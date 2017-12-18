   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Vlad Cosma îi acuză pe procurorii DNA Negulescu şi Onea că au inventat dosare împotriva lui Sebastian Ghiţă

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.C
 
     Antena 3 a difuzat ieri seară o înregistrare în care fostul deputat PSD Vlad Cosma îi acuză pe procurorii DNA Mircea Negulescu şi Lucian Onea că au încercat să "inventeze dosare în baza unor probe fabricate", în cauză fiind vorba despre Sebastian Ghiţă.
     Vlad Cosma afirma, în materialul difuzat de Antena 3, că există un grup "infracţional" din care face parte procurorul Negulescu, supranumit "Portocală" de o parte a presei, Lucian Onea şi poliţiştii Mihai Iordache şi Florea, conform Hotnews.ro.
     Cosma spune că procurorii i-au spus că au "o hârtie cu scrisul lui Sebastian Ghiţă" şi i s-a transmis că, dacă vrea să scape cu bine din dosarele care îl vizează, să îi ajute.
     În continuare, prezentăm stenogramele înregistrărilor preluate de pe Luju.ro:
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 1 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu spune că pregăteşte arestarea deputatului Sebastian Ghita: "Îl luăm din toate părţile, îl ardem că pe şoareci... ajunge că Udrea... el de miercurea trecută e un mort viu. Şi nu ştie!"
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Eu mâine fac discuţia, mă duc cu Lucica (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi) la Bucureşţi, facem discuţia... da?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Îi spun ce am, cum am, bang bang, da?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Nu-i spune de mine... nu-i spune de mine
     Procuror Mircea Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Cum?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: La Bucureşţi
     Procuror Mircea Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Păi aia nu ştie de ţine (n.r - Kovesi), ştie de Tată Biticu...
     Iordache: Cum să nu spună
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Cum să nu-i spun mă, mânca-ţi-aş!
     Iordache: E foarte bine să spună de ţine
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Ştiu eu dacă e bine... poate nu îi convine
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ce ne facem mă... le spală creierul, să moară mama!
     Iordache: Da!
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ba, tu nu înţelegi că toată lumea e PĂ? Că puterea mea nu stă în funcţie, ci stă pe butoane... când am eu mâna de fac - bate în masă
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Deci tu... am înţeles. O arunci pe Lucica, aştepţi să vezi dacă îl extrage şi după aia te apuci şi tu.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu vreau să aibă reprezentarea că eu am fost la capătul... (n.r - despre deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Păi oricum o are
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Că ce?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Că tu eşţi!
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Că eu sunt? De ce? Ai vorbit cu el acuma şi ţi-a lăsat...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Nu, dar vede toată lumea
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Adică ce vede toată lumea? Că nu înţeleg. Cine vede?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Că întrebi, că... Toader... că Bădescu... că na... (n.r - pe cine aresta Mircea Negulescu)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Toader e dauna totală!
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Păi vede că-l chemi... mna
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Păi nu l-am chemat, îl ard aşa din zbor. Toader a fost aşa... un fetiş. (n.r - Toader a fost arestat la voinţă lui Mircea Negulescu)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da dar vede că tu..
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Şi cine să-l ia pe Toader? Îl iau eu.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Păi nu-l lua nimeni până acum. Dintr-o dată l-a luat cineva pe Toader.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Asta e... ce? L-am luat pe el? L-am luat pe Toader.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Mda.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ştie că dacă întru pe la el, i-am dat-o la temelie. Vreau să-l paradesc dar nu cu mâna mea.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Vrei să vezi dacă au ăştia forţă (n.r - DNA Ploieşţi)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu, vreau să-l paradesc cu mâna altcuiva pentru că aşa s-a stabilit. Da? Că să nu ies eu în faţă.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Şi dacă ieşeai tu ce?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu ştiu care au fost...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Şi l-au găsit pe Lucica? (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Păi Lucica el a zis: "Hai frate să paradim"... că vrei tu?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Ce justiţie...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Deci eu vreau să-ţi spun ceva, pe bune acum. Tu şţîi foarte bine cât de apreciat este... el e deputat, nu? La Camera Deputaţilor. Fac pariu cu ţine că îi se ridică imunitatea cu 80%? (n.r - despre deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da' după aia nu îi aprobă la tribunal.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: aoleu...aoleu. La care tribunal?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: La Înalta Curte
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: La Înalta Curte? Aoleu... îl luăm din toate părţile, îl ardem că pe şoareci. Dacă asta vrea (n.r - Onea Lucian, şeful DNA Ploieşţi) două săptămâni i-a dat, atât. În două săptămâni începe Jidhadu. Ce vrei mai mult d-atât? Da' Jidhadu pe faţă!
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Îi face şi lui cum îi faci tu
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Aoleu... cred că ajunge că Udrea (n.r. -Elena Udrea a fost arestată 72 zile). Îi ridică imunitatea la trei zile, îi mai ceri o ridicare, mai ceri o ridicare.
     Iordache: Şi crede-ne că omul...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: E dauna totală...
     Iordache: Nu cred că e în postura să...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu pune nimeni frână
     Iordache: Ha...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Păi, ce să fac, dacă am început să fac probe? Astea sunt pe faţă nu sunt pe spate. Nu sunt la vrăjeală, la informativ... la alea, la haules. Vine un moment pentru toate, da? Şi el de miercurea trecută e un mort viu. Şi nu ştie...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Mă rog, na... tu o ţîi pe a ta, eu pe a mea, vedem la urmă cine are dreptate.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Păi o să vezi că eu am dreptate. Dacă eu am dreptate, îmi faci un 19? Îmi dai mie un 19 aşa... poate am nevoie vreodată. Ce dracu, tu crezi că... da' şţîi că ăla de la GFR vrea să facă denunţ (n.r. - despre Gruia Stoica, patronul GFR)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Pe cine?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Pe un ministru. Da-mi şi mie numărul lui Nichita (n.r - avocat al lui Gruia Stoica), bagă-mi-aş pula, m-a luat după stradă că vrea să vină ăla de la GFR, Gruia Stoica, să facă un denunţ.
     Iordache: 0788....
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Stai puţîn, mai uşor... 0788...
     Iordache: 500
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: 500, da
     Iordache: 811
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: 811 (apelează) Nu răspunde asta
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Poate nu ştie cine eşţi, da-i şi tu un mesaj.
     Iordache: Îl sun eu?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Da
     Iordache: Cât aveţi pe ăla, 0744?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Da
     Iordache: A închis. Îmi da că nu e disponibil
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Cu căcatul ăla de telefon care îl ai tu...
     Iordache: Sunt bugetar...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu, l-a închis, e corect. O fi în vreo şedinţa.
     Iordache: Are copil mic
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Dacă are copil mic ce? Nu poţi să vorbeşţi?
     Iordache: Probabil îl spală pe ăla mic la cur... nu ştiu
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Deci e lumea bine...
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 2 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu spune că vrea să se ducă la şefa DNA Laura Kovesi să-i explice "schemă"
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Lasă-mă să-ţi explic. Ai cuvântul... dacă tu ai încredere, vreau să mă duc cu ele la Kovesi să îi le arăt
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Merg cu ţine de mâna
     Negulescu: Băi omule, vreau să îi arăt... să îi arată schemă şi că eu nu vorbesc prostii.
     Iordache: Dacă nu...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Băi Vlad, ai încredere în mine? Nu-ţi fac nici o combinaţie. Pe... ai cuv... mă jur pe copilul meu, pe Dragoş, că nu-ţi fac absolut nici o combinaţie. Da' nu vreau să mă duc în pula mea şi vreau să: Uite ba mânca-ţi-aş pizda (n.r - despre intenţia de a se adresa lui Kovesi), să îi explic bang bang bang bang şi gata. Şi i-am dat-o la temelie, înţelegi? Lasă-mă să fac chestia asta. Deci nu...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Merg şi eu cu ţine
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu am cum să te iau la prima discuţie, la a două te iau fără probleme. Da' lasă... n-ai încredere în mine ? Frate, m-am jurat pe copilul meu ... Doamne... N-am nici un..., băi, fi atent , ai cuvântul meu de om... omule, nu fac combinaţîi!
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 3 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu spune că va merge cu şeful lui Lucian Onea la Bucureşţi, la "Doamna K" şi că nu a fost lăsat să-l umfle pe Sebastian Ghiţă pe evaziune fiscală. Negulescu vorbeşte pe whatsapp cu Onea
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: El poate... pe mine nu m-au lăsat să îl iau pe evaziune şi pe spălare că era mort demult (n.r - deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: De ce nu te-au lăsat?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Nu venise vremea atunci, nu ştiu
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Şi acum? De ce nu te lasă acum pe evaziune?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Pentru că nu vreau eu să ies la înaintare. A zis că e mai bine aşa. Pentru că el ştie că eu sunt creierul. Să-l sun pe Lucica, pula mea, îl doare la pula şi p-asta, eu muncesc pentru el(n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi)
     Conversaţie telefonică între Negulescu şi Onea: ...Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Onea: "Eşţi la serviciu? Am înţeles. Hai sună-mă tu, te rog frumos, da? Da. Hai pup, pă pă."
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Asta a plecat de la serviciu, cred că e într-o discuţie. Tu crezi că fac ceva, de capul meu aşa? În viaţă asta? Că ştiu, sunt... şi că ştiu să combin lucrurile e altă treaba, dar asta nu înseamnă că... ha
     Conversaţie telefonică între Negulescu şi Onea: ...Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Onea, salut! Ce faci? Eşţi la servici? Aha... te iau p' alaltu, ai 3G să pot să vorbesc p' alaltu? (n.r - să vorbească pe whatsapp) Mama... îţi scriu de-mi vine boală pe cap, că am multe de... da? Hai că încerc eu să te sun acuma, da?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Pe ce îl suni?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Pe whatsapp
     Conversaţie telefonică între Negulescu şi Onea: ...Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Onea: "Salut! Hai că-ncerc să-ţi scriu că să nu mai... da? O face undercover. Îţi scriu acuma, da? OK... hai"
     Stai să îi zic: "Singură condiţie este să mergem la "doamna K", după care...că să fie sigură". (n.r. - Procurorul Mircea Negulescu îi scrie pe whatsapp lui Onea Lucian)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: A zis OK. Vezi, nu? Citeşte dacă vrei, să nu zici că mănânc căcat.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da, da-mi să îi scriu şi eu ceva.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Sunt cu V (n.r. - Vlad Cosma)... Da...(sunet de taste)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ne vedem mâine să vorbim. OK (citeşte mesaje). Uite, a zis OK. Ce pula mea vrei mai mult?
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 4 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu spune că şeful lui Lucian Onea s-a dus la "Doamna K" şi că această "a fost foarte încântată... Şi aşteaptă cu mare satisfacţie chestia asta". Negulescu afirmă că autorii planului vor să-l aresteze pe deputatul Ghiţă că să-i dea dauna totală: "vrem să îi luăm inclusiv banii. Tot ce are!"
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Lucica (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi)... deci s-a dus la Bucureşţi, doamna a fost foarte încântată. Da? Şi aşteaptă cu mare satisfacţie chestia asta.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da mă, ştiu. O să-mi zici de...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Deci dacă tu o faci aşa cum îţi spun eu p-asta chiar vrea să-l ia (n.r - despre deputatul Sebastian Ghiţă). Da? Şi-l ia bine de tot. Da? Ascultă-mă... el oricum e dauna totală(n.r - Sebastian Ghiţă). Deci noi vrem să îi luăm inclusiv banii. Da? Tot ce are. Deci îi luăm tot, da?Problema e să avem scânteia, să declanşăm scânteia. Ba, deci eu vreau... deci ascultă-mă!
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: La 5 o tăi că vine şi Andreea. (n.r - sora să notatul Andreea Cosma)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Unde vine?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: În Ploieşţi.
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ştiu că vine
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Tu răspunzi
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ah?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Tu răspunzi, că am mers pe mâna ta!
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Ba, e nebun asta, să moară mama! Dacă nu mă ia capu... Doamne...
     Iordache: Are dreptate.
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 5 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu spune că manevră şi regia se vor face la Bucureşţi şi ordona o interceptare pe mandat provizoriu
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: OK
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Da? Astea toate.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Fac manevră la Bucureşţi. Aia de la Bucureşţi îi dau lu'...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Cui vreţi voi
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Îi dau lui Lucica (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da, păi asta zic
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Facem regia împreună
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Păi asta zic
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Şi după ce i-a dat de la Bucureşţi ăla, asta face... îl verificăm p'asta. Stai aşa puţîn
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Aaa, da-mi încoa o hârtie... (Mircea Negulescu notează pe foaie: Alin Petran ...27/113/322)
     Convorbire telefonică între procurorul Mircea Negulescu şi o persoană numită: Dragoş:
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: "Dragoş, din punct de vedere tehnic te întreb, ipotetic, eu am un nr de telefon. Vreau să ştiu dacă este activ şi dacă persoană care îl deţine este în ţară. OK, pe provizoriu sau pe...nu? OK, bine... ms mult. Da, trebuie să-l marcăm, da, am înţeles, OK, bine. Gata... bine, te pupă tată! Bine, te pup, pă, pă. A, nu, de ce? Nu tatutu, lasă că facem altă... am întrebat că voiam să ştiu care e procedeul că să nu greşesc, da? Bine Dragoş, te pup, să trăieşti!"
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Îl ia la interceptare în 24 de ore, îl marchează şi mi spune dacă e activ şi dacă e gagiu în ţară, pula mea şi am terminat.
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 6 - Stenograma înregistrării când procurorul DNA Mircea Negulescu îi cere deputatului Vlad Cosma să plăsmuiască o anonimă şi să o trimită la DNA şi că "toţi sunt interesaţi... ştie doamna, ştie Lucica..."
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: D'astea sunt toţi foarte interesaţi. Dacă eu am vorbit aşa... ştie doamna... aia, Lucica (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi) şi eu. Şi omul asta (n.r - Iordache), atât... Eu aş fi vrut... tu ai alea la ţine? Nu, hai să facem... eu m-am gândit aşa: dacă o punem într-un plic...
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: OK
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Şi o trimite un anonim
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Unde?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Aaa... la DNA. Cu un scris pe calculator
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Pe foi?
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Pe ce vrei tu, pe foi, pe stick, pe pula mea, mi se rupe. Din care să rezulte că este scrisul lu ăla... Sebastian Ghiţă... şi că în perioada aşa... că nu, astea... vom face la fel.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Bine, cum îi zice lui Lucica? (n.r - Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi)
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Să ajungă acolo
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Vine aşa
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: O anonimă
     Deputat Vlad Cosma:.. Un om pe stradă şi hop fix...
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: O anonimă, da...
     Iordache: Un cetăţean... care e indignat
     Procuror Mircea Negulescu: Mai sunt şi alte lucruri care duc la asta, nu eşţi numai tu pe stradă asta!
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 7 - În care procurorul Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi se arată încântat că s-a trimis plicul şi adresa cu anonimă de pus la dosar şi îi spune deputatului Vlad Cosma: "E în regulă, e super bine!"
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: E ok?
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Da, e în regulă.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Se vede...
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: E în regulă, nu se vede. D-aia îmi trebuie şi plicul.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: A trimis şi plicul
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Ok, e în regulă
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: V-am zis...
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: E în regulă, e super bine!
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da?
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Da. E super bine. Am găsit, e OK. Bun, şi o să fac în aşa fel să zică că, aşa m-am gândit eu, chestia cu Albă cu asta... e prea din zona aia şi o să fac cu zona Iaşi, cu zona Moldovei.... Că şi cum martorul ăla audiat e identificat în zona respectivă.
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Şi denunţul unde s-a depus ?
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Eu nu am denunţ la dosar, nu. La mine apare o declaraţie de martor, care l-am identificat eu undeva. E clar?... Nu e, discutăm, dacă e vreo problema o discutăm. Da?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Nu, atâta voiam să văd că a ajuns materialul (n.r. Faxul trimis la DNA din Republica Moldova), plicul l-a trimis.
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: E foarte bine aşa
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: E pe foi... mă chemaţi şi-mi spuneţi: asta se vede bine asta nu.
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Da,da, da! Mie îmi trebuie pentru o constatare, să fac o constatare că e scrisul lui. Asta e toată treaba. Dar eu zic că dacă copia e bună, nu e. Aia se vede neagră (n.r. - cea venită prin fax din Republica Moldova). Se vede... nu e nici o problema. E în regulă!
     ÎNREGISTRAREA 8 - În care procurorul Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi se declara iar mulţumit de modificările făcute la denunţul trimis anonim la DNA, şi îl asigura pe deputatul Vlad Cosma că îi va da voie să plece tatălui acestuia Mircea Cosma, ex-preşedintele CJ Prahova, reţinut şi inculpat de DNA Ploieşţi
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: E aglomeraţie... proaspete şi calde! (n.r - tabelele modificate fără dată)
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Aşa
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Şi toate celelalte ...
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Aşa..
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Fără dată, fără nimic
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Aşa
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: E OK?
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: E bine
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Plicul nu vi-l las
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: ...nu, am plicul... (n.r - cel sosit prin poştă)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da, nu, zic plicul asta.
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Nu, e OK. Gata! E în regulă
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Aşa, va întreabă Mircea (Mircea Cosma, ex-preşedintele CJ Prahova şi tatăl deputatului Cosma, reţinut de DNA)... i-aţi aprobat aia?
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Îi dau astăzi, îi dau voie să plece. N-am apucat să fac, când pleacă el?
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Da, mulţumim. Vineri
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Pleacă vineri, azi suntem... marţi (nr. - marţi, 26 mai 2015)
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Marţi
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Deci îi dau voie să plece, poate să organizeze tot
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Bine
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Nu ştiu dacă am timp să fac astăzi, dacă fac azi sau mâine. Îi dau voie să plece!
     Deputat Vlad Cosma: Am înţeles, nu e problema, dacă avem acord verbal...
     Lucian Onea, şeful DNA Ploieşţi: Nu e problema 
 
Vlad Cosma îi acuză pe procurorii DNA Negulescu şi Onea că au inventat dosare împotriva lui Sebastian Ghiţă

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de orwell în data de 12.02.2018, ora 10:36)  
 Sa fii procuror DNA si sa te inregistreze un inculpat...asta da inteligenta...restul nici nu ma intereseaza daca este adevarat sau fals!


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 12.02.2018, ora 11:05)
 
 De ce te-ar interesa restul?
 Tu vrei o justie corecta. Ca acum.
 Inculpatii sunt neoameni in timp ce procurorii securiști sunt frații lui mesia.


 
2.  Mocirla...
    (mesaj trimis de Justice Man în data de 12.02.2018, ora 15:11)  
 Tara de rahat, institutii de rahat, mocirla romaneasca!


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 12.02.2018, ora 15:15)
 
 Ar fi fost mai bine dacă nu aflam de căprarii securiști.
 Securitatea lui ceașcă s-a chinuit să lustruiască Epoca de Aur al lui Ceaușescu. Dacă atunci au reușit să facă din Coreea de Nord a Europei o adevărată Epocă de Aur, de ce n-ar fi reușit acum abuzuri securiste cu o justiție comunistă și magistrați șantajați într-un pretins stat democratic?


 
