajun cu legile justiţiei.
     "Nu cred că legile justiţiei ar trebui să fie comparate cu un porc", a afirmat Dragnea, fără a face alte comentarii, transmite News.ro.
     Liderul PSD a mai declarat însă că social-democraţii au un program consistent de legiferare pentru acest an.
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi-a exprimat, vineri, la CSM, speranţa şi încrederea că judecătorii Curţii Constituţionale (CCR) se vor apleca cu timp, cu mult profesionalism şi cu multă obiectivitatea asupra aspectelor contestate în legile justiţiei, despre care a spus că au fost adoptate fără transparenţă, printr-o procedură neclară, ad-hoc, cu "pumnul în gura opoziţiei" şi sub presiunea timpului.
     Iohannis a menţionat că CSM a dat mai multe avize negative acestor modificări, au emis avertismente şi partenerii României din UE, din Consiliul Europei, atrăgând atenţia că este necesară mai multă dezbatere şi transparenţă.
     Klaus Iohannis a afirmat: "Cu toate acestea, acea supercomisie specială a mers mai departe printr-o procedură proaspăt inventată, o procedură parlamentară pe care în această formă nu am mai văzut-o niciodată, cu pumnul în gura opoziţiei, cu lucrat noaptea. De ce s-or fi grăbit să îngraşe porcul în ajun, nu înţeleg. Au ieşit trei legi contestate nu doar de opoziţie, ci şi de ICCJ. Eu regret, ca preşedinte, că s-a ajuns în România că legile justiţiei se discută în proceduri neclare, ad-hoc, cu nerespectarea unor cutume în procedura parlamentară şi în final aprobate în mare viteză şi ajunse toate să fie contestate la CCR".
     (I.M.)
     * ACTUALIZARE 18:52 Mihai Tudose: "Nu renunţ la ideea restructurării, o voi propune la sfârşitul lunii"
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat luni seara, la finalul reuniunii conducerii PSD, că nu renunţă la ideea restructurării Guvernului şi va face propuneri "în amănunt" la o nouă reuniune a Comitetului executiv al social-democraţilor, la Iaşi, la sfârşitul lunii, scrie HotNews.ro.
     "Restructurarea nu se putea face azi", a spus Tudose, la ieşirea din sediul PSD.
     Primul ministru a precizat: "Nu, nu renunţ la idee, o voi propune în amănunt partidului la CEX-ul de la Iaşi, la sfârşitul lunii".
     (I.M.)
     *  ACTUALIZARE 14:30 Dragnea spune că îl susţine în continuare pe Tudose şi că nu se impune un congres extraordinar al PSD
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat astăzi că îl susţine în continuare pe premierul Mihai Tudose şi că nu se impune organizarea unui congres extraordinar al partidului.
     Întrebat, înainte de începerea şedinţei Comitetului Executiv Naţional al PSD, dacă este nevoie de o restructurare guvernamentală, având în vedere că au fost foarte multe informatii pe acest subiect, Dragnea a răspuns: "Le-am văzut şi eu".
     Pe de altă parte, întrebat dacă rămâne premierul în funcţie şi după şedinţa CExN, liderul PSD a spus: "Eu îl susţin".
     Liviu Dragnea a menţionat, chestionat de ziarişti, că nu se teme că îşi va pierde funcţia într-un congres extraordinar al partidului, adăugând că nu se impune o astfel de reuniune.
     În momentul când a intrat în sediul PSD, o persoană care se afla la poarta clădirii a strigat către Dragnea "Infractorule! La puşcărie!". "Mi-era dor de tine", a replicat preşedintele social-democraţilor.
     V.D.
     *  Restructurarea Guvernului, congres extraordinar şi modificarea Statutului - subiecte şedinţei PSD de azi
     *  Reuniune de urgenţă la Guvern, înainte de CEX-ul PSD
     Prima şedinţă a liderilor PSD din acest an, care are loc astăzi, se anunţă a fi furtunoasă, potrivit unor surse politice, printre subiectele care ar putea fi discutate în Comitetul Executiv Naţional fiind restructurarea Guvernului, convocarea unui congres extraordinar şi modificarea Statutului PSD.
     Comitetul Executiv Naţional (CExN) se va întruni de la ora 14.00, la sediul central al PSD din Şos. Kiseleff. În cadrul şedinţei urmează să fie desemnat şi succesorul Doinei Pană în funcţia de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor.
     *  Hotnews: Tudose vrea conducere colectivă în PSD cu 5-6 lideri locali în locul lui Dragnea
     Hotnews scrie că premierul Mihai Tudose, împreună cu câţiva lideri locali ai PSD, ar vrea să impună la şedinţa Comitetului Executiv de azi o conducere colectivă a partidului (5-6 persoane) în locul lui Liviu Dragnea. Tudose ar urmă să faca parte din conducerea colectiva, alături de Marian Oprişan (Vrancea).
     Potrivit Digi 24, premierul Mihai Tudose a avut în această dimineaţă o întâlnire cu o parte din miniştrii cabinetului. Printre cei prezenţi la şedinţă, fiind şi vicepremierul Marcel Ciolacu.
     La întâlnirea de la Guvern participă şi preşedintele PSD Vrancea, Marian Oprişan, Niculae Bădălau şi Adrian Ţuţuianu.
     Săptămâna trecută, Preşedintele Executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a spus că Guvernul ar putea fi restructurat, iar Executivul ar putea include 16 - 17 ministere, faţă de 24, câte sunt în prezent, el apreciind că este necesar şi un Congres al partidului. În replică, vicepremierul Paul Stănescu a afirmat că un congres al partidului nu ar fi tocmai o soluţie bună şi că Guvernul Tudose nu ar trebui restructurat.
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, declara, la finalul anului trecut, că în ianuarie va avea loc o discuţie privind eventuala necesitate a modificării structurii Guvernului.
     În plus, secretarul general adjunct al PSD Codrin Ştefănescu a lansat ideea modificării Statutului PSD în privinţa criteriilor de integritate. "Schimbarea ar fi foarte simplă: până nu eşti condamnat definitiv nu îţi pierzi calitatea nici de lider, funcţia pe care o deţii sau membru de partid. Suntem foarte solidari cu colegii noştri care păţesc astfel de lucruri. Au fost perioade când am avut aproape 94% dintre primarii PSD într-o formă de anchetă ANI, DNA şamd. A fost pur şi simplu urgie vizavi de colegii noştri", a declarat Codrin Ştefănescu la Digi24.
     Liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, fostul ministru al Apărării Adrian Ţuţuianu, a adus critici, potrivit News.ro, la adresa liderului partidului: "Probabil că am deranjat pe anumiţi colegi, foarte mulţi sau unii dintre ei care aveau putere de decizie, inclusiv preşedintele partidului. Probabil că a avut anumite nemulţumiri faţă de faptul că eram foarte vizibil, apreciat şi de cei cu care lucram în minister, dar şi de presa naţională, unde n-aţi auzit critici la adresa mea legate de minister. Este o etapă, este o şcoală. În două luni am făcut un master pe apărare naţională şi e foarte utilă în conturarea profilului meu de lider politic şi de administraţie. Este o etapă în care am învăţat că în politică nu contează numai munca serioasa, ci uneori contează mai mult să relaţionezi cu ceilalţi, să aloci mai mult timp relaţiilor umane".
     *  Chirica: "PSD trebuie să schimbe conducerea"
     Primarul Iaşiului, Mihai Chirica, consideră că PSD trebuie să facă "o mişcare inteligentă" şi să schimbe conducerea, astfel încât să poată fi recuperaţi "paşii pierduţi" în 2017.
     Întrebat astăzi la RFI dacă PSD trebuie să continue cu actuala structură de conducere, Chirica a declarat: "Având în vedere ceea ce se întâmplă cu marea masă a românilor faţă de încrederea pe care o acordă Parlamentului şi Guvernului, ştiut fiind faptul că ambele structuri democratice se confundă în momentul de faţă cu partidul majoritar, PSD+ALDE, structura majoritară, sigur, ar trebui să îngrijoreze foarte mult. Şi PSD, ca cel mai mare partid al României în momentul de faţă, să facă o mişcare - dacă putem spune şi inteligentă - şi să schimbe conducerea, astfel încât să poată recupera paşii pierduţi în 2017". În opinia sa, Comitetul Executiv Naţional al PSD, reunit luni, ar trebui să fie în primul rând "o şedinţă de bilanţ".
     Întrebat cu privire la cine ar putea să preia conducerea social-democraţilor, Chirica a precizat că "există oameni competenţi în partid şi cu vizibilitate, care ar putea să reclădească structura de conducere a PSD, grav afectată". 
 
