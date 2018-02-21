   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Companii Afaceri

Virgil Popescu:

"BRUA nu are legătură cu gazele din Marea Neagră"

BURSA 02.04.2018

A consemnat Ancuţa Stanciu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * "Vreau să propun în Comisia de Industrii şi Servicii eliminarea prevederilor care ar putea crea probleme în legea offshore"
     * "Prin lipsa de reacţie la declaraţiile ungurilor privind gazele din Marea Neagră, guvernul PSD/ALDE, respectiv domnul Dragnea şi domnul Tăriceanu, îl ajută pe prietenul dânşilor, Viktor Orban, în campania electorală"
     * Interviu cu deputatul PNL Virgil Popescu, vicepreşedintele Comisiei de Industrii şi Servicii din Camera Deputaţilor
     
     Reporter: Peter Szijjarto, ministrul de Externe al Ungariei, a anunţat, după o întâlnire cu Teodor Meleşcanu, că România va pune la punct condiţiile tehnice pentru exporturile de gaze naturale spre Ungaria până în 2020, în conformitate cu un acord semnat pe 5 februarie, la Bucureşti, de miniştrii de Externe din cele două ţări. Potrivit lui Peter Szijjarto, firmele ungare şi-au rezervat deja întreaga capacitate de 4,4 miliarde metri cubi pe an a conductei de aprovizionare care leagă România de Ungaria.
     Având în vedere declaraţiile ungurilor, vorbim despre BRUA sau BRU?
     Virgil Popescu: Astăzi, este cert că vorbim despre gazoductul BRU; dar putem avea în viitor BRUA sau BRUSA (Bulgaria, România, Ungaria, Slovacia şi Austria).
     Când am fost la Bruxelles, la întâlnirea cu Miguel Arias Canete, comisarul pe energie, a fost pusă de colegul meu Lucian Bode întrebarea exactă, ce se întâmplă cu BRUA, având în vedere declaraţiile părţii maghiare cum că nu vor mai continua construirea gazoductului spre Austria, întrucât nu ar fi fezabil economic.
     Destul de politic şi elegant, comisarul Canete a spus că autoritatea europeană face în continuare eforturi pentru a menţine proiectul în varianta iniţială, adică să avem BRUA şi nu o variantă ocolitoare, prin Slovacia.
     Personal, cred că, până la urmă, vom avea BRUA, pentru că Ungaria nu îşi permite să intre în coliziune cu Comisia Europeană pe această temă, mai ales că statul ungar s-a angajat la acest proiect. Ar fi destul de neplăcut ca autorităţile maghiare să nu-şi res­pecte angajamentele luate în relaţia cu Bruxelles şi sunt convins că şi alte state membre nu ar permite acest lucru. Cred că Ungaria joacă o carte prin care să încerce devierea proiectului prin Slovacia, dar cred că în final se va replia. Este adevărat că, dacă gazoductul Nord Stream 2 se va construi, atunci tranzitul de gaze dinspre Rusia înspre Vestul Europei va ocoli Ucraina şi implicit Slovacia, şi atunci poate avea sens introducerea Slovaciei în acest proiect, dar asta sigur că nu trebuie să ducă implicit la renunţarea de a lega direct Ungaria de Austria.
     Reporter: Premierul ungar Viktor Orban a anunţat, recent, că Ungaria va importa în viitor cantităţi semnificative de gaze din România, reducând, astfel, dependenţa de gazele ruseşti. Cum comentaţi o astfel de afirmaţie?
     Virgil Popescu: Părerea mea personală este că domnul Viktor Orban se află în campanie electorală internă şi trebuie să spună ce vrea electoratul să audă, ca de exemplu că Ungaria îşi va reduce dependenţa de Gazprom şi Rusia.
     Ce m-a mirat pe mine este că autorităţile noastre nu au negat rapid informaţiile transmise de partea ungară privind încheierea unui acord referitor la exportul de gaze din România. Nu că ar fi ceva neapărat rău, dar nu este real.
     Cred că, de fapt, guvernul PSD/ALDE, respectiv domnul Dragnea şi domnul Tăriceanu, îl ajută pe prietenul dânşilor, Viktor Orban, în campania electorală, prin această tăcere.
     Nu poţi tu, guvernul României, să antamezi 4 miliarde de metri cubi de gaze pe an, pentru că, de fapt, acel gaz nu mai este al tău. Statul român nu mai deţine aceste gaze din Marea Neagră, pentru că le-a concesionat unor companii precum Exxon, OMV Petrom, Black Sea Oil & Gas SRL etc.
     Dacă firmele ungureşti doresc să cumpere gaze naturale din Marea Neagră, atunci trebuie să încheie contracte cu firmele care deţin în concesiune aceste zăcăminte şi care vor exploata aceste gaze. Din informaţiile mele, nu s-a încheiat niciun astfel de contract, nici cu Exxon, nici nu OMV, nici cu Black Sea Oil&Gas.
     Pe de altă parte, BRUA nu are legătură cu gazele din Marea Neagră, ci este coridorul vertical care vine din Bulgaria, pe la Giurgiu, şi merge în Ungaria. Gazele care vor circula prin BRUA provin din Azerbaijan (prin gazoductele TAP/TANAP), Rusia (prin gazoductul Turkish Stream 2), terminalul LNG din Grecia.
     Ca să putem vorbi de transportul gazelor naturale din Marea Neagră prin BRUA, atunci trebuie să mai existe o legătură, între Podişor şi Tuzla, acolo unde gazele din Marea Neagră intră în sistemul naţional de transport al Transgaz.
     Practic trebuie să mai existe o conductă de la Tuzla la Podişor, dar care deocamdată nu este. În acest moment, Transgaz a deschis o nouă sesiune de «open season» (n.r. procedură de sezon deschis angajant) pentru intrarea în sis­temul naţional a gazelor din Marea Neagră la Tuzla, banii din această licitaţie putând asigura finanţarea unei posibile conducte Tuzla-Podişor.
     Gazele din Marea Neagră trebuie să intre în sistemul de transport românesc, dar nu intră gratis. Pot participa la această licitaţie firmele care pot aduce gazul în punctul de la Tuzla.
     Să spui acum că vinzi gazele din Marea Neagră prin BRUA în Ungaria mi se pare că e ca şi cum ai vinde pielea ursului din pădure, pentru că Transgaz poate oricând să folosească banii obţinuţi din licitaţia gazelor care vor intra în sistem prin Tuzla pentru altă conductă şi să nu se mai interconecteze cu BRUA.
     De aceea, eu nu cred în varianta că firmele ungureşti cumpără deja gaze din Marea Neagră pentru că, momentan, nu pot să facă acest lucru. Gazele din Marea Neagră nu sunt legate în acest moment direct cu conducta BRUA, ele intră în sistemul naţional de transport, ceea ce este foa­r­te important.
     Licitaţia despre care au vorbit public autorităţile ungare a constat în rezervarea capacităţii de interconectare a BRUA (4,4 bmc anual) între România şi Ungaria, iar lucrul bun este că valoarea taxelor pe care Transgaz le va încasa va acoperi mai mult decât valoarea construcţiei BRUA pe teritoriul României, adică BRUA este mai mult decât viabilă economic. Aşa cum am mai spus, gazul transportat prin BRUA în Ungaria poate proveni şi din alte surse (posibil să vină prin TAP/TANAP, Turkish Stream 2, din terminalele de LNG din Grecia etc), nu doar din Marea Neagră.
     De aceea, este foarte important şi dacă Transgaz va reuşi să câştige licitaţia pentru cumpărarea unui pachet de acţiuni de 66% din cadrul DESFA, transportatorul de gaze din Grecia.
     În acest caz, Transgaz poate deveni un jucător foarte important pe piaţa balcanică şi va putea dirija traficul de gaze din Grecia spre România.
     De aceea, sincer, mi se pare foarte ciudat că Transgaz este atacată în presă, în ultima perioadă, şi nu înţeleg de ce guvernanţii noştri, care spun că susţin companiile româneşti, nu ies public ca să sprijine Transgaz. Am declarat de nenumărate ori că îmi doresc ca şi firmele mari româneşti să fie jucători regionali în energie, iar acum suntem foarte aproa­pe de acest lucru şi mi se pare că autorităţile române parcă fac un pas înapoi fiindu-le teamă că am putea chiar să ajungem acolo.
     Reporter: Ministerul Energiei şi Transgaz au anunţat, recent, că lucrările la gazoductul BRUA pot începe, după ce Ministerul Energiei a emis Decizia exhaustivă, în acest sens.
     Virgil Popescu: Proiectul BRUA a început de mult timp, de când colegul meu, Lucian Bode, alături de deputatul PSD Iulian Iancu au iniţiat proiectul de lege privind realizarea gazoductului BRUA (Bulgaria, România, Ungaria şi Austria). Ulterior, Comisia Europeană a aprobat proiectul BRUA ca fiind prioritar, de importanţă comunitară, iar Trans­gaz a demarat licitaţia pentru construcţia gazoductului. La finalul anului trecut, Transgaz a finalizat procedura de sezon deschis angajant pentru licitarea capacităţii de interconectare cu Ungaria, ce a demonstrat, prin succesul său, valabilitatea economică a conductei.
     Este o licitaţie la care câştigătorii pot să renunţe până la data de 14 decembrie 2018, pierzând în acest caz garanţia de participare, iar procedura reluându-se. Eu sunt convins că şi în acest caz se vor găsi alte companii dispuse să liciteze.
     Anul trecut, Ministerul Energiei, ca autoritate contractantă, împuternicită, a emis autorizaţia de construcţie pentru BRUA şi, acum două săp­tămâni, s-a definitivat procedura, având acordul de mediu şi hotărârea de guvern prin care se fac exproprierile terenurilor agricole pe unde trec conductele, precum şi scoaterea lor din circuitul agricol.
     Practic, acum câteva zile, s-au formalizat toate procedurile în vederea demărării lucrărilor de construcţie.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la proiectul de lege privind titularii de acorduri petroliere offshore, care a trecut de Senat şi se află în prezent la Camera Deputaţilor?
     Virgil Popescu: Legea offshore cons­finţeşte faptul că sunt posibile exploatările în Marea Neagră, nu doar teoretic, ci şi practic.
     În acest moment, cu cadrul legislativ pe care îl avem, nu se ştie cine va acorda permisele de construire în Marea Neagră, pentru că Legea Petrolului spune că operatorii trebuie să obţină autorizaţii de construcţii în mare. Cine eliberează aceste autorizaţii? În ce mod? Sunt întrebări care în legislaţia actuală nu au răspuns.
     Legea offshore lămureşte exact cine acordă aceste permise de construcţie, cum şi ce acorduri trebuie obţinute, ce reguli trebuie respectate. Ministerul Energiei este, potrivit acestui proiect de lege, autoritatea emitentă pentru autorizaţii de construcţii.
     De asemenea, proiectul la care facem referire stabileşte regulile de trecere subterană pentru conductele de gaze în zona plajelor, şi mai are un capitol cu privire la fiscalitate.
     În toate acordurile petroliere pre­zente, există o clauză precum că nivelul redevenţelor se menţine acelaşi cu cel de la data încheierii acestora, iar o ordonanţă dată de guvernul Radu Vasile în anul 1999 stipula exact acest lucru. De asemenea, legea petrolului din 2004 care transpune o directivă europeană pre­cizează că nivelul redevenţelor rămâ­ne, pe întreaga durată de exploatare, acelaşi ca cel de la data încheierii acordurilor petroliere. Este evident că vorbim de predictibilitate fiscală aici.
     Acum, legea offshore care se află la Camera Deputaţilor spune exact acelaşi lucru, cum că, pentru perimetrele offshore, redevenţele se menţin la nivelul celor de la data încheierii acordurilor petroliere.
     În cazul gazelor naturale, redevenţele sunt între 3 şi 13,5% în funcţie de cantitatea extrasă.
     Datorită specificităţii offshore, întrucât nu poţi să extragi gaze decât într-un volum foarte mare, nivelul de redevenţe pentru gaze extrase, redevenţe care se achită statului, este la nivelul maxim, adică 13,5%. La o producţie de 7 miliarde metri cubi pe an gaze care se vor extrage, şi aici vorbim de datele oficiale apărute până acum, dar părerea mea este că cifra este mai mare, rezultă că statul român va încasa o sumă ce reprezintă valoarea a circa 1 miliard de metri cubi de gaze, anual.
     În acest proiect de lege, mai există un lucru puţin forţat, care cred că mai trebuie studiat şi care necesită şi poziţia Consiliului Concurenţei. Astfel, proiectul de lege stipulează că, dacă statul român va impune alte taxe şi impozite pe care operatorii din Marea Neagră vor fi nevoiţi să le plătească, atunci aceştia sunt îndreptăţiţi la un credit fiscal care să compenseze aceste taxe. Practic, operatorii offshore neavând încredere în statul român cu privire la predictibilitatea fiscală, au negociat cu guvernul această poliţă de asigurare sub forma unui credit fiscal.
     Până acum, Consiliul Concurenţei nu a fost prea ferm în a spune dacă este sau nu este ajutor de stat şi am cerut lămuriri suplimentare. Dacă este ajutor de stat, atunci acesta trebuie notificat Comisiei Europene, iar proiectul de lege nu poate trece în această formă. Acest lucru va întârzia aprobarea lui de Parlament în condiţiile în care decizia investitorilor de a începe exploatarea efectivă din Marea Neagră se va lua în această vară, iar aceas­tă lege cântăreşte foarte mult în luarea deciziei.
     În acest proiect de lege mai sunt nişte prevederi introduse de guvernul Tudose, care nu ştim dacă sunt sau nu anticoncurenţiale. Una din ele menţionează ca 25% din subcontractorii care lucrează pentru titularii offshore să fie români şi să aibă sediul social în România. Îmi doresc să avem cât mai multe firme româneşti implicate în acest proiect, dar sincer nu ştiu dacă se pot impune aceste lucruri în lege. Poate doar printr-un «gentlemen agreement».
     Trebuie să primim răspunsul clar de la Consiliul Concurenţei, ca să nu încălcăm prevederile UE şi să ne trezim, în plin proces de luare a deciziilor de către inves­titori, cu surprize.
     Nu toată lumea ne iubeşte şi este fericită pentru că gazele româneşti din Marea Neagră le vor concura pe cele ruseşti, iar România va deveni independentă de gazul rusesc. Gândiţi-vă ce ar însemna ca, după adoptarea pachetului legislativ şi în plin proces de luare a deciziei de exploatare de către investitori, să ne trezim cu o investigaţie de la Comisia Europeană cum că am avea prevederi anticoncurenţiale în lege. Ce decizie ar mai lua acel investitor?
     Eu vreau să propun în Comisia de Indus­trii şi servicii eliminarea prevederilor care ar putea crea probleme şi aprobarea rapidă în Parlament a acestei legi care este mai mult decât necesară. Trebuie să vedem dacă şi majoritatea PSD-ALDE este de acord cu această propunere.
     Eventual, dacă Consiliul Concurenţei decide că nu sunt prevederi anticoncurenţiale, Guvernul poate emite o Ordonanţă de Urgenţă pentru completarea legii cu aceste prevederi pe care le-a agreat deja în proiectul de lege.
     O altă dispoziţie în acest proiect de lege stipulează că operatorii offshore vor fi scutiţi de impozitul suplimentar aplicat gazelor naturale în urma liberalizării pieţei. Astfel, se stabileşte un regim fis­cal separat al operaţiunilor offshore faţă de onshore, lucru motivat, după părerea mea, de faptul că investiţiile în zona offshore sunt mult mai mari decât inves­tiţiile în zona onshore.
     România are în momentul de faţă exploatări onshore la maturitate, dar care sunt pe cale de regresie. Dacă nu descoperim rezerve noi onshore iar pe cele offshore din Marea Neagră nu le exploatăm atunci dependenţa de gaze ruseşti va creşte.
     Este vorba de o decizie politică: ori rămâ­nem dependenţi de gazul rusesc, ori exploatăm gazele din Marea Neagră sau din noi perimetre onshore.
     Eu îmi doresc finalizarea investiţiilor din Marea Neagră şi începerea exploatărilor de gaze naturale acolo, precum şi finalizarea BRUA care va permite atât exportul de gaze cât şi importul acestora, aducând practic o lichiditate sporită pieţei de gaze din România şi implicit scăderea preţului pentru consumatori.
     România va fi în sfârşit conectată la sistemul European de transport gaze, devenind un jucător important.
     Pentru mine, mai puţin contează cine le cumpără, ungurii, austriecii, nemţii, ucrainenii, moldovenii, bulgarii, sârbii etc. Important este ca statul român să primească preţul real şi corect.
     Pe de altă parte, cred că ar fi foarte bine dacă statul român ar fi capabil să creeze investiţii în industria de prelucrare a gazului, de exemplu în centrale de producere a energiei electrice cu gaze naturale pentru a putea echilibra sistemul energetic. Datorită intrării în vigoare, în viitorul apropiat, la nivel european, a pachetului Clean Energy, în România nu vor mai putea funcţiona centralele pe cărbuni existente, începând cu 2035 şi atunci va trebui să înlocuim cu altfel de energie cărbunele, vorbim de circa 30% din producţia naţională de energie. De ce nu am putea avea centrale de producere de energie electrică pe gaz la Mintia, acolo unde huila nu o să mai meargă cât de curând? De ce nu la Turnu Severin la termocentrala de la Halanga care este în faliment? Toate aceste locaţii au infrastructura energetică pregătită. Desigur că mai pot da şi alte exemple.
     Dacă statul român nu este în stare să facă o astfel de investiţie, atunci ar putea aduce investitori pentru a face aşa ceva sau pentru a dezvolta industria petrochimică din România.
     Sunt convins că orice producător de gaze va dori să le vândă acolo unde este mai aproape, şi nu mai departe, unde plăteşte taxe de tranzit prin diverse conducte, şi unde poate preţul final nu va fi competitiv.
     Să nu uităm şi distribuţia naţională de gaze. Încălzirea populaţiei cu gaze nu e aşa dezvoltată în ţara noastră. Dezvoltarea reţelei de distribuţie a gazelor este o piaţă potenţială destul de mare.
     Trebuie, însă, să luăm o decizie cu privire la această lege şi la Ordonanţa 64, ambele aflate la Comisia de Indus­trii şi Servicii din Camera Deputaţilor, pentru că de aceste legi se leagă decizia de exploatare a gazelor din Marea Neagră de către investitori.
     Putem să eliminăm din acest proiect de lege chestiunile neclare, pentru că nu putem aproba o lege care să prezinte anumite riscuri vizavi de exploatări, când putem foarte bine să evităm acest lucru.
     Reporter: Care este stadiul Ordonanţei 64?
     Virgil Popescu: Ordonanţa 64 este în acelaşi loc în care a fost şi acum un an, adică la noi la Comisia de Industrii. Să nu uităm că noi cei de la PNL am reuşit să blocăm adoptarea unei forme a legii care ne-ar fi adus mari prejudicii şi reluarea unei proceduri de infringement cu toate consecinţele ce decurg din ea. La propunerea noastră, legea a fost întoarsă de două ori din plenul Camerei Deputaţilor la Comisia de Industrii şi Servicii.
     Cred că în final va ieşi în forma iniţială a OUG 64, cu minim 30% tranzacţii pe piaţa bursieră, 70% contracte bilaterale, poate cu mici ajustări, astfel încât Guvernul, la propunerea ANRE, să poată prin HG să modifice acest prag de 30%.
     Reporter: Aveţi informaţii dacă în Marea Neagră, unde sunt zăcămintele de gaze naturale, există şi zăcăminte de petrol?
     Virgil Popescu: Nu am aceste informaţii, dar este foarte posibil. Cred că este vital pentru România să continue explorările în perimetrele din Marea Neagră pentru că aşa vom avea în viitor rezerve mai mari de gaze.
     Reporter: În ultima perioadă, în cadrul conducerii OMV Petrom au avut loc mişcări, doamna Mariana Gheorghe va pleca de la 1 mai, iar pe surse avem informaţia că şi doamna Lăcrămioara Diaconu-Pinţea va fi înlocuită. Practic, nu va mai există nici un român în Directoratul OMV Petrom. Cum credeţi că aceste schimbări vor afecta activitatea OMV-PETROM pe teritoriul României?
     Virgil Popescu: Făcând o glumă, aş putea spune că vom mai rămâne cu doi români - Sevil Shhaideh şi Radu-Spiridon Cojocaru - în Consiliul de Supraveghere. Mi se pare totuşi inadmisibil faptul că Guvernul României nu este preocupat de acest lucru.
     OMV Petrom este o companie românea­s­că de care eu sunt foarte mândru. Sesizez o lipsă de implicare a guvernului actual şi a oamenilor din Consiliul de Supraveghere în a sprijini prezenţa managerilor români în Directoratul companiei. Eu ca român m-aş simţi foarte mândru dacă aş şti că şi manageri români ar conduce cea mai mare companie din România ce are un acţionar majoritar de top precum OMV. Răspunzând la întrebarea dumneavoastră, nu cred că doamna Lăcrămioara Diaconu Pinţea va fi schimbată până la sfârşitul mandatului, care expiră în 2019 şi sper că, dacă mandatul nu îi va fi prelungit în 2019, atunci un alt român va veni în locul dânsei. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "BRUA nu are legătură cu gazele din Marea Neagră"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Bogdan Badea:
"Realizarea planurilor de mentenanţă şi a investiţiilor sunt prioritare pentru Hidroelectrica" click să citeşti tot articolul
INVESTIŢIE DE 150 MILIOANE DE EURO
Construirea celor trei spitale regionale, sprijinită de Comisia Europeană click să citeşti tot articolul
Asemănări între prezent şi perioada premergătoare crizei din 2008 click să citeşti tot articolul
CA URMARE A UNEI DECIZII DE IMPUNERE A ANAF,
Transelectrica raportează o pierdere contabilă de 48 milioane de lei, pentru 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
DAN GOICEA, COCKTAIL HOLIDAYS:
"Destinaţia Sharm el Sheikh va creşte simţitor, anul acesta" click să citeşti tot articolul
KHALED FOUDA, GUVERNATORUL SINAIULUI DE SUD:
"Egiptul a pierdut 5 miliarde de dolari în urma crizei prin care a trecut" click să citeşti tot articolul
Telegram Group a atras 1,7 miliarde de dolari printr-o ofertă iniţială de monedă virtuală click să citeşti tot articolul
Un fost manager al UBS ar putea deveni noul director general al Deutsche Bank click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CE PROFITUL NET A CRESCUT CU 28% ÎN 2017,
Huawei vrea să majoreze investiţiile în cercetare şi dezvoltare click să citeşti tot articolul
Transelectrica a înregistrat o pierdere contabilă de exproximativ 48 milioane de lei, în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Deutsche Telekom va investi în Grecia două miliarde de euro în infrastructură şi reţele mobile 5G click să citeşti tot articolul
Toshiba nu reuşeşte să finalizeze vânzarea diviziei de cipuri de memorie până la sfârşitul lunii martie click să citeşti tot articolul
Daimler şi BMW vor să îşi combine serviciile de mobilitate click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa farmaceutică din România va înregistra afaceri record în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Transelectrica convoacă acţionarii pentru acoperirea pierderilor contabile din 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9073
2.3814
2.9349
3.9632
0.1835
0.6248
0.2143
4.6576
5.3090
1.4910
3.5583
0.2295
0.4826
1.1066
0.0658
0.4533
0.9539
3.7779
0.3194
1.1431
0.6020
0.0580
0.3557
0.2081
2.7353
0.0394
0.1436
1.0285
0.6264
0.1213
160.9380
5.4941 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook