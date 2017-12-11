   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

ZERO HEDGE:

"Securitatea energetică - instrument pentru mascarea corupţiei"

BURSA 01.02.2018
     * "Scopul diversificării achiziţiilor de gaze în Europa este unul politic, nu priveşte siguranţa energetică"
     * "Costul Coridorului Sudic - o mită de 45 de miliarde de dolari atât pentru regimul din Azerbaidjan, favorabil SUA, cât şi pentru BP, compania care «stă» pe depozitul major de gaz Shah Deniz, fără să aibă o piaţă pe care să poată distribui"
       Scopul diversificării achiziţiilor de gaze în Europa este unul politic, şi nu de domeniul siguranţei energetice, scrie Zero Hedge, atrăgând atenţia că securitatea energetică invocată pe continent este pur şi simplu un instrument de transmitere a unor îngrijorări pentru a masca corupţia banală.
     Publicaţia notează că luna aceasta au apărut "ştiri incendiare" în toată lumea despre noi proiecte de gazoducte care privesc Europa, iar articole precum unul apărut în Oilprice.com "sunt pur şi simplu forme ieftine de propagandă".
     Oilprice.com a publicat un articol despre Coridorul Sudic de transport al gazelor din zona Mării Caspice spre Europa, intitulat "Este acesta cel mai critic gazoduct din lume?", iar conform Zero Hedge, asistăm la o publicitate pură, "menită să te facă să crezi că gazul din Azerbaidjan va schimba faţa politicii europene în domeniul gazelor".
     "Europa vrea să devină mai puţin dependentă de gazul rusesc şi să folosească mai multă energie curată", menţionează articolul, ceea ce, conform Zero Hedge, "este o minciună", întrucât "cea mai mare parte a Europei doreşte ca Rusia să îi furnizeze gaze naturale, deoarece sunt ieftine şi din abundenţă".
     Zero Hedge adaugă: "Din motive geopolitice, SUA nu doresc o Rusie în ascensiune. Tehnocraţii UE sunt de acord cu acest lucru, întrucât o Rusie puternică, ce realizează mai mult de 40% din vânzările de gaze naturale în Europa, este o Rusie care nu poate fi destabilizată prin războaie valutare şi de proximitate".
     Coridorul Sudic este planificat să transporte între 60 şi 120 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaze anual, din Azerbaidjan, din 2019.
     Zero Hedge scrie: "Costul estimat al proiectului, la momentul negocierii, a fost de peste 41 de miliarde de dolari. Astăzi, este vorba de 45 de miliarde de dolari luând în calcul corupţia, care ar putea ridica cifra şi mai sus (...). Nu este altceva decât o mită de 45 de miliarde de dolari atât pentru regimul din Azerbaidjan, favorabil SUA, cât şi pentru BP, compania care «stă» pe depozitul major de gaz Shah Deniz, fără să aibă o piaţă pe care să poată distribui".
     "Statele Unite se folosesc de ţările UE ostile Rusiei, şi anume cele baltice şi Polonia, pentru a amâna sau reduce noile proiecte ruseşti de gaze în Europa; proiecte după care «ţipă» ţări precum Italia, Grecia şi Bulgaria", menţionează Zero Hedge.
     * "Ruta reală a gazului din sudul Europei"
     În 2014, presiunea politică asupra Bulgariei, din partea UE şi a SUA, a stopat conducta South Stream care urma să aducă gaze din câmpurile sudice ale Rusiei (de-a lungul Mării Negre) în Bulgaria, ţară care ar fi profitat din plin de miliarde de dolari anual din taxele de tranzit.
     De la eşecul South Stream, Bulgaria a avut o schimbare de guvern, la putere instalându-se o formaţiune ostilă jocurilor geopolitice care au menţinut ţara în săracie, potrivit Zero Hedge.
     Putin şi Gazprom, compania rusă de stat producătoare de gaze - care stătea în spatele South Stream -, au schimbat rapid "uneltele" şi au anunţat o re-rutare a acesteia prin Turcia, scrie Zero Hedge, amintind că noul proiect se numeşte Turkish Stream şi ajunge până în Grecia. Ungaria a negociat cu Gazprom, în vara anului trecut, iar ţările intermediare doresc, toate, taxe de tranzit.
     Uniunea Europeană nu a semnat un acord cu privire la «picioarele» Turkish Stream în interiorul UE, însă prima etapă care va aduce Turciei 15,75 miliarde de metri cubi de gaze pe an va fi finalizată în 2018, iar gazul va fi folosit de Turcia pentru a-şi consolida relaţiile cu Rusia.
     Costul acestui proiect? Numai 12 miliarde de dolari. Şi trece pe sub Marea Neagră.
     Totodată, scrie Zero Hedge, să ne îndreptăm atenţia spre controversata conductă Nord Stream 2, care va dubla capacitatea conductei existente Nord Stream, ce va aduce gaze ruseşti ieftine de la St. Petersburg în Germania.
     Aceasta va transporta 55 miliarde metri cubi pe an în UE, iar Nord Stream 2 va dubla capacitatea. Conducta se va finaliza anul viitor, iar preţul proiectului este de sub 10 miliarde de dolari.
     Gazprom a depus eforturi pentru ca acest proiect să fie deţinut de Europa, intrând în parteneriate cu nu mai puţin de cinci mari companii de petrol şi gaze naturale, care deţin jumătate din proiect. Polonia a intervenit şi a declarat că societatea mixtă cu partenerii este ilegală, iar Gazprom a trebuit să meargă mai departe pe cont propriu. În cele din urmă, a elaborat o înţelegere prin care foştii săi parteneri au devenit finanţatori prin obţinerea de împrumuturi direct de la ei pentru a construi conducta, notează Zero Hedge. Împrumuturile se ridicau exact la sumele prevăzute iniţial să le investească gigantul în joint-venture.
     UE a făcut totul pentru a împiedica Nord Stream 2, adoptând o lege care interzice acest proiect, însă nu a avut şanse de reuşită, drept pentru care a renunţat.
     Ancheta antitrust a Comisiei Europene a fost retrasă efectiv după ce Gazprom a acceptat să nu se opună vânzărilor transfrontaliere de gaze ruseşti restituite şi să stabilească clauze flexibile de destinaţie.
     Opinia serviciului juridic al UE privind aplicabilitatea Pachetului energetic III la conducta offshore NordStream 2 a îngropat toate viitoarele aspiraţii ale Comisiei Europene de a bloca proiectul, notează sursa menţionată.
     Şeful Consiliului European, polonezul Donald Tusk, rusofob prin excelenţă, conform Zero Hedge, continuă să îndemne statele membre să adopte noi norme europene privind gazele, care să vizeze în mod specific conductele de gaze naturale ce alimentează UE. Dar, Germania şi Franţa par foarte reticente.
     *  "Politica, mai presus de oameni"
     "Importante în toate cele prezentate sunt efectele asupra bunăstării economice a oamenilor. Politicienii, generalii, directorii corporatişti nu iau decizii în interesul suprem al oamenilor pe care trebuie să îi servească. Ei fac totul în interesul obiectivelor politice care, de cele mai multe ori, nu fac altceva decât să degradeze capitalul. Aşa este cazul Coridorului Sudic", scrie Zero Hedge, adăugând: "Acest proiect a fost scopul politicienilor UE şi americani de mai mult de un deceniu, şi a presupus extrem de multe manevre politice pentru a fi pus pe picioare.
     Pe de altă parte, după ce a ieşit din South Stream în 2014, Putin s-a mutat rapid în cele două proiecte evidenţiate mai sus, care vor fi operaţionale, în ciuda blocajelor ce vor apărea în calea Coridorului de Sud.
     "Viitorul Europei este mult mai sigur cu Turkish Stream şi Nord Stream 2, care le oferă europenilor gaz la jumătate din preţul gazului caspic. Nu mă credeţi? Întrebaţi Ucraina, care de mai mult de trei ani a cumpărat gaze ruseşti re-vândute la un preţ de două ori mai mare decât Germania şi Polonia pentru a evita să le cumpere direct de la Gazprom", spune autorul articolului din Zero Hedge, menţionând că şcoli şi întreprinderi din Ucraina au fost nevoite să se închidă pur şi simplu pentru că nu au avut bani ca să-şi încălzească clădirile.
     Dar, cu iarna geroasă din acest an, ucrainenii vor începe să cumpere gaz direct de la Gazprom, după ce litigiul dintre aceste părţi a fost soluţionat de Curtea de Arbitraj de la Stockholm (n.r. - decizia Curţii a redus importurile obligatorii şi preţul la care acestea sunt efectuate).
     Zero Hedge susţine că situaţia mai sus prezentată este rezultatul politicilor europene populiste. "Asta, împreună cu imigraţia nebună, erodează puterea politică a globaliştilor care conduc UE. Gazprom, în ciuda retoricii sale, a furnizat o cantitate record de gaze către Europa în 2017 şi va creşte probabil livrările cu încă 6% în 2018", concluzionează Zero Hedge. 

     Coridor Sudic de gaze va permite transportul gazelor naturale din Azerbaidjan în Europa, din 2019. La finele lui 2017, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, prim-vicepreşedinte al SOCAR - compania petrolieră de stat din Azerbaidjan, a declarat că o mare parte din Coridorul Sudic - Conducta trans-anatolică (TANAP) - va fi pregătită în 2018, iar conducta Trans-Adriatică (TAP), de asemenea parte a Coridorului Sudic, va fi pregătită în 2019.

 

