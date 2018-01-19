   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Xi Jinping, pe cale să devină preşedinte pe termen nelimitat al Chinei

BURSA 25.02.2018

(F.C.)
 
     Xi Jinping, care conduce China - cu o mână de fier - de peste cinci ani, urmează să rămână la conducerea gigantului asiatic atât cât va dori, în contextul în care Partidul Comunist Chinez (PCC) a anunţat duminică faptul că vrea să elimine limita de două mandate prezidenţiale prevăzuă de Constituţie, relatează AFP.
     Comitetul Central, un fel de "parlament" al PCC, a propus să se şteargă din Constituţie prevederea potrivit căreia un preşedinte "nu poate exercita mai mult de două mandate consecutive" de cinci ani, a anunţat agenţia China Nouă.
     "Cred că va deveni împărat pe viaţă şi Mao Zedongul secolului al XXI-lea", a comentat politologul Willy Lam, de la Universitatea chineză din Hong Kong, referondu-se la atotputernicul fondator al regimului comunist, în 1949.
     "Dacă sănătatea i-o permite, el doreşte să rămână la putere 20 de ani, adică până în 2032 în calitate de secretar general al Paritdului, iar până în 2033 în calitate de preşedinte al statului", a adăugat Lam, citând surse apropiate puterii de la Beijing.
     Aceste dispoziţii urmează să fie supuse aprobării parlamentarilor chinezi în cadrul sesiunii anuale plenare a Adunării Naţionale Populare (ANP), ale cărei lucrări se deschid pe 5 martie.
     După ce şi-a plasat, de cinci ani, oamenii în eşaloanele cele mai înalte ale puterii, el ar urma să obţină, potrivit lui Cabestan, postul de preşedinte al ANP pentru un personaj care îi este foarte apropiat, Li Zhanshu, "eminenţa (sa) gri", care a devenit anul trecut numărul trei al regimului, după premierul Li Keqiang.
     "El se asigură, astfel, că reforma constituţională va fi adoptată fără vreo luptă", preconizează sinologul, notând existenţa unei opoziţii interne a regimului.
     La cel de-al XIX-lea congres cincinal al PCC, care a avut loc în octombrie, Xi a obţinut deja ca "Gândirea cu privire la socialismul chinez al noii ere" să fie inclusă în statutul partidului, o onoare rezervată până acum, în timpul vieţii, numai lui Mao Zedong.
     Xi Jinping le-a promis atunci compatrioţilor săi naşterea unei "noi ere" care va culmina în 2060 cu o Chină prosperă, modernă şi respectată pe scena internaţională, dar cu partidul comunist în continuare la putere.
     El a angajat o luptă împotriva corupţiei, în care au fost sancţionate un milion de cadre, însă în care toată lumea vede doar un mijloc prin care preşedintele se debarasează de orice opoziţie internă.
     Xi a promis în octombrie să lupte împotriva oricui ar "submina" puterea PCC şi sistemului socialist.
     "Asistăm la întoarcerea erei Mao Zedong, când o singură persoană decidea pentru sute de milioane", comentează Willy Lam. "Nu există contraputeri. Este foarte periculos, deoarece Xi Jinping riscă să comită greşeli, iar nimeni nu va îndrăzni să-l contrazică".
     Într-o reuniune, sâmbătă, a Biroului Politic al partidului unic, Xi Jinping a apreciat că "nicio organizaţie ori individ nu are privilegiul să fie mai presus de Constituţie şi lege", scrie China Nouă. 
 
Politică, 18:27
Ministrul Afacerilor Interne se va afla luni în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor
     Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Carmen Dan, se va afla luni în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, unde va participa la dezbaterile politice cu tema "Ministerul Afacerilor Interne - între demnitari bine păziţi, poliţişti nemulţumiţi şi femei neprotejate în faţa violenţei".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:27
Patriarhia, replică dură la criticile privind finanţarea de la buget pentru Catedrală: "Este jenant şi ridicol..."
     În anul 2017, Primăria Capitalei a donat, pentru Catedrală, 19,5 milioane de lei, iar Guvernul, 20 de milioane lei.Confruntată cu critici pentru că s-au primit bani pentru Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului de la bugetul local sau central, Biserica Ortodoxă Română vine cu o replică de ultim moment.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:06
Papa Francisc cere încetarea imediată a violenţei "inumane" în Siria
     Papa Francisc a lansat duminică "un apel stăruitor să înceteze imediat violenţa", pentru a permite să se trimită ajutoare umanitare în Siria, mai ales în fieful rebel Ghouta de Est, vizat de atacuri aeriene ale regimului sirian, relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 16:11
USR Bucureşti: Într-o zi cu ninsoare şi ger, traficul este imposibil. Gabriela Firea închide şcolile ca să nu se închidă traficul
     USR Bucureşti consideră că problema traficului este motivul pentru care municipalitatea a decis ca şcolile, grădiniţele şi liceele să rămână închise în zilele de luni şi marţi, când este în vigoare cod portocaliu de viscol pentru Capitală. USR spune că într-o zi cu ninsoare şi ger, traficul este foarte aglomerat, astfel că, pentru a evita "proporţiile dezastrului", primarul Capitalei a închis şcolile, ca să nu se blocheze circulaţia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 15:34
BNR răspunde Partidului Social Democrat, cine conduce poltiica monetară
     Lucian Croitoru, consilierul pe probleme de politica monetară al guvernatorului Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR), îi răspunde într-un comentariu consilierului PSD pe probleme de macroeconomie, Cristian Socol, la un text al acestuia în care susţine că BNR se pripeşte când înăspreşte politica monetară pe baza unui indicator calculat diferit faţă de metoda folosită de guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
