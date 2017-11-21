   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

Viorica Dăncilă: "Am experienţa necesară ca să preiau funcţia de premier"

BURSA 17.01.2018
     *  Viorica Dăncilă a lucrat 12 ani ca ca inginer la Petrom SA
     *  Soţul Cristinel Dăncilă conduce din 2009 sucursala OMV Petrom SA din judeţul Argeş
       Europarlamentarul Viorica Dăncilă, propusă ca premier de PSD, a declarat, ieri, că are experienţa necesară pentru a prelua funcţia de premier, de care nu se teme, pentru că are o fire "optimistă" şi "echilibrată", adăugând că "trebuie să gândească pozitiv".
     Domnia sa a făcut această precizare la sediul central al PSD, întrebată dacă nu îi este teamă că va sta puţin la Guvern, având în vedere antecedentele Guvernelor Grindeanu şi Tudose.
     Ea a precizat că, înainte de a prelua mandatul, va discuta cu ex-premierul Mihai Tudose, dacă va fi desemnată de preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. "Categoric, voi discuta cu toată lumea, toţi sunt colegii mei", a spus Dăncilă, potrivit Agerpres.
     Chestionată ce o recomandă pentru această funcţie, Viorica Dăncilă a răspuns: "Preşedintele partidului a făcut declaraţii în acest sens".
     Întrebată ce proiecte are în Parlamentul European, ea a răspuns că acestea sunt pe site şi va răspunde la toate întrebările când şeful statului va fi de acord cu desemnarea sa: "Proiectele din PE sunt pe site, toate rapoartele, luările de cuvânt, toată activitatea. Voi răspunde la toate întrebările după ce domnul preşedinte va fi de acord cu desemnarea mea. E prematur să spun acum".
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a afirmat, ieri, că Viorica Dăncilă este un europarlamentar respectat la Bruxelles iar desemnarea ei ca premier va ajuta România în procesul de pregătire a preluării, anul viitor, a Preşedinţiei Consiliului Uniunii Europene: "Viorica Dăncilă este europarlamentar din ianuarie 2009, este un europarlamentar respectat la Bruxelles, cu relaţii foarte bune, pentru că este o femeie civilizată, neconflictuală, este deosebit de comunicativă, are o relaţie bună cu oficiali din Comisia Europeană. Pentru noi, asta reprezintă şi un semnal pentru Bruxelles pentru că se simte nevoia foarte serios ca relaţiile Guvernului României cu Comisia Europeană să fie mult mai bune, să aibă întâlniri mai dese. Să nu uităm că anul viitor vom prelua Preşedinţia Consiliului Uniunii Europene şi trebuie să ne pregătim foarte bine, va fi o perioadă extrem de importantă pentru România, o oportunitate uriaşă faptul că cunoaşte lucrurile de la Bruxelles".
     Presa scrie că Viorica Dăncilă este o apropiată a şefului PSD, Liviu Dragnea. Din 2009, ea este deputat în Parlamentul European, iar din 2015 conduce Organizaţia Naţională de Femei a PSD.
     Viorica Dăncilă este membră a PSD din 1996. În perioada 2004-2008 a fost preşedinte al Organizaţiei de Femei PSD Videle şi consilier local în aceeaşi localitate. Din 2005 până în 2009 a fost preşedinte al Organizaţiei Judeţene de Femei a PSD Teleorman şi membru în Consiliul Naţional al PSD. Între 2003 şi 2011 a fost preşedinte al Organizaţiei PSD - Oraş Videle.
     În 1988, Viorica Dăncilă a absolvit Facultatea Forajul Sondelor şi Exploatarea Zăcămintelor de Hidrocarburi, Ploieşti, iar în 2006 a absolvit masterul "Spaţiul Public European˘ din cadrul Şcolii Naţionale de Studii Politice şi Administrative din Bucureşti.
     Este specializată în programarea şi managementul proiectelor, bazele economiei petroliere şi luarea deciziilor, expert în armonizarea legislativă - integrare europeană.
     Între 1997 şi 1998 a fost profesor la Liceul Industrial Videle. Din 1997 până în 2009 a lucrat ca inginer la Petrom SA, sucursala Videle, Serviciul Monitorizare Producţie Ţiţei şi Gaze.
     *  Dăncilă: "Mihai Tudose are un comportament neadecvat în ceea ce priveşte femeile"
     Recent, Viorica Dăncilă declara, potrivit Agerpres, că Mihai Tudose are un comportament neadecvat în ceea ce priveşte femeile: "Am văzut până acum că, din opt femei care au fost ministru, două dintre ele au fost catalogate ca şi penale de către domnul prim ministru, cu toate că este o directivă europeană care arată că există prezumţia de nevinovăţie până la condamnarea unei instanţe de judecată. Au fost excluse din guvern, ca să spun aşa, iar acum vedem un moment care mie mi-a displăcut total, şi anume că premierul Mihai Tudose efectiv a căutat să umilească un ministrul de Interne - pe doamna Carmen Dan".
     *  Presa: Viorica Dăncilă şi soţul ei, Cristinel Dăncilă, au făcut sponsorizările masive către PSD
     Presa a scris acum un an că Viorica Dăncilă şi soţul ei, Cristinel Dăncilă, au făcut sponsorizările masive către PSD, atrăgând atenţia atunci că Dăncilă nu ar fi avut de unde să deţină atât de mulţi bani pe cât a dat par-tidului.
     Viorica Dăncilă face parte din primii doi mari finanţatori ai PSD din perioada alegerilor europarlamentare 2014, an în care a contribuit cu suma de 114.402 lei, potrivit unei investigaţii a gherilaurbana.ro, în 2017.
     Viorica Dăncilă avea un salariu anual de 75.000 de euro, iar veniturile familiei erau completate de soţul Cristinel Dăncilă, care a câştigat în perioada 2009-2016 suma de 2.385.059 lei. Cristinel Dăncilă conduce din 2009 sucursala OMV Petrom SA din judeţul Argeş, ocupâdu-se de operaţiunile de extracţie a produselor petroliere pe teritoriile judeţelor Argeş, Dolj, Olt, Gorj şi Teleorman.
     În 2007, Liviu Dragnea a anunţat numirea în funcţia de consilier în Consiliul Judeţean Teleorman a lui Cristinel Dăncilă, iar în anul electoral 2008, Cristinel Dăncilă nu s-a mai înscris pe listele CJ din Teleorman, făcându-i loc soţiei sale, Viorica Dăncilă. 

 link: Azi îl vedem şi nu e!

 link: "Shinzo Abe va percepe ca pe un afront momentul demiterii lui Tudose"

 link: Daniel Chiţoiu şi Graţiela Gavrilescu, la consultările de la Cotroceni, din partea ALDE

 link: PNL vrea alegeri anticipate
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Viorica Dăncilă: "Am experienţa necesară ca să preiau funcţia de premier"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Cei mai tari "bărbaţi de stat" din PSD sunt...femei! click să citeşti tot articolul
ABE SHINZO DESPRE MIHAI TUDOSE:
Azi îl vedem şi nu e! click să citeşti tot articolul
Daniel Chiţoiu şi Graţiela Gavrilescu, la consultările de la Cotroceni, din partea ALDE click să citeşti tot articolul
PREŞEDINTELE CNIPMMR FLORIN JIANU:
"Shinzo Abe va percepe ca pe un afront momentul demiterii lui Tudose" click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL vrea alegeri anticipate click să citeşti tot articolul
PE ULTIMA SUTĂ DE METRI
Andreea Lambru, promovată de Tudose secretar general al Guvernului click să citeşti tot articolul
Viorica Dăncilă, nominalizată de PSD pentru funcţia de premier click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul interimar va "analiza cu atenţie" o eventuală demitere a lui Despescu click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul japonez a reamintit că vizele de intrare în Japonia pentru români au fost ridicate click să citeşti tot articolul
Ioana Andreea Lambru a fost numită secretar general al Guvernului click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul japonez Shinzo Abe a fost primit de preşedinte, la Palatul Cotroceni click să citeşti tot articolul
Dragnea vrea ca secretarii de stat să nu mai fie numiţi de premier click să citeşti tot articolul
Cooperarea cu Japonia: Un obiectiv constant al politicii externe click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele României cheamă partidele la consultări pentru desemnarea unui nou premier click să citeşti tot articolul
ORBAN:
"Am convocat Biroul Executiv al PNL pentru a stabili mandatul la discuţiile de la Cotroceni" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0333
2.3826
3.0695
3.9533
0.1826
0.6256
0.2151
4.6599
5.2494
1.5080
3.4491
0.2233
0.4838
1.1147
0.0676
0.4744
0.9993
3.8182
0.3110
1.1869
0.5926
0.0596
0.3581
0.2025
2.7747
0.0394
0.1333
1.0395
0.6272
0.1194
163.5981
5.4907 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook