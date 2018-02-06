   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Alături de creditori până la moarte şi dincolo de ea

BURSA 14.03.2018

Cristian Dogaru
 
     Săptămâna trecută, mi-am condus pe ultimul drum un prieten din copilărie. Avea 47 de ani şi a murit în somn. Inima i-a cedat în final chiar dacă, în ultima lună, analizele arătau şi alte zone sensibile. Până atunci sănătatea nu fusese problema lui majoră, se zbătea însă de ani buni în menghina unor datorii fără speranţă la bancă, în executare silită şi cu jumătate din salariu poprit. Voi relata pe scurt povestea lui, fără patetism, pentru a înţelege mai bine un fenomen care afectează mai multe persoane, cu speranţa că cei care fac legile îl vor privi cu mai mare atenţie.
     Totul începe în perioda de exuberanţă a creditării din 2006-2007, când lumea sărbătorea intrarea în UE, cu anticipări super-optimiste privind veniturile ce urmau să se alinieze negreşit mediei europene. Sau cel puţin aşa eram asiguraţi. Şi, dacă tot urma să câştigăm ca ei, puteam încerca să trăim aproape ca vesticii, nu?
     Prietenul meu tocmai moştenise atunci un apartament de două camere. Un banal apartament într-un cartier muncitoresc în Bucureşti, dar care pentru el căpăta o cu totul altă dimensiune. Când ai stat peste 35 de ani cu părinţii, râvnind la intimitatea şi independenţa propriului cămin, o casă primită moştenire îţi pare un paradis terestru, fie el semidecomandat şi de numai 50 mp. Fusese casa bunicii care trăise în ultimii ani la limita subzistenţei, fără resurse deci pentru modernizări, renovări etc. Apartamentul trebuia refăcut, iar mobila era aproape de stadiul de rumeguş şi trebuia, la rândul său, înlocuită. Creditul părea cea mai la îndemână opţiune, doar era la mare modă şi veniturile urmau să ne crească accelerat, cum tot auzeam din gura analiştilor.
     Primul împrumut a fost în jur de 15.000 lei (la BCR) şi s-a dovedit repede insuficient - termopanele erau scumpe, zugravii/zidarii/faianţarii la fel, doar eram în perioada de bulă imobiliară. Aşa că amicul a mers la altă bancă (Bancpost) şi a cerut un nou împrumut, declarând onest că mai avea deja unul. Avea nevoie de vreo 25.000 lei, îşi făcuse el calculul, pentru a închide problema renovării plus mobila aferentă (una peste alta, toată afacerea l-ar fi costat per total cam 40.000 lei), dar nu se încadra în raportul rată/venituri. Surpriză!, exista însă o soluţie, chiar mai avantajoasă. Un credit în CHF la care se încadra chiar la o sumă mai mare, de 20.000 franci şi fără ipotecă!
     "Păi, dacă mă încadrez, de ce nu?", a răspuns repede amicul cu gândul la majorările anticipate de venituri şi la "stabilitatea" francului, un argument vânturat de funcţionarii bancari prin faţa solicitanţilor de împrumuturi în acea vreme.
     Ce a urmat ştim cu toţii. A venit criza, cursul francului a tot crescut, iar băncile s-au repezit să-şi umfle încasările prin tot soiul de dobânzi majorate arbitrar (iniţial dobânda nu era legată de niciun indice de referinţă, fluctua în funcţie de "politica băncii"). Prietenul meu care împinsese raportul rată/venituri doar până în jur de 35%, unul considerat de el ca prudent, din moment ce oricum urmau să-i mai crească veniturile, a descoperit repede că nu mai face faţă. Colac peste pupăză, în loc să-i crească veniturile, i-au scăzut în timpul crizei, o parte din bonusuri s-au tăiat, orele suplimentare nu s-au mai plătit (a primit în schimb "libere" etc). A început să plătească mai puţin decât ratele din contract, mai întâi la creditul în lei (cu risc asociat mai mic, credea), apoi la cel în CHF. Încep să curgă apelurile de ameninţare, somaţiile de plată, telefoanele la job. Creditul în lei e vândut de BCR unor recuperatori polonezi care activează şi pe plan local. Aceştia iau legătură cu amicul şi îi propun să ramburseze mai repede datoria (care o fi raţionamentul prin care un datornic ce nu mai poate plăti o anumită rată, ar putea să plătească una mai mare?), în caz contrar urmând, aţi ghicit, executarea silită, argumentul forte al recuperatorilor. În timpul acesta, datoria creşte accelerat, ajutată de dobânzile penalizatoare şi comisioanele aferente; în final se ajunge la poprire pe salariu. După mai bine de cinci ani de plată a ratelor, creditul în franci intră, la rândul său, în impas. În disperare de cauză, amicul se mutase anterior înapoi cu părinţii şi închiriase apartamentul. O vreme se descurcă cu chiria, chiar dacă are salariul micşorat şi deja poprit pentru primul credit. Cursul francului faţă de leu explodează în final, iar creditul său cu probleme e cesionat de bancă unui vehicul olandez. Cu tot cu penalităţi, inclusiv una de întârziere de 7 CHF pe zi (aproape la concurenţă cu valoarea anterioară a ratei lunare avea să descopere amicul). Prietenul meu are acum jumătate din venituri reţinute în contul celor două credite executate silit şi nicio speranţă să-şi mai achite vreodată datoriile (împrumutul în CHF are acum un sold de 30.000 CHF din cauza penalităţilor, mai mult decât a luat iniţial de la bancă, asta cu toate plăţile din lunile în care achitase la timp plus cele de popriri). Chiriaşii pleacă lăsând şi nişte distrugeri în urmă, iar el nu are de unde să facă reparaţiile necesare pentru a reînchiria. Trăieşte permanent cu spectrul pierderii apartamentului pentru a cărui renovare contractase creditele de nevoi personale. Se judecă cu recuperatorul polonez pe care îl acuză că i-a oprit per total mai mult decât avea dreptul şi câştigă, se judecă cu vehiculul olandez, care preluase neperformantele Bancpost, pe care îl acuză de perceperea unor penalităţi abuzive şi pierde în prima fază (acţiunile şi le scrie ajutat de un apropiat cu ceva cunoştinţe în domeniu, n-avea oricum bani de avocat). Se mută din nou din casa părinţilor în casa pe care o visase atâta, când îşi dă seama că oricum chiria nu îl ajută să îşi reducă din datorii, exact la timp pentru a acumula alte datorii, de data asta la întreţinere în perioada de iarnă (cu jumătate din salariu nu e deloc uşor să mănânci şi să îţi plăteşti utilităţile, mai ales când ai sub 1.000 de lei la dispoziţie pentru asta). Sănătatea începe să scârţâie dar o tratează mai mult cu stoicism, pentru examene de calitate şi ceva mai detaliate ai nevoie de bani puşi de-o parte. Până la urmă, inima cedează. Sfârşitul poveştii. Ce vor face în final executorii, va pierde sau nu apartamentul pornind de la nişte credite de nevoi personale fără ipotecă - sursa lui principală de stres, nu mai are în sfârşit nicio importanţă pentru el. Moştenitorii, dacă vor acccepta succesiunea, vor avea însă crucea lor de dus pentru că datoriile nu prea dispar chiar dacă debitorii s-au dus de mult...
     Aş avea în contextul acestei poveşti câteva întrebări pentru legiuitori. Cum e posibil ca o datorie care este vândută cu 5-10% din valoare (rar se ia mai mult pentru un credit neperformant de nevoi personale) către firmele de recuperare să poată fi preluat cu toate ancorele de protecţie gândite de primul finanţator (penalităţi) fără ca debitorul să nu aibă niciun cuvânt de spus? Poate că îşi asumase nişte riscuri şi nişte penalităţi în raport cu un finanţator (o bancă), dar n-ar mai fi dispus să se expună la fel faţă de altul (un recuperator) date fiind antecedentele sale (vorbim modul de operare în teren al recuperatorilor de creanţe, cazuistica e vastă în domeniu)... Verifică cineva modul în care executorul pune în practică o poprire, dacă nu cumva cere mai mult decât s-ar cuveni? Cineva în afara angajatorului care ar trebui să reţină banii şi care de multe ori e neputincios în faţa observaţiilor angajatului că executorul sare peste cal, riscând să plătească în solidar cu angajatul dacă nu virează sumele cerute la timp... Nu ar trebui urgentată cumva reglementarea care să limiteze dobânzile penalizatoare la nişte valori decente (de exemplu, cândva exista prevederea că penalităţile nu pot depăşi în nicio situaţie valoarea iniţială a debitului, dar s-a renunţat la aceasta la presiunea creditorilor)? 
 
1.  sa zice tardiv
    (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul în data de 14.03.2018, ora 00:53)  
 Imi pare rau pentru tine, ai pierdut un amic. De la varsta asta trebuie sa te astepti, din ce in ce mai des, la asta.
 Pentru amicul tau (ma rog, pentru succesori) este mai mare daraua decat ocaua. Trist.
 Pentru tine, ca sa iti ostoiesti durerea, dar si sa-i poti sfatui pe alti amici in suferinta, iti recomand sa citesti OUG 99/2006. De la prima pana la ultima versiune. Pentru inceput. Apoi sa citesti toate reglementarile emise in aplicarea acesteia. In perioada de bula imobiliara/ pacaleala au mai functionat si reglementari emise in aplicarea legii bancare anterioare, Norma BNR nr 17/2003 fiind foarte interesanta.
 Apoi o sa realizezi cat de mare a fost si este jaful facur de sistemul bamcar romanesc. Daca iti mai aduci aminte de camioanele cu euroi ale unui individ, ei bine, sa fi fost in bancnote de 500 de euro si tot putine erau...
 Imi pare sincer rau de amicul tau. Dumnezeu sa-l ierte!


 
Jurnal Bursier
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
