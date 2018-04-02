   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Piata De Capital

Vimetco scoate la vânzare acţiuni Alro

BURSA 19.06.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
     *  Brokerii: "Creşterea free float-ului şi, implicit, a lichidităţii - principalul avantaj pentru piaţă al ofertei Vimetco"
     *  "Începând cu 2002, Alro a investit 412 milioane dolari ca să dezvolte şi să menţină capacitatea de producţie a aluminiului primar şi procesat"
     
     Vimetco NV, acţionarul majoritar al Alro (ALR), împreună cu firma Conef, acţionar minoritar al combinatului de la Slatina, vizează lansarea unei oferte publice de vânzare pentru acţiunile producătorului de aluminiu, prospectul de ofertă urmând să fie depus la Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), informează emitentul printr-un raport re­mis, ieri, Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
     Acţionarii nu specifică la cât doresc să îşi reducă participaţia la Alro şi nici preţul la care intenţionează să îşi înstrăineze acţiunile.
     Potrivit Alro, vânzătorii intenţionează să ofere titluri ALR către inves­titorii instituţionali şi cei de retail din ţară, precum şi investitorilor eligibili din afara României.
     Analiştii activi în piaţa de capital consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA au precizat că, cel mai mare câştig al acestei operaţiuni de piaţă este creşterea free float- ului (proporţia din capitalul social al unei companii disponibilă pentru a fi tranzacţionată în mod public în cadrul bursei) emitentului şi, odată cu acesta, a lichidităţii.
     În acest sens, Lucian Isac, director general în cadrul societăţii de brokeraj Estinvest, ne-a precizat: "În opinia mea, această ofertă secundară este un lucru bun atât pentru piaţă, cât şi pentru emitent în sine, fiindcă va creşte free float-ul, ceea ce va spori interesul investitorilor pentru acţiunile companiei".
     *  Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Ca să aibă un impact semnificativ în piaţă, este necesară vânzarea unui pachet de minim 15% din Alro"
     La rândul său, Dragoş Mesaroş, director de tranzacţionare în cadrul Goldring, a apreciat: "Realizarea efectivă a acestei oferte de vânzare nu poate avea decât un efect benefic pentru piaţă, fiindcă, în momentul de faţă, lichiditatea avută de Alro este destul de redusă, ca urmare a unui free-float foarte mic.
     În opinia mea, Alro este o companie solidă, care, în ultimul timp, a avut rezultate bune şi a făcut investiţii importante, dar are nevoie de un free-float mai mare pentru a deveni mai atractivă pentru investitorii din piaţă.
     Astfel, şi evaluarea companiei la bursă va fi mai apropiată de realitate. Din punctul meu de vedere, în clipa de faţă, preţul acţiunii ALR la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti nu reflectă valoarea reală a emitentului, tocmai din cauza acestei lipse de lichiditate.
     Personal, cred că este un moment propice pentru demararea acestei oferte.
     Nu se cunosc detaliile despre preţ sau număr de acţiuni, dar cred că, pentru a avea un impact semnificativ în piaţă, ar fi necesară vânzarea unui pachet de minim 15% din Alro".
     Johan Meyer, Manager de Portofoliu la Fondul Proprietatea (FP), ne-a transmis: "În măsura în care va avea succes, acest plasament poate avea un impact pozitiv asupra lichidităţii companiei, plasând Alro pe radarul unei game mult mai largi de investitori şi aducând, astfel, beneficii întregii pieţe locale de capital".
     Referitor la o posibilă achiziţie de acţiuni ALR, oficialul FP ne-a transmis că nu poate comenta acest subiect, mai ales având în vedere că este vorba despre o companie listată.
     În prezent, free float-ul Alro este de 1,8%, grupul Vimetco NV, înregistrat în Olanda şi controlat de miliardarul rus Vitali Machitski, deţinând 84,19% din producătorul de aluminiu, în timp ce Conef are o participaţie de 3,77%, iar Fondul Proprietatea deţine 10,21% din emitent, potrivit raportului anual pentru 2017 al companiei.
     În anul 2011, Vimetco şi Conef au amânat oferta de vânzare pe care doreau să o deruleze pentru 21% din acţiunile Alro, cei doi acţionari invocând atunci lipsa condiţiilor favorabile de piaţă.
     Grupul Alro, împreună cu filialele sale, reprezintă unul dintre cei mai mari producători de aluminiu integraţi pe verticală din Europa după capacitatea de producţie, cu operaţiuni în toate segmentele semnificative ale producţiei de aluminiu. Grupul este format din divizii upstream şi downstream, de la activităţi care includ exploatarea şi rafinarea materiilor prime, până la producţia şi vânzarea de produse din aluminiu primar şi procesat (care cuprind produse laminate plate şi produse extrudate), arată Alro.
     Folosind bauxita extrasă din minele din Sierra Leone (Africa), grupul produce alumina, principala materie primă utilizată pentru producerea aluminiului, care este procesată în rafinăria din Tulcea, România, se mai arată în raportul emitentului.
     Minele operate de grup şi rafinăria sa acoperă integral necesităţile de bauxită şi de alumină ale acestuia. Totalul resurselor de bauxită, măsurate şi indentificate în minele exploatate de Alro începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, au fost estimate de grup la 53,6 milioane de tone, pe care acesta le consideră suficiente pentru aproximativ 20 de ani de operaţiuni, în conformitate cu ratele actuale de producţie, menţionează Alro.
     În 2017, grupul a produs 1.787.716 tone, respectiv 472.606 de tone de bauxită şi, respectiv, de alumină. Unităţile de producţie şi de prelucrare a aluminiului care aparţin grupului sunt situate în Slatina, România. Acestea au produs aproximativ 282.000 de tone de aluminiu primar în 2017 din care aproximativ 56% a fost utilizat intern, în producţia de elemente din aluminiu procesat care, în acelaşi an, s-a ridicat la aproximativ 109.000 de tone. Grupul fabrică şi vinde un portofoliu diversificat şi flexibil de produse din aluminiu, inclusiv produse din aluminiu primar, cum ar fi sârmă, bare, plăci şi lingouri, precum şi produse laminate plate, cum ar fi table, bobine şi plăci, precum şi o gamă largă de profile extrudate.
     Începând cu 2002, grupul a investit aproximativ 412 milioane de dolari pentru a dezvolta şi menţine capacitatea de producţie a aluminiului primar şi procesat.
     Grupul Alro a raportat, pentru primele trei luni ale acestui an, un profit net de 125 de milioane de lei, în creştere cu 39% faţă de cel obţinut în aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, pe fondul unei aprecieri a cifrei de afaceri cu 10%, până la 749 de milioane de lei.
     În acest an, Alro a distribuit acţionarilor suma de 382,04 milioane de lei sub formă de dividende, sumă provenită atât din rezultatul anului 2017, cât şi din cel reportat al anilor anteriori. Raportat la cotaţia ALR din 27 aprilie, de 4 lei/unitate, data aprobării de către acţionari a dividendelor, emitentul a oferit investitorilor un randament brut de 13,38%, unul dintre cele mai ridicate de la BVB.
     Anul trecut, producătorul de aluminiu a obţinut un profit net de 391 milioane de lei, de peste cinci ori mai mare faţă de cel din 2016, când rezultatul net a fost de 72 de milioane de lei.
     Veniturile au urcat de la 2,3 miliarde de lei în anul 2016, la 2,73 miliarde de lei în anul trecut, în timp ce rezultatul operaţional EBITDA (profitul înainte de dobânzi, impozite, depreciere şi amortizare) a crescut de la 292 milioane de lei în 2016, la 566 milioane de lei în anul trecut.
     Potrivit preşedintelui Consiliului de Administraţie al societăţii, Marian Năstase, rezultatele financiare înregistrate de Alro în 2017 sunt cele mai bune din ultimii zece ani, de la primele semne care prevesteau, în 2008, începutul crizei în industria aluminiului.
     În 2017, Alro a beneficiat de un context internaţional favorabil, pe fondul creşterii semnificative a cotaţiei aluminiului la Bursa Metalelor de la Londra (LME), al cărui preţ mediu a urcat de la 1.605 de dolari/ tonă, în 2016, la 1.969 de dolari/tonă în anul trecut, arată compania.
     Un alt element menţionat de societate ţine de vânzările de aluminiu cu grad mare de prelucrare, pentru care primele de vânzare sunt superioare, ceea ce a determinat atât o creştere cantitativă, cât şi valorică a vânzărilor de produse procesate, în linie cu strategia Alro din ultimii ani.
     Anul trecut, acţiunile producătorului de aluminiu au avut un randament de 187,54%, incluzând şi dividendul de 0,09417 lei/titlu.
     Valoarea de piaţă a companiei la BVB este de circa 2,5 miliarde de lei. 
 
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN URMĂTORII DOI ANI
Dynamic Selling Group va investi trei milioane de euro în Ramplast  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF Transilvania - Raport curent - Eveniment important de raportat click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ pe un rulaj de 4,63 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 1,90 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Vimetco va lansa o ofertă publică de vânzare pentru acţiunile Alro click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în teritoriul pozitiv click să citeşti tot articolul
MFP a lansat titlurile de stat pentru populaţie cu dobândă de 5% pe an click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF TRANSILVANIA - RAPORT CURENT click să citeşti tot articolul
În comparaţie cu luna aprilie, activele nete ale fondurilor deschise locale au scăzut cu 1,9% click să citeşti tot articolul
DE LA ÎNCEPUTUL ANULUI,
Avans mai mult decât dublu al titlurilor Banca Transilvania faţă de BET click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF Transilvania se retrage din acţionariatul IAR Braşov click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 9,24 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
.