   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Companii Afaceri

VOLA.RO ŞI REVOLUT:

Italia, Spania, Anglia, Grecia şi Germania - destinaţiile de vacanţă preferate de turişti

BURSA 05.09.2018

ADELINA TOADER
 
măreşte imaginea
     Numărul românilor care aleg să îşi petreacă vacanţa de vară în străinătate este în creştere de la an la an, conform datelor înregistrate de agenţia online de turism Vola.ro şi Revolut în perioada iunie - august 2018.
     Datele analizate arată că opţiunile de călătorie ale clienţilor Vola.ro coincid cu destinaţiile în care utilizatorii Revolut au cheltuit cei mai mulţi bani în vara lui 2018. Astfel, destinaţiile de vacanţă preferate de turiştii români în 2018 sunt Italia, Spania, Anglia, Grecia şi Germania.
     Bugetul mediu de vacanţă al utilizatorilor Revolut a fost de aproximativ 700 euro în vara lui 2018, persoanele cu vârste cuprinse între 25 şi 35 de ani cheltuind semnificativ mai mult decât media, conform sursei citate.
     De asemenea, potrivit celor două companii, românii au cel mai mic buget de vacanţă din Europa. Prin comparaţie, utilizatorii Revolut din Spania, Italia şi Franţa cheltuie aproximativ 1100 euro în vacanţă, în timp ce polonezii şi portughezii cheltuie aproximativ 1000 euro. Europenii cu cel mai mare buget de vacanţă sunt cetăţenii Marii Britanii, cu un buget de vacanţă de aproximativ 1400 euro, dublu faţă de români.
     Vacanţele de vară sunt cunoscute ca fiind perioade de vârf în ceea ce priveşte călătoriile, iar biletele de avion sunt mai scumpe. Ca urmare, românii au cheltuit în medie 380 euro pentru biletele de avion vara aceasta, mai mult decât italienii (309 euro), francezii (314 euro) sau spaniolii (340 euro), mai transmit cele două companii.
     Cu toate acestea, potrivit Vola.ro, din ce în ce mai mulţi români aleg să îşi cumpere biletele de avion pentru vacanţa de vară din timp, ceea ce îi ajută să economisească cu până la 30-40% din preţul biletului de avion şi să se bucure de oferte mai atrăgătoare.
     Aproximativ 15% dintre români au ales vara aceasta o vacanţă all-inclusive, o opţiune fără griji care acoperă toa-te costurile de cazare şi masă în vacanţă, mai arată datele transmise.
     Restul românilor au ales să stea în camere de hotel sau în apartamente închiriate pe Airbnb şi au cheltuit în medie 120 euro de persoană pentru cazare. Polonezii sunt clienţii Revolut care au cheltuit cel mai puţin pe cazare în această vacanţă, în medie 107 euro de persoană, conform sursei citate.
     De asemenea, datele analizate arată că românii au cheltuit în medie 130 euro/persoană la restaurante, o sumă semnificativ mai mică decât majoritatea utilizatorilor Revolut în Europa. În timp ce persoanele din Germania, Franţa şi Austria au cheltuit aproximativ 200 euro de persoană pe mese, britanicii au cheltuit 250 euro, iar cei mai mari gurmanzi rămân cetăţenii din Luxemburg şi Elveţia, care au cheltuit, în medie, 277 euro şi respectiv 252 euro pe mesele la restaurante în vacanţă.
     Transportul în vacanţă este de cele mai multe ori mai scump pentru turiştii români, în comparaţie cu transportul local. Fie că au ales să închirieze o maşină sau să meargă cu Uber, taxiuri şi trans-portul în comun, utilizatorii Revolut din România au cheltuit în medie 55 euro de persoană pe transport în vacanţă, o sumă considerabil mai mică decât alţi cetăţeni europeni, conform sursei citate.
     Potrivit Revolut, cetăţenii din Marea Britanie au cheltuit în medie 70 euro de persoană în vacanţă, în timp ce belgienii şi olandezii au cheltuit aproximativ 80 de euro de persoană pentru transportul în vacanţă.
     Vola.ro a înregistrat vara aceasta pes-te 100.000 bilete de avion vândute către destinaţii din afara ţării.
     Vola.ro şi Revolut le recomandă turiştilor să-şi rezerve biletul de avion cu cel puţin şase săptămâni înainte de plecare, să-şi aleagă capetele de sezon pentru călătorie, pentru a pleca în vacanţă cu un buget rezonabil. De exemplu luna septembrie încă are temperaturi perfecte pentru plajă în multe des-tinaţii europene precum Spania, Portugalia, Italia şi Franţa, iar preţurile sunt cu până la 30% mai mici decât în lunile iulie sau august.
     Totodată, cele două companii recomandă turiştilor să plătească folosind alternative bancare digitale care oferă un curs valutar mai bun (sau chiar cel interbancar) şi nu aplică diferite taxe şi comisioane. De exemplu, utilizatorii Revolut economisesc până la 7% din bugetul de vacanţă şi pot cheltui bani fără taxe şi comisioane ascunse, oriunde în lume, la cursul de schimb valutar interbancar.
     În 2017, agenţia de turism online Vola.ro a avut o cifră de afaceri de aproximativ 6,65 milioane de euro şi a înregistrat un total al tranzacţiilor de peste 60 de milioane de euro.
     Revolut a fost înfiinţat în iulie 2015 cu o misiune ambiţioasă: să zguduie de la temelie sectorul financiar bancar. Utilizatorii Revolut îşi pot face un cont curent în 60 de secunde, pot cheltui bani în străinătate în peste 150 de monede, fără comisioa-ne ascunse, şi au posibilitatea de a deţine şi schimba 25 de monede direct din aplicaţie şi de a efectua trans-feruri domestice şi internaţionale folosind cursul de schimb valutar real.
      Compania cu sediul în Londra are peste 2.500.000 de utilizatori în Europa şi a procesat până în prezent peste 150 de milioane de tranzacţii în valoare totală de mai bine de 22 miliarde de dolari. Revolut a obţinut finanţări în valoare totală de 336 milioane de dolari de la investitori cunoscuţi precum Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, Ribbit Capital sau DST Global. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Italia, Spania, Anglia, Grecia şi Germania - destinaţiile de vacanţă preferate de turişti

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Grupul MET a preluat RWE Energie România click să citeşti tot articolul
OPTBR:
Voucherele de vacanţă au dus la creşterea veniturilor în zona balneară click să citeşti tot articolul
CBRE:
Rata de neocupare a spaţiilor de birouri - la minimul istoric al ultimilor 9 ani click să citeşti tot articolul
Gabriela Firea pregăteşte condiţii drastice pentru taximetriştii din Capitală click să citeşti tot articolul
LITORALULROMANESC.RO:
Voucherele de vacanţă vor aduce un plus de 300.000 de turişti pe litoral, anul viitor click să citeşti tot articolul
Prins în "ofsaid" cu porcii, ministrul Agriculturii se laudă cu cerealele click să citeşti tot articolul
EUROSTAT:
România - cel mai mare declin din UE la preţurile produselor industriale click să citeşti tot articolul
Renault va elimina modelele Dacia vândute sub sigla Renault de pe piaţa din Rusia click să citeşti tot articolul
Pesta porcină africană, o epidemie greu de controlat click să citeşti tot articolul
Amazon, capitalizare de 1.000 de miliarde de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
Lucrări de reparaţie la reactorul 2 Cernavodă click să citeşti tot articolul
CBRE: Cea mai scăzută rată de neocupare a birourilor click să citeşti tot articolul
PROPUNERE A MINISTERULUI TURISMULUI:
TVA de 5% pentru cazare şi restaurant, din decembrie click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU LUCRĂRI DE PROIECTARE ŞI REALIZARE DE REŢELE:
E-Distribuţie Banat investeşte 110 milioane lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Medicamentele viitorului sunt "ascunse" în mări şi oceane click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8734
2.3684
3.0467
4.1121
0.1799
0.6214
0.2234
4.6321
5.1376
1.4138
3.5958
0.2390
0.4766
1.0755
0.0588
0.4383
0.6001
4.0051
0.2633
0.9636
0.5861
0.0560
0.3586
0.2070
2.6229
0.0392
0.1411
1.0904
0.6234
0.1221
153.9807
5.5900 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
.