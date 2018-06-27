   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Visul lui Nelson Mandela s-a transformat într-un coşmar

BURSA 03.09.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea        "Visul meu este o societate multiculturală, care este diversă şi unde fiecare bărbat, femeie sau copil este tratat în mod egal. Visez la o lume în care oameni de toate rasele lucrează împreună în armonie".
       Nelson Mandela
       "Nu suntem Mandela şi nu facem lucruri pe care le-ar fi făcut Mandela, ci propriile noastre lucruri, pentru beneficiul copiilor noştri".
       Julius Manema

       Nelson Mandela a reuşit să ţină în frâu, până la decesul său din decembrie 2013, tensiunile rasiale acumulate în Africa de Sud în ultimele decenii.
     Preşedinte al ţării între 1994 şi 1999, Mandela amintea mereu că "visul meu este o societate multiculturală, care este diversă şi unde fiecare bărbat, femeie sau copil este tratat în mod egal", iar "oamenii de toate rasele lucrează împreună în armonie".
     Acum nu mai poate fi vorba despre armonie, deoarece preşedinţii care l-au urmat, în special Jacob Zuma, şi un legislativ dominat de Congresul Naţional African (ANC), au creat un cadru economic defectuos, marcat de extinderea accelerată a fenomenului corupţiei.
     Pe fondul unui şomaj care se apropie de 30% şi a degradării semnificative a infrastructurii, problemele economice tot mai grave afectează chiar majoritatea care aştepta o nouă lume după căderea regimului de apartheid.
     În aceste condiţii, poziţia dominantă a ANC s-a erodat semnificativ, iar partidul condus odată de Nelson Mandela se confruntă cu perspectiva unui rezultat dezastruos la alegerile generale de anul viitor.
     Trebuia făcut ceva, iar acest ceva este deposedarea fermierilor albi de pământurile lor. Reprezentanţii ANC, inclusiv noul preşedinte Cyril Ramaphosa, susţin redistribuirea pământurilor prin aplicarea legii, însă Constituţia ţării tocmai trece printr-un proces de schimbare care va permite confiscarea fără compensare.
     Confiscarea fără compensare a fost promovată tot mai agresiv în ultimii ani de Julius Malema, preşedintele partidului Luptării pentru Libertate Economică, care a părăsit ANC pentru că partidul nu era suficient de radical.
     "Nu am făcut un apel pentru uciderea albilor, cel puţin până acum. Nu pot să garantez şi pentru viitor", a declarat recent Malema, într-un interviu acordat recent publicaţiei TRT World News.
     Din păcate, numeroşi fermieri albi au fost ucişi încă de la căderea regimului de apartheid, însă autorităţile au întors privirea în altă parte, la fel cum a făcut şi cea mai mare parte a presei internaţionale.
     "Nu suntem Mandela şi nu facem lucruri pe care le-ar fi făcut Mandela, ci propriile noastre lucruri, pentru beneficiul copiilor noştri", a mai declarat Julius Manema pentru TRT World News.
     A fost nevoie de o intervenţie a preşedintelui american pe contul său de Twitter pentru a atrage atenţia asupra situaţiei din Africa de Sud. Declaraţiile sale au atras imediat acuzaţii de rasism şi de înţelegere greşită a situaţiei, pe fondul primirii unor "informaţii false".
     Într-un editorial trimis de Financial Times, preşedintele Ramaphosa a scris că "nu este vorba despre o confiscare a pământurilor şi nici despre un asalt împotriva proprietăţii private", în condiţiile în care "ANC s-a exprimat clar că programul de reformă a proprietăţii asupra pământurilor nu trebuie să submineze investiţiile din economie sau să afecteze producţia agricolă şi securitatea alimentară".
     Autorităţile sud-africane continuă să susţină că uciderea unor fermieri albi a fost efectul nefericit al unor jafuri care nu au mers conform planului, în ciuda unui raport, din 2012, al organizaţiei Genocide Watch, unde se arată că "există o campanie coordonată de genocid împotriva fermierilor albi".
     Problema pământului a fost şi continuă să fie deosebit de controversată, în condiţiile în care urmaşii coloniştilor olandezi susţin că strămoşii lor s-au stabilit pe pământuri neocupate.
     Colonia Cape, în prezent Cape Town, a apărut în 1652, ca urmare a deciziei Companiei Olandeze a Indiilor de Est de a-şi înfiinţa un punct de aprovizionare pe rutele sale comerciale.
     În cartea "O istorie a Africii de Sud", Leonard Thompson arată că primele populaţii din regiune au fost triburile de culegători şi păstori San şi Khoi, care au ajuns să fie cunoscute sub numele KhoiSan, a căror prezenţă a fost documentată încă din anul 300 d.C.
     În secolul al XV-lea, triburile Zulu şi Xhosa au ocupat teritoriul actual al Africii de Sud şi au organizat regate, ale căror relaţii au fost marcate de numeroase conflicte până la sfârşitul secolului al XIX-lea.
     Din 1994, guvernul format de ANC a trecut la cumpărarea pământurilor de la fermierii albi, pe baza acordului acestora. În prezent, fermierii albi mai deţin circa 72% din terenul agricol, în scădere de la peste 90% iniţial.
     Cumpărarea a avut ca scop redistribuirea pământurilor către populaţia majoritară, însă nu prin transferul direct al proprietăţii, ci prin arendare, iar o mare parte dintre cei îndreptăţiţi să primească pământ a ales compensarea bănească.
     Fără titluri de proprietate, care să le permită obţinerea unor credite, şi fără experienţa necesară, fermierii africani s-au confruntat cu probleme mari în perioada de la abolirea apartheidului.
     Este greu de crezut că situaţia va fi altfel pentru "fermierii" împroprietăriţi în urma confiscării în masă a pământurilor, mai ales că există deja numeroşi beneficiari ai pământurilor alocate de stat care dau vina pe autorităţi pentru problemele lor şi se plâng de nivelul ridicat al corupţiei.
     Efectele confiscării pământurilor fără compensare se vor vedea aproape imediat şi asupra stabilităţii sistemului bancar din ţară.
     În ultimul raport anual, preşedintele băncii de stat Land Bank, specializată în creditarea sectorului agricol, arată că se poate înregistra o creştere accelerată a creditelor neperformante, dacă nu este protejat dreptul de creditor al băncii. Costurile pentru guvern sunt estimate la 41 de miliarde de ranzi (2,8 miliarde de dolari).
     O altă bancă, Nedbank, una dintre primele cinci instituţii financiare din Africa de Sud, a găsit "soluţia". Banca a trimis clienţilor prin e-mail o notă în care se subliniază că "plăţile trebuie făcute, indiferent dacă exproprierea se face cu sau fără compensare", după cum arată o ştire de pe site-ul publicaţiei australiene news.com.au.
     Probabil că oficialii Nedbank speră ca autorităţile vor putea să-i oblige pe fermierii albi să-şi plătească creditele, mai ales că au fost adoptate şi iniţiative legislative care cer populaţiei să-şi predea armele.
     Cum sprijinul internaţional pentru fermierii albi este aproape inexistent, aceştia au decis să se refugieze în alte ţări.
     În urmă cu câtva luni, postul public de televiziune Rossiya 1 TV a prezentat un raport referitor la sosirea în Rusia a unor fermieri albi din Africa de Sud, care au dorit să afle condiţiile în care pot primi statutul de refugiat.
     Ulterior, pe site-ul postului de televiziune Russia Today s-a arătat că numărul familiilor care doresc să se refugieze în Rusia poate ajunge până la 15.000, în condiţiile în care ar putea să beneficieze de un program guvernamental, prin care se acordă drept de folosinţă pe termen lung pentru terenuri agricole.
     După cum mai scrie RT, în Rusia există circa 43 de milioane de hectare de teren agricol nelucrat, iar autorităţile de la Kremlin au început, în 2014, un program de alocare a terenurilor pentru a fi lucrate.
     Fermierii albi din Africa de Sud au încercat şi opţiunea refugiului în Australia, dar autorităţile de la Canberra le-au blocat accesul, în urma acuzaţiilor de rasism.
     Evoluţia de până acum a luărilor de poziţie faţă de situaţia din Africa de Sud arată că autorităţile internaţionale vor continua să "tacă" cel puţin până la alegerile generale din 2019.
     Cu ocazia vizitei sale recente în Africa de Sus, premierul britanic Theresa May a adoptat un ton diplomatic şi a declarat că "Marea Britanie susţine o reformă funciară legală şi transparentă, realizată în cadrul unui proces democratic".
     După cum scrie The Telegraph, "există puţini fermieri albi care nu sunt de acord cu reforma funciară", însă aceasta nu trebuie realizată prin confiscarea pământurilor, deoarece efectele vor fi devastatoare şi pentru ţările vecine, care depind de importurile de alimente din Africa de Sud. Comparaţia cu Zimbabwe apare permanent în dezbatere.
     Conform unei ştiri de la Reuters, "Fondul Monetar Internaţional şi-a exprimat susţinerea totală pentru programul de reformă funciară din Africa de Sud, atâta timp cât este transparent şi bazat pe constituţie", astfel încât să poată începe procesul de reducere a inegalităţilor sociale.
     Între timp, condiţiile economice din Africa de Sud se degradează într-un ritm accelerat.
     Publicaţia online The New Observer (TNO) a prezentat, în februarie 2018, situaţia dezastruoasă din sistemul energetic al Africii de Sud, pe baza ştirilor din presa locală.
     Furnizorul de electricitate se află în pragul colapsului, în condiţiile în care administraţiile publice nu îşi plătesc facturile. Motivul? Populaţia nu îşi plăteşte facturile pentru electricitate, în condiţiile în care actualul cadru de distribuţie a electricităţii prevede că municipalităţii cumpără energia en-gros şi apoi o furnizează consumatorilor finali.
     Tot TNO a preluat o ştire din ziarul sud-african Ridge Times, conform căreia o mulţime furioasă a incendiat un mall în provincia Limpopo ca formă de protest împotriva şomajului ridicat şi a degradării infrastructurii.
     În acest context, creşterea deficitului bugetar şi a celui de cont curent "susţin" deprecierea accentuată a monedei naţionale.
     Financial Times a scris recent că volumul vânzărilor la nivelul fondurilor de obligaţiuni care au investit în Africa de Sud a depăşit un nou record, conform datelor de la EPFR Global.
     Explicaţia oferită este aceea a îngrijorării cu privire la situaţia de pe pieţele emergente, dar şi deteriorarea perspectivelor economice, în condiţiile în care "încrederea a fost afectată de incertitudinea cu privire la reformarea regimului de proprietate asupra pământului".
     Pe lângă visul său referitor la toate rasele care lucrează în armonie, Nelson Mandela mai spera şi la "o Africă ajunsă la pace cu sine".
     Toate visele sale sunt acum "aspirate" într-o spirală a distrugerii în Africa de Sud şi nimeni nu ştie când şi cum se va sfârşi coşmarul. 
 
.