CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

VIDEO/ VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASADORUL FEDERAŢIEI RUSE LA BUCUREŞTI:

"Suntem fericiţi că perimetrele offshore din Marea Neagră vor începe să fie exploatate"

BURSA 16.02.2018

 
 

ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     * Lucian Bode, co-iniţiator al BRUA, îi cere clarificări lui Teodor Meleşcanu privind exportul de gaze către Ungaria
       Suntem fericiţi că perimetrele de pe coasta continentală din România (n.r. offshore din Marea Neagră) vor începe să fie exploatate, pentru că acolo este inactivă o resursă foarte importantă a industriei energetice, ne-a declarat, recent, Excelenţa Sa, domnul Valery Kuzmin, Ambasadorul Federaţiei Ruse la Bucureşti, cu ocazia Zilei Diplomatului.
     Domnia sa a precizat: "Ştim că unele companii ruseşti vor să se implice (n.r. în poză), dar nu sunt la curent cu detaliile planurilor lor concrete - ce vor face şi cât de curând".
     Domnia sa consideră că există perspective promiţătoare în sectorul de petrol şi gaze din România, domeniu care este de bază pentru dezvoltarea oricărei ţări.
     "Vedem o evoluţie dinamică a economiei româneşti, cu unele întârzieri în unele sectoare, precum infrastructura, producţia de bunuri", a mai spus Valery Kuzmin.
     * Interpelări către autorităţi
     Parlamentarii opoziţiei au transmis, zilele acestea, mai multe interpelări către autorităţi privind exportul de gaze către Ungaria, în condiţiile în care există teama că toată cantitatea de gaze din Marea Neagră, descoperită în perimetrul Neptun, va merge în Ungaria, prin gazoductul BRUA.
     Astfel, deputatul PNL Lucian Bode, în calitate de co-iniţiator al proiectului BRUA, i-a cerut ministrului Afacerilor Externe Teodor Meleşcanu clarificări privind recentele evenimente din piaţa energetică: "Recent, premierul ungar Viktor Orban a declarat faptul că în urma întâlnirii pe care ministrul Afacerilor Externe Ungar a avut-o cu dumneavoastră la nivel bilateral, trei companii ungare au câştigat o licitaţie pentru a importa gazele din România şi că, în scurt timp, Ungaria va semna un acord cu România prin care, începând cu 2020, i se va permite ca în următorii 15 ani să importe anual, pes­te 4 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale din ţara noastră. Din păcate, reacţia dumneavoastră a fost contrară celor declarate de premierul ungar, poziţia ministerului pe care îl conduceţi fiind de a nega semnarea unui acord cu omologii maghiari.
     Aş dori să vă întreb, domnule minis­tru, următoarele:
     1. Viktor Orban are dreptate, Româ­nia se angajează să furnizeze Ungariei aproximativ 60 miliarde metri cubi de gaze naturale în următorii 15 ani?
     2. În urma unei proaste comunicări publice sau încercând să ascundă opiniei publice anumite «detalii», MAE nu a transmis limpede şi clar faptul că demersul anunţat de către Viktor Orban este unul firesc, al unei etape, prin care una sau mai multe companii din Ungaria şi-au adjudecat dreptul de a transporta gaze naturale prin gazoductul BRUA, fără ca această acţiune să însemne automat faptul că toată cantitatea de gaze transportată rămâne în Ungaria?"
     În opinia deputatului PNL, dezvoltarea BRUA reprezintă un pas important pe care România îl face pentru definitivarea intereselor ţării noastre în regiune şi care determină implicit creşterea securităţii energetice a Româ­niei, crearea premiselor pentru interconectarea conductelor care vor avea ca surse potenţiale gazele naturale din Marea Neagră, dar şi garanţia că ţările din Europa Centrală şi de Sud-Est vor avea acces la cel puţin trei surse diferite de energie. În momentul în care acest proiect a luat naştere, părţile implicate au gândit, conform parlamentarului PNL, un sistem care să protejeze România şi care să-i ofere posibilitatea de a transporta bidirecţional gazele naturale atât spre Bulgaria, cât şi spre Ungaria şi Austria.
     Lucian Bode susţine: "Cantitatea de zăcăminte din Marea Neagră nu este cunoscută cu exactitate, estimările cele mai pesimiste evaluează o cantitate de 70-80 miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale. Importanţa acestui proiect, care ar asigura o alternativă la alimentarea cu gaze naturale a României, prin accesul la gazele naturale lichefiate din Grecia prin Bulgaria, dar şi interconectarea cu conductele care vor avea ca surse gaze naturale din Marea Neagră se pare că reprezintă o necunoscută pentru specialiştii Guvernului din care faceţi parte".
     Interpelări pe aceeaşi temă au făcut şi parlamentarii Matei-Adrian Dobrovie, de la USR, şi Marilen Gabriel Pirtea, de la PNL.
     (http://www.bursa.ro/s=companii_afaceri&sr=&ssr=&articol=340816& key=.html)
     Premierul ungar Viktor Orban a anunţat, la finalul săptămânii trecute, că Ungaria va importa în viitor cantităţi semnificative de gaze din România, reducând, astfel, dependenţa de gazele ruseşti. Viktor Orban a declarat: "În anii următori, România va extrage, anual, aproximativ patru miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale pe care intenţionează să le exporte. O companie americană va efectua această lucrare, iar, la licitaţia aferentă (n.r. pentru gazele din Marea Neagră), primele trei locuri au fost ocupate de companii care sunt 100% deţinute de maghiari. Prin urmare, vom putea încheia foarte curând un acord care să ne permită să importăm, anual, peste patru miliarde de metri cubi de gaze naturale din România, pentru următorii 15 ani. Secţiunea maghiară a interconexiunii de gaze este deja completă, iar secţiunea românească este în prezent în construcţie. Aceasta înseamnă că, în jurul anului 2021-22, vom fi într-o nouă situaţie. Şi aşa, cu modestia de rigoare, dar şi cu plăcere, pot anunţa că epoca monopolului de gaze ruseşti în Ungaria se va încheia, deoarece vom putea procura mai mult de jumătate din importurile noastre de gaze dintr-o altă sursă - în acest caz România.
     Aceasta este o situaţie cu totul nouă - nu doar pentru Ungaria, ci pentru întreaga regiune. Până acum, am reuşit să diversificăm doar rutele de transport de gaze, dar acum suntem capabili să diversificăm sursa de gaze naturale. Aceasta înseamnă că Ungaria se va afla într-o nouă poziţie geostrategică - una mai favorabilă decât înainte".
     Declaraţia oficialului ungar vine după o întâlnire dintre ministrul afacerilor externe, Teodor Meleşcanu, şi ministrul afacerilor externe şi comerţului exterior al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto. Dacă ministrul ungar de externe a anunţat că a convenit cu partea română ca, până în 2020, România să creeze condiţiile tehnice necesare pentru exportul de gaze către Ungaria, iar de la 2022, să devină posibil transportul către Ungaria al unei cantităţi semnificative de gaze produse în Marea Neagră, Teodor Meleşcanu a negat cu fermitate parafarea unei astfel de înţelegeri între România şi Ungaria.
     OMV Petrom şi americanii de la ExxonMobil au finalizat a doua campanie de foraj în perimetrul Neptun din Marea Neagră, primele estimări arătând că ar putea fi între 42 şi 84 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze. Spre comparaţie, producţia anuală de gaze a României este de circa 11 miliarde de metri cubi.
     Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, acum câţiva ani, cu unanimitate de voturi Propunerea legislativă privind măsurile necesare implementării proiectului de dezvoltare pe teritoriul României a Sistemului de Transport Gaze Naturale pe coridorul conductei de transport Bulgaria-Româ­nia-Ungaria-Austria (BRUA).
     Iniţiatorii acestei propuneri legislative erau deputaţii PSD Iulian Iancu, Marin Gheorghe şi Rodin Traicu şi deputaţii PNL Lucian Bode şi Răzvan Mironescu. 
 
English Section
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
