BURSA 13.03.2018
M.D
MELEŞCANU:
SIEGFRIED MUREŞAN:
MARIUS BUDĂI, PSD:
LIVIU DRAGNEA, CĂTRE NOUA CONDUCERE A PSD:
ADRIAN TODORAN, PMP:
TUDOREL TOADER, REFERITOR LA CAZUL SEBASTIAN GHIŢĂ:
TRAIAN BĂSESCU:
LIVIU DRAGNEA, REALES LIDER AL PARTIDULUI:
DRAGNEA DESPRE EXPLOATĂRILE DIN MAREA NEAGRĂ:
CONSILIUL NAŢIONAL AL PNL PROPUNE:
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:04
* Dolarul a pierdut 0,93 în faţa monedei naţionale
* Francul a urcat la 3,9871 lei
Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6607 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,09 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de vineri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6616 lei. click să citeşti tot articolul
* Francul a urcat la 3,9871 lei
Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6607 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,09 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de vineri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6616 lei.
Miscellanea, 17:49
Termenul de depunere a proiectelor pentru reducerea emisiilor de carbon în zonele urbane, prelungit până la 21 mai 2018
Astăzi, Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale şi Administraţiei Publice (MDRAP) a emis ordinul de modificare a Ghidului solicitantului pentru proiectele de reducere a emisiilor de carbon în zonele urbane finanţate prin Programul Operaţional Regional (POR) 2014-2020, conform comunicatului remis către Redacţie. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:20
Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, SUA, au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere. click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:11
Peste 5 miliarde de euro sunt pierdute anual deoarece pasagerii nu cer despăgubiri pentru zborurile anulate
Aproximativ 85% dintre cetăţenii Uniunii Europeane (UE) nu îşi cunosc drepturile ca pasageri ai liniilor aeriene şi pierd peste 5 miliarde de euro în fiecare an pentru că nu cer despăbugiri pentru zborurile întârziate, anulate sau suprarezervate, potrivit unui studiu efectuat de AirHelp. click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 16:31
Tudorel Toader, ministrul Justiţiei, s-a întâlnit, astăzi, cu reprezentanţii Băncii Mondiale, propunându-le acestora finanţarea unor centre regionale de arhive, care să fie construite la nivelul fiecărei curţi de apel. click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
13.03.2018
BVB
* Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni. click să citeşti tot articolul
Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară. click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu... click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,... click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BVB
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă, singurul indice ce a închiat şedinţa în scădere fiind BET-FI, a cărui depreciere a... click să citeşti tot articolul
09.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au urcat ieri, însă avansul a fost limitat după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să menţină dobânzile la nivelul curent.
Titlurile "Lloyds Banking... click să citeşti tot articolul
Titlurile "Lloyds Banking...
Curs Valutar
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg. click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
* The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
* German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com. click here to read the entire article
* German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
* In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres. click here to read the entire article
Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
* Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
* A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system. click here to read the entire article
* A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
* "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security. click here to read the entire article
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security. click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad. click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements. click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
* Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs). click here to read the entire article
* The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
* Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
* The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company. click here to read the entire article
* Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.
20.02.2018
Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council). click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
* Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day. click here to read the entire article
We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
* Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks. click here to read the entire article
The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.
14.02.2018
* Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania. click here to read the entire article
* ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.
07.02.2018
The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day. click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
* Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest. click here to read the entire article
* The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.