   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Banci Asigurari

VÂNZAREA BANCPOST A REDESCHIS SUBIECTUL CREDITELOR CU PLATA LA ZI, CESIONATE ÎN OLANDA

Client: "Bancpost mi-a vândut creditul unui SRL din Olanda, iar banii mei au ajuns în Cipru"

BURSA 23.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  BNR: "Autoritatea competentă să stabilească şi să verifice legalitatea cesiunii rămâne instanţa de judecată"
     *  Debitor: "Am fost la adresa din Olanda şi nu există niciun sediu al vreunei entităţi Eurobank"
     *  Cuculis: "Societăţile care au preluat credite încasează dobânzile în mod ilegal"
     *  Codul Civil: "Cesionarul nu poate opune dreptul său la o a treia persoană decât după ce a notificat debitorului cesiunea"
     *  Banca nu a notificat clienţii înainte să le vândă creditele
     *  Bancpost nu a răspuns solicitării noastre pe subiect, până la închiderea ediţiei
       Vânzarea Bancpost către Banca Transilvania, fără creditele cu plata la zi cesionate în trecut unei entităţi olandeze, a repus pe tapet subiectul împrumuturilor scoase din ţară, chiar dacă acestea nu înregistrau întârzieri de rambursare. Clienţii care se află în această situaţie au evidenţiat o serie de nereguli descoperite în cadrul procesului de cesiune.
     Unul dintre debitorii împrumutaţi la Bancpost, al cărui credit luat pe persoană juridică i-a fost cesionat în 2008 companiei EFG New Europe Funding II BV, la scurt timp după contractare, susţine că, potrivit răspunsurilor primite de la instituţiile abilitate, entitatea olandeză este "un simplu SRL".
     Clientul Bancpost ne-a declarat: "Foarte multe din proprietăţile românilor pe care aceştia au hotărât să le achiziţioneze prin contractarea de credite la bănci sunt gajate, de fapt, după cesiune, unor SRL-uri străine cu capital social foarte mic, care sunt oricând supuse intervenţiei şi falimentului. Există posibilitatea ca împrumuturile să fie achitate cu bună credinţă, dar după 20-30 de ani nu vom avea garanţia că ne vom recăpăta proprietatea respectivă".
     Conform domniei sale, actul de vânzare-cumpărare încheiat între bancă şi EFG New Europe Funding arată că "Bancpost a vândut doar credite fără restanţe şi că banca nu mai are niciun drept sau obligaţie decât acela de a colecta ratele, dobânzile şi comisioanele şi de a le vira la timp în conturile din Cipru". Sursa citată ne-a precizat: "În continuarea contractelor de vânzare-cumpărare creanţe este cel de administrare active, unde sunt evidenţiate conturile din Cipru în care se fac plăţile".
     Clientul Bancpost a demarat acţiuni în instanţă, în anul 2015, după ce, de-a lungul anilor, dobânda creditului a fost majorată semnificativ în mod unilateral şi, în consecinţă, valoarea ratelor a crescut.
     Domnia sa a întreprins mai multe acţiuni, trimiţând adrese către toate instituţiile din ţară şi străinătate competente (BNR, Parchet, ANAF, Parlament, Parlamentul European, Comisia Europeană, Banca Naţională a Olandei, Autoritatea Olandeză pentru Pieţe Financiare, Autoritatea Bancară Europeană, Banca Centrală Europeană etc) şi deschizând mai multe procese în instanţă.
     La întrebarea legată de prevederile legale ce stau la baza înstrăinării creditului său, BNR i-a transmis: "În anul 2008, din motive asociate politicilor proprii de creditare şi de gestionare a riscului, practica băncilor comerciale era de a vinde portofolii de credite performante către instituţii nerezidente, membre ale grupurilor bancare ale instituţiilor de credit rezidente. (...) La momentul iulie 2008 nu exista nicio condiţionare şi/sau interdicţie legală în ceea ce priveşte calitatea creditului (performant/neperformant) sau persoana cesionarului (în sensul unor condiţii restrictive privind jurisdicţia în care îşi desfăşoară activitatea cesionarul sau domeniu de activitate a acestuia). (...) Anterior intrării în vigoare a prevederilor Legii 93/2009, instituţiile de credit au cesionat atât credite performante, cât şi credite neperformante, neexistând niciun impediment legal în privinţa calităţii creanţelor respective (performante/neperformante), cu excepţia condiţionării cesiunii creditelor ipotecare, instituite prin dispoziţiile art. 24 (în prezent abrogat) din Legea 190/1999 privind creditul ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare (n.r. Legea 190/1999 Art. 24 arată: (1) Creanţele ipotecare şi privilegiate conform art. 1737 din Codul civil (Notarea dreptului de preempţiune asupra unui imobil), care fac parte din portofoliul unei instituţii financiare autorizate prin lege, pot fi cesionate unor instituţii financiare autorizate să acţioneze pe pieţele de capital. (2) Cesiunea priveşte numai creanţele ipotecare din portofoliul deţinut, care au caractere comune cu privire la natura, originea şi riscurile lor). (...) În 2008, prevederile vechiului Cod Civil reprezentau cadrul legal ce reglementa cesiunea de creanţe, aceasta completând legislaţia specială în materie până la intrarea în vigoare a noilor dispoziţii cuprinse în Noul Cod Civil, din anul 2011".
     Subliniem că vechiul Codul Civil valabil până în 2011 arată, la Art. 1393, că "cesionarul nu poate opune dreptul său la o a treia persoană decât după ce a notificat debitorului cesiunea".
     Avocaţii susţin că, dacă nu există notificarea cesiunii, atunci aceasta este inopozabilă.
     Bancpost nu i-a notificat pe clienţii săi înainte să le vândă creditele, deşi, conform clientului citat mai sus, se pare că, în cererea de credit, sunt scrise cu corp foarte mic următoarele: "Prin semnarea prezentei, clientul declară şi recunoaşte că a fost informat asupra faptului că drepturile şi obligaţiile prevăzute în contractul de credit ar putea fi/au fost transferate (în condiţiile prevederilor Codului Civil Român) către Grupul EFG Eurobank Ergasias şi subsidiarele specializate din cadrul Grupului şi, în mod special, către EFG New Europe Funding II BV, societate olandeză cu răspundere limitată, cu sediul în (...) Olanda, membră a Grupului Eurobank EFG". Juriştii spun, însă, că dacă această declaraţie nu este semnată în faţa notarului, atunci ea nu produce efecte. Întrebarea care se pune este următoarea: "Dacă banca a introdus în solicitările de credit aceste clauze, atunci ea şi-a propus să vândă creditele încă dinainte de a le acorda?"
     Banca Naţională i-a mai spus clientului că autoritatea competentă să stabilească şi să verifice legalitatea cesiunii rămâne instanţa de judecată. BNR a adăugat: "În baza contractului cadru încheiat între cedentul - creditor cu titlu profesional şi societatea cesionară, ce de regulă aparţinea grupului din care făcea parte şi instituţia de credit, se stabileau condiţiile generale ale raporturilor dintre părţile contractante, operaţiunea de vânzare-cumpărare de creanţe propriu-zisă fiind realizată pentru fiecare cesiune ulterioară în parte, distinct. Ulterior acestei operaţiuni, banca îşi putea păstra calitatea de administrator al creditului, încasând comisioane pentru serviciile astfel prestate, această activitate fiind permisă instituţiilor de credit, în temeiul art. 20, alin 1 lit. a din Ordonanţa de urgenţă 99/2006 privind instituţiile de credit şi adecvarea capitalului. (...) Autoritatea competentă să stabilească şi să verifice legalitatea cesiunii, inclusiv a aspectelor ce vizează subrogarea cesionarei în drepturile cedentei, prin raportare la cadrul legal în vigoare la acel moment a tuturor acţiunilor/operaţiunilor derivând din această cesiune, rămâne instanţa de judecată".
     * Client Bancpost: "EFG New Funding II BV nu este înregistrată ca societate financiară, aşa cum presupune Legea creditului ipotecar"
     Deşi Legea 190/1999 privind creditul ipotecar pentru investiţii imobiliare presupune că entităţile ce preiau credite ipotecare trebuie să fie instituţii financiare autorizate care să acţioneze pe pieţele de capital, se pare că EFG New Funding II BV nu este înregistrată ca societate financiară, după cum ne-a spus clientul Bancpost.
     Menţionăm că, potrivit unei decizii a Tribunalului Bucureşti, "în cuprinsul contractului, părţile acestuia au stabilit care este destinaţia creditului acordat, respectiv realizarea de investiţii imobiliare, astfel dă acesta este supus dispoziţiilor Legii 190/1990, în speţă aflându-ne în prezenţa unui contract de credit ipotecar".
     Afirmaţia debitorului se bazează pe răspunsurile pe care le-a primit de la entităţile avizate să licenţieze astfel de societăţi.
     Astfel, Banca Naţională a României i-a transmis clientului: "Entitatea indicată nu se încadrează în niciuna dintre categoriile instituţionale autorizate/reglementate/supravegheate prudenţial de BNR şi, implicit, nu se regăseşte înscrisă în registrele deschise la Banca Naţională a României, context în care activitatea desfăşurată de acestea nu se supune legislaţiei administratre de banca centrală, conform competenţelor încredinţate de legiuitor".
     La rândul său, Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a menţionat:"SC EFG New Funding II BV nu este autorizată să presteze servicii şi activităţi de investiţii, precum şi servicii conexe prevăzute în Legea 297/2004 privind piaţa de capital, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare".
     Şi Autoritatea olandeză pentru pieţe financiare (AFM) i-a spus clientului că EFG New Funding Europe nu are licenţă de la ea.
     Împrumutatul în franci elveţieni (CHF) susţine că s-a deplasat la adresa din Olanda indicată în actele de vânzare-cumpărare şi că a fost surprins să nu găsească niciun sediu social la respectiva adresă.
     În acest context, Tribunalul Bucureşti a decis că cesiunea nu este opozabilă părţilor: "Având în vedere lipsa dovezii în sensul că EFG New Europe Funding II BV (n.r. care, în 2012, şi-a schimbat numele în ERB New Europe Funding II BV) este autorizată de legile speciale româneşti să efectueze aceleaşi activităţi ca cedentul, se pune problema valabilităţii contractului de cesiune. Instanţa a constatat neopozabilitatea cesiunii creanţei născute din contractul de credit (...), încheiat între reclamantă şi Bancpost. Se constată că toate capetele de cerere formulate de reclamată privesc, în esenţă, această neopozabilitate (inexistenţa drepturilor EFG New Europe Founding II BV)".
     În aceste condiţii, ipoteca este în continuare în favoarea Bancpost, Autoritatea Naţională pentru Cadastru şi Publicitate Imobiliară (ANCPI) respingând cererea privind înscrierea cesiunii de creanţă.
     Printre altele, clientul ne-a mai spus că împrumutul său i-a fost cesionat integral, la întreaga valoare de acordare, nu doar suma rămasă de plată din credit.
     Bancpost nu a răspuns solicitării noastre pe subiect, până la închiderea ediţiei.
     * Cuculis: "Societăţile care au preluat credite încasează dobânzile în mod ilegal"
     Entităţile care au preluat credite de la băncile noastre şi nu sunt înregistrate ca societăţi financiare încasează dobânzile în mod ilegal, este de părere avocatul Adrian Cuculis, care ne-a transmis: "Având în vedere că instituţiile către care băncile din ţara noastră şi-au exportat creditele nu aveau calitatea de instituţie bancară, dobânzile încasate de către acestea au fost încasate în mod ilegal. De ce nu este legal ca atunci când creditul este exportat către orice altă instituţie în afară de o bancă sau IFN, aceasta să încaseze dobânzile bancare din contract? Acest lucru derivă dintr-o serie de aspecte ce doar coroborate duc către concluzia de mai sus, după cum urmează:
     În primul rând, care este condiţia esenţială, pentru ca o anumită persoană juridică să poată funcţiona în legalitate din punctul de vedere al legii bancare?
     OUG 99/2006, ce reglementează activitatea bancară în România, la Art. 5. (1) interzice oricărei persoane fizice, juridice sau entitate fără personalitate juridică, ce nu este instituţie de credit, să se angajeze într-o activitate de atragere de depozite sau de alte fonduri rambursabile de la public, într-o activitate de emitere de monedă electronică, ori într-o activitate de atragere şi/sau gestionare de sume de bani provenite din contribuţiile membrilor unor grupuri de persoane constituite în vederea acumulării de fonduri colective şi acordării de credite/împrumuturi din fondurile astfel acumulate pentru achiziţionarea de bunuri şi/sau servicii de către membrii acestora.
     Legea 312, în baza căreia funcţionează BNR, arată, la Art. 25 (1): Banca Naţională a României are competenţa exclusivă de autorizare a instituţiilor de credit şi răspunde de supravegherea prudenţială a instituţiilor de credit pe care le-a autorizat să opereze în România, în conformitate cu prevederile Legii nr. 58/1998 privind activitatea bancară, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare.
     De asemenea, Legea cămătăriei 216/2011 Art. 3, spune că (1) darea de bani cu dobândă, ca îndeletnicire, de către o persoană neautorizată constituie infracţiune şi se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 6 luni la 5 ani şi (2) sumele de bani obţinute prin săvârşirea infracţiunii prevăzute la alin. (1) se confiscă.
     Aşadar, un simplu SRL,SA,SCSA,SCA sau orice altă formă de organizare ce nu este conformă legilor în vigoare, autorizată de către BNR, nu poate funcţiona legal şi nu poate încasa dobânzi bancare".
     Adrian Cuculis a făcut mai multe plângeri la DNA, în urmă cu câţiva ani, pe această speţă, unele dintre ele fiind respinse, iar altele ajungând la prim-procurorul de caz. 

     În vara anului trecut, BNR susţinea că verificarea cesiunii creditelor îi revine Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC).
     Răspunzând unor întrebări transmise de ziarul BURSA pe marginea legislaţiei privitoare la cesiunea creditelor fără restanţe, reprezentanţii Băncii Centrale ne-au precizat: "Potrivit cadrului normativ actual, aspectele privind cesiunea creanţelor rezultate din contractele de credite pentru consumatori sunt reglementate de Ordonanţa de Urgenţă nr. 52/2016 privind contractele de credit oferite consumatorilor pentru bunuri imobile, precum şi pentru modificarea şi completarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 50/2010 privind contractele de credit pentru consumatori. Din punct de vedere legal, o interdicţie expresă în ceea ce priveşte vânzarea anumitor categorii de creanţe izvorâte din contractele de credit a fost consacrată doar începând cu anul 2009, prin intrarea în vigoare a Legii nr. 93/2009 privind instituţiile financiare nebancare, act normativ care, la art. 2 alin. 3, a limitat posibilitatea achiziţionării portofoliilor de credite performante numai la entităţile care pot desfăşura activitate de creditare cu titlu profesional. Textul a fost abrogat în data de 30.06.2016, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 52/2016".
     OUG 52/2016 subliniază, la Capitolul X (Cesiunea): "Art. 58 (2) Contractele de credit reglementate de prezenta ordonanţă de urgenţă şi creanţele rezultate din acestea pot fi cesionate numai către creditori, astfel cum sunt definiţi la art. 3 pct. 2, alţii decât creditorii nonfinanciari". Aceeaşi Ordonanţă arată, la articolul 3, alineatul 2: "creditor - persoana juridică, inclusiv sucursala instituţiei de credit şi a instituţiei financiare din străinătate, care acordă credite (...) pe teritoriul României (...)".
     Totodată, la articolul 59 (2) din acelaşi text de lege se menţionează că cesionarul contractului de credit, respectiv cesionarul creanţei, este obligat să aibă sediul social, o sucursală sau un reprezentant în România pentru rezolvarea eventualelor litigii şi pentru a răspunde contravenţional şi/sau, după caz, penal, în faţa autorităţilor publice.
     Legea interzice, la articolul 60, cesionarea contractului de credit şi a accesoriilor, precum şi a creanţei către o entitate care nu are sediul social, o sucursală sau un reprezentant în România.
     Nicolae Cinteză, directorul Direcţiei Supraveghere din cadrul BNR, ne-a spus, în anul 2015, că împrumuturile care nu prezintă întârzieri la plată nu pot fi vândute.
     În luna aprilie 2015, reprezentanţii Băncii Naţionale ne-au spus că, în matreria cesionării creanţelor, Codul Civil instituie principiile generale.
     Codul Civil prevede, la Art. 1396, că vinderea sau cesiunea unei creanţe cuprinde accesoriile creanţei, precum cauţiunea, privilegiul şi ipoteca.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Client: "Bancpost mi-a vândut creditul unui SRL din Olanda, iar banii mei au ajuns în Cipru"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.01.2018, ora 00:05)  
 E interesant ca fara-delegile din sist.bancar romanesc vor umple tomuri intregi , iar diicot nu are niciun dosar. Rusine.!!!


 
  1.1.   in Olanda nu exista SRL ci BV  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 23.01.2018, ora 00:56)
 
 Problema nu este faptul ca e voie sau Nu. Important este faptul ca nestiind ce activitate desfasoara firma cu raspundere limitata olandeza, in cazul unor fapte care contravin cerintelor anti money laundering, proxenetism, sprijinul unor organizatii legally banned sumele virate pot fi confiscate si cerut din nou die banca pe motiv ca debitorii nu au verificat cine este beneficiariul economic si nu cel juridic. O astfel de inadvertenta a dus la colapsul sistemul financiar islandez. Desi ECB publica renumite lucrari pe aceasta tematica nu par a fi solicitate de membrii Comisia de supraveghere prudentiala mioritic...


 
  1.2.   glumiti?  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.01.2018, ora 01:08)
 
 Cum sa fie cerute inapoi de banca? Doar ea a incheiat contractul de cesiune si a efectuat si tranzactiile...


 
  1.3.   cititul doare  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.01.2018, ora 01:10)
 
 Cine sa citeasca? Acolo se preocupa doar de bankingul islamic :)))


 
2.  cand minciuna are picioare scurte
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.01.2018, ora 01:05)  
 Articolul 5 din Ordonanta de Urgenta 99/2006 interzice practicarea de activitati bamcare de catre persoane fizice si juridice neautorizate.
 Creditul si administrarea acestuia reprezinta o activitate bancara. In consecinta, de la 1 ianuarie 2007, oricine dorea sa administreze credite bancare, performante sau nu, trebuia sa fie autorizat de BNR prin cele doua modalitati prevazute de OUG.
 Bancpost, OTP Bank si Credit Europe Ipotecar IFN S.A. se gasesc in aceasta situatie. Sunt cele mai agresive institutii de credit si sunt cele care au generat cele mai multe executari silite raportat la numarul de credite in franci elvetieni acordate.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Finanţele au respins, ieri, toate ofertele băncilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Bank Leumi obţine 141 milioane dolari din vânzarea unei participaţii la subsidiara sa din SUA click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au crescut click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6656 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
EximBank emite garanţii bancare de 23 de milioane de dolari pentru contractul Hidroconstrucţia click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 1,98% click să citeşti tot articolul
LA FUZIUNEA BANCPOST CU BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Surse: "Creditele cu plăţile la zi cesionate în Olanda de Bancpost nu au fost vândute Băncii Transilvania" click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE A ÎNCEPUT SĂ ÎNTOARCĂ RECURSURILE LA CURŢILE DE APEL
Piperea: "ÎCCJ încalcă, pe principiu, ideea de unitate a practicii, stabilită de Constituţie" click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au stagnat  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6614 lei, atingând un nou maxim istoric  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ALERT
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6656, atingând un nou maxim istoric click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6614, atingând un record în raport cu moneda naţională click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 1,99% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au scăzut click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6514 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0502
2.3855
3.0525
3.9621
0.1837
0.6267
0.2146
4.6656
5.2916
1.5078
3.4379
0.2254
0.4849
1.1187
0.0673
0.4743
0.9992
3.8059
0.3162
1.1907
0.5944
0.0596
0.3560
0.2049
2.7809
0.0393
0.1317
1.0361
0.6276
0.1195
163.1592
5.4899 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook