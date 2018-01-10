   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Cultura

Veniturile profesorilor, motiv de scandal

BURSA 19.02.2018

O.D.
 
     Prevederile Codului Fiscal au afectat direct mii de angajaţi din educaţie. Potrivit calculelor făcute de Federaţia Sindicatelor Libere din Învăţământ, angajaţii din educaţie aflaţi în concediu medical pierd aproximativ 20 % din venit, din cauza noii formule de calcul. De asemenea, există plângeri că salariile cadrelor didactice au întârziat din nou.
     Sindicaliştii solicită Guvernului să remedieze de urgenţă această problemă: "Federaţia Sindicatelor Libere din Învăţământ semnalează existenţa unei probleme extraordinar de grave în privinţa modului în care este calculat salariul pe perioada concediului medical. În urma aplicării OUG 3/2018, privind unele măsuri fiscal-bugetare, angajaţii aflaţi în concediu medical primesc, în medie, cu 20 la sută mai puţini bani. Modificarea îi afectează şi pe bolnavii de cancer. Avem, astfel, cazul unui profesor diagnosticat cu cancer, care se află în concediu medical şi care a primit în luna ianuarie 2018 un venit de 1.572 de lei, în condiţiile în care în ianuarie 2017 avea un venit de 1.835 de lei. Gravidele sunt lovite de două ori de Guvern. O dată, la plata concediului medical pre şi post natal, apoi la calculul indemnizaţiei de creştere a copilului. De exemplu, un cadru didactic care se află în concediu medical, după naştere, a primit în luna, ianuarie 2018, suma de 2.165 de lei, în condiţiile în care în luna decembrie a anului trecut avea un venit de 2.587de lei".
     Preşedintele FSLI Simion Hancescu consideră că măsurile fiscale îi condamnă pe aceşti oameni: "Este cutremurător să vezi negru pe alb, pe fluturaşul de salariu, cum veniturile unui coleg, cadru didactic, care a fost diagnosticat cu o boală deosebit de gravă, scad. El primeşte bani mai puţini, în condiţiile în care are nevoie de fiecare leu dintr-un salariu destul de mic, din care trebuie să îşi cumpere şi medicamente. Dacă Guvernul României şi-a propus să facă revoluţia fiscală cu aceşti oameni: bolnavi sau mame, atunci spunem un singur lucru: scepticismul din Palatul Victoria e o condamnare pentru oamenii aflaţi în această situaţie. Premierul Viorica Dăncilă trebuie să ia măsuri de urgenţă, altfel ar trebui să fie conştientă că va purta pe umeri povara dramelor pe care o ordonanţă făcută într-un birou le provoacă".
     Liderul deputaţilor PNL, Raluca Turcan afirmă într-o postare pe o reţea de socializare, că, în timp ce Liviu Dragnea se luptă cu Justiţia şi ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, cu "fantomele", profesorii nu îşi primesc salariile: "În ţară, lumea e revoltată! Dragnea se luptă cu Justiţia, Toader cu fantomele, profesorii nu-şi primesc salariile. Când le vor primi, doar unii vor fi bucuroşi că nu au scăzut. Suntem deja în a doua lună în care salariile întârzie. Contabilii ne transmit că sunt sufocaţi de calcule, hârtii, incertitudine. Problemele privind plata salariilor au apărut odată cu modificările la Codul Fiscal şi de când Guvernul PSD-ALDE a decis să plătească salariile în mod centralizat, direct de la Minister, nu prin autorităţile publice locale. În plus, modificările făcute prin legea garantată de Liviu Dragnea şi Olguţa Vasilescu au dus la situaţii în care personalul auxiliar sau profesorii angajaţi cu jumătate de normă sau plătiţi cu ora vin cu bani de acasă, la finalul unei luni de muncă. Din cauza deselor modificări legislative, a debandadei din Ministerul Educaţiei şi a delăsării, nici astăzi nu au fost trimise spre plată salariile profesorilor, în condiţiile în care luna trecută au întârziat aproape zece zile. (...)Dacă nu se vor lua măsuri ferme în acest sens, rândul celor câteva mii de profesori care au părăsit deja sistemul în ultimii 20 de ani (în 1996 aveam 313.255 de profesori, iar în 2016 doar - 237.400) se poate îngroşa din nou, în această toamnă. Odată cu pierderea profesorilor din sistem, România va rata singura şansă de creştere economică - adică, prin educaţie şi forţă de muncă bine calificată". Raluca Turcan îi cere ministrului de Finanţe, Eugen Teodorovici, să prevadă bani pentru învăţământ, astfel încât să nu mai apară întârzieri la plata salariilor. Pe de altă parte, săptămâna trecută, secretarii de stat din cadrul Ministerului Educaţiei Naţionale s-au întâlnit cu reprezentanţii cadrelor didactice, acestora din urmă fiindu-le explicate motivele care au condus la întârzierea plăţii unei mici părţi din salariile angajaţilor din învăţământul preuniversitar, acestea fiind legate de upgrade-ul realizat la platforma de salarizare. 
 
1.  In privat firma nu plateste deloc
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 19.02.2018, ora 06:52)  
 concediile meficale in prima luna de angajare. Unul si-a rupt piciorul, alta cu varice.
 Firmele te obliga sa mergi la doctor agreat de ele sa stampileze o hartie, ii spui nu pot ca sunt bolnav, nu ii interrsraza, umbla un cunoscut, prieten, mama sa indeplineasca birocratia inventata de firme. Dar ele pa alta parte cer reducerea birocratiei.


 
Internaţional, 09:35
Fostul director Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a recurs la dame de companie
     Fostul director al ONG-ului britanic Oxfam în Haiti a recunoscut că a adus prostituate la domiciliu înainte să renunţe la funcţia din organizaţie, în 2011, relevă concluziile unei anchete interne de la acea vreme, făcute publice luni, informează Le Figaro, citat de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:26
Mai puţine locuri de muncă înregistrate în ultimul trimestru al anului trecut
     În trimestrul IV al anului 2017, rata locurilor de muncă vacante a fost de 1,13%, în scădere cu 0,09 puncte procentuale faţă de trimestrul precedent, se arată într-un raport al Institutului Naţional de Statistică, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:01
Săptâmâna trecută a avut loc lansarea Uniunii Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal
     Săptămâna trecută a avut loc şedinţa de inaugurare şi operaţionalizare a Uniunii Naţionale de Ramură a Cooperativelor din Sectorul Vegetal (U.N.C.S.V.), se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:38
Svastici şi injurii înscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel
     Svastici au fost inscripţionate pe porţile Ambasadei Poloniei în Israel, la o zi după de premierul polonez a declarat la Conferinţa de Securitate de la Munchen că printre autorii Holocaustului s-ar fi aflat şi evrei, informează BBC.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:00
ANAT susţine demersul TAROM de a-şi dezvolta flota
     Asociaţia Naţională a Agenţiilor de Turism (ANAT) susţine demersul Companiei Naţionale de Transporturi Aeriene TAROM de a dezvolta propria flotă, prin închirierea sau cumpărarea a patru aeronave noi Airbus A320 sau Boeing 737, în acest an, se arată într-un comunicat remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
19.02.2018
BVB
Rulajul rămâne peste media acestui an
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute în creştere, cea mai mare apreciere, dintre indicii bursei, de 1,19%, fiind marcată...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene au încheiat cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până acum
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, încheind cea mai bună săptămână din 2016 până în prezent, pe fondul reducerii semnificative a volatilităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
