GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Cultura

ZIUA UNIVERSALĂ A IEI / CRISTINA CHIRIAC, FLORI DE IE:

"Ia este primită peste tot cu inima deschisă, cu uimire şi cu emoţie"

BURSA 22.06.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
       Ia este primită peste tot cu inima deschisă, cu uimire şi cu emoţie, ne spune, într-un interviu, Cristina Chiriac, creatoarea brandului "Flori de ie". Cristina vorbeşte cu mare dragoste despre bluza noastră tradiţională, pe care o promovează peste tot în lume: "Iile româneşti poartă în cusătura lor deopotrivă lacrimile şi bucuriile dintotdeauna ale poporului nostru. Femeile le coseau cu gândul la copiii ce urmau să vină pe lume, la bărbaţii plecaţi în război, la apropiata nuntă şi sclipiri din simţirea lor s-au împletit cu firele colorate de bumbac ori mătase, călătorind prin timp şi nelăsând nici un privitor să râmână indiferent. Am mai spus-o şi o repet, ia are magia ei!"

       Reporter: Prin ce ţări a umblat, în ultima vreme, Flori de ie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Florile de ie sunt nişte mlădiţe foarte adaptabile, le prieşte oriunde este căldură sufleteas­că şi deschidere către frumos, aşa încât călătoresc destul de mult încă de când am demarat proiectul. Am început anul la temperaturi ridicate, la propriu, dar şi la figurat, la Bridal Show, în Dubai, apoi la Barcelona, la Barcelona Bridal Fashion week, un eveniment de anvergură dedicat ultimelor tendinţe în materie de rochii de mireasă. Acolo am expus o colecţie special creată, care s-a bucurat de mult succes în rândul vizitatorilor. După Barcelona a urmat Copenhaga, la invitaţia E.S. ambasadorului României în Danemarca, în cadrul unui eveniment ce a marcat centenarul Marii Uniri. Am defilat deopotrivă cu modele daneze şi românce, oferind publicului un regal al costumului tradiţional. Am expus, de asemenea, şi fotografii, dar şi cos­tumele din cadrul proiectului Ro­mâ­nIA Centenară.
      Reporter: Ce planuri ai pentru următoarea perioadă?
     Cristina Chiriac: În perioada următoare, Flori de ie va marca o serie de evenimente importante în premieră,va ajunge pentru prima dată la Las Vegas, acolo unde vom lansa o nouă colecţie capsulă, tot în luna iulie suntem pentru prima dată inviţati la Feeric Fashion Week, iar în luna septembrie vom participa la Paris Fahion Week şi cam aşa va fi tot anul 2018.
     Reporter: Astăzi şi mâine se des­făşoară Festivalul România Autentică. Ce ne poţi spune despre primele două ediţii ale acestui eveniment şi ce aşteptări ai de la această a treia ediţie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Am început timid proiectul RomânIA Autentică, acum doi ani, îndemnându-i pe români să vină... Acasă la Brâncuşi, la Hobiţa, acolo unde pământul vibrează a energie şi talent. Am avut satisfacţia de a vedea în zilele de festival continuatori ai tradiţiilor, meşteşugurilor şi obiceiurilor locului, care înţeleg că doar nelăsând să se piardă toate aceste comori din trecut ne putem păstra şi proteja identitatea naţională. La Hobiţa am simţit că a renăscut cu adevărat ia românească. Şi asta ne-a dat curajul să mergem mai departe, în 2017, la Iaşi, în inima Moldovei, acolo unde graiul e dulce, meşteşugurile făcute cu măiestrie şi sufletul oamenilor, cald. A fost o redescoperire aproape magică a faptului că firul din care se ţese o ie este, de fapt, firul călăuzitor al istoriei românilor şi asta a făcut ca anul acesta să îndrăznim să mai urcăm o treaptă şi să includem şi Braşovul în zilele noa­s­tre de sărbătoare.
     Reporter: Având în vedere că în acest an sărbătorim Centenarul Marii Uniri, au loc mai multe evenimente cu iz românesc decât în alţi ani. Cum este promovat portul popular în cadrul acestor manifestări?
      Cristina Chiriac: Mă bucur foarte mult să văd că oamenii par să înţeleagă, în sfârşit, că sărbătoarea este mai mult decât un târg cu mici şi bere, că este important să punem valorile în ierarhia lor firească şi să înţelegem care este zestrea centenară a poporului nos­tru. Ne plângem că nu suntem cunos­cuţi în lume decât pentru lucruri negative. Ei bine, ca lucrurile să se schimbe, noi trebuie să ne schimbăm. Nu putem aştepta mereu ca alţii să facă, ca autorităţile să ia atitudine. Stă în puterea noastră să ne facem cunoscuţi prin ceea ce este cu adevărat valoros, prin moştenirea pe care am primit-o de la strămoşii noştri. Iar evenimentele din an centenar sunt o oportunitate excelentă de a promova portul popular. După cum vă spuneam, am dus Flori de ie la Copenhaga pentru a marca cei 100 de ani de la Unire, am oferit costumele în cadrul Galei Extraordinare a Teatrului de Operetă, spectacol dedicat, de asemenea, centenarului. Şi nu ne oprim aici.
     Reporter: Cum este primită în afara ţării ia românească?
     Cristina Chiriac: Ia este primită peste tot cu inima deschisă, cu uimire, cu emoţie. Şi asta pentru că iile româ­neşti poartă în cusătura lor deopotrivă lacrimile şi bucuriile dintotdeauna ale poporului nostru. Femeile le coseau cu gândul la copiii ce urmau să vină pe lume, la bărbaţii plecaţi în război, la apropiata nuntă şi sclipiri din simţirea lor s-au împletit cu firele colorate de bumbac ori mătase, călătorind prin timp şi nelăsând nici un privitor să râmână indiferent. Am mai spus-o şi o repet, ia are magia ei!
     Reporter: Unde sunt cusute iile promovate de Flori de Ie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Iile sunt cusute ca acum 100 de ani, de mână, noi nu facem producţie industrială, tocmai pentru a nu strica "sufletul" iei. Lucrăm cu femei ce au deprins demult meşteşugul cusutului, al modelelor tradiţionale, parte din ele provin din zona Muscelului, de unde mă trag eu, iar cealaltă parte din zona Olteniei.
     Reporter: Mai există femei care fac astfel de lucruri? Cât de interesate sunt tinerele să ducă mai departe aceste tradiţii?
     Cristina Chiriac: Da, mai există, însă din ce în ce mai puţine, iar asta este una dintre marile dificultăţi cu care mă confrunt. Fetele tinere nu mai sunt atrase de aceste meşteşuguri, sunt grăbite să plece la oraş ori chiar în alte ţări, în căutarea unui trai mai bun. Vina o purtăm tot noi, fiindcă nu am ştiut să ierahizăm corect valorile, exact aşa cum spuneam. În loc să finanţăm şcolile de meserii, să înţelegem că sunt necesare pentru ca anumite obiceiuri să nu se piardă, le-am lăsat să cadă în uitare şi ajungem să suportăm consecinţele. Noi ne străduim să găsim tinere interesate de vechile meşteşuguri şi să le ajutăm să deprindă meseria, însă nu e uşor.
     Reporter: Ce motive naţionale au cămeşile de la Flori de ie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Ia are cusută în ea o poveste. O poveste de viaţă, cu toa­te momentele ei importante: naşterea, iubirea, nunta, moartea. Culorile în care sunt cusute iile româneşti sunt roşul iubirii, negrul pământului, albas­trul cerului, galbenul spicelor de grâu şi, ceva mai rar, verdele ierbii, dar am întâlnit şi culorile drapelului ascunse discret. Ca modele, putem vorbi de şiruri şi linii, simbolizând calea dreaptă în viaţă, urcuşul social şi mărirea, spirala, care arată cum nu se poate mai potrivit cum se întrepătrund binele şi răul în viaţa noastră, crucea - ca semn al credinţei, florile, de cele mai multe ori stilizate, ca simbol al frumuseţii.
     Reporter: Ce ar trebui făcut pentru ca portul popular românesc să nu piară în următoarele decade?
     Cristina Chiriac: În primul rând, trebuie să-l iubim şi să-l preţuim. Orice este iubit, dăinuie. Dacă facem un efort să-l scoatem la lumină de prin lăzile bunicilor, să-l restaurăm, să-l arătăm lumii cu orice prilej, nu doar în an centenar, şi să ne mândrim cu el, magia din portul popular va face tot restul. Noi trebuie să facem primii paşi, să nu lăsăm trecutul îngropat sub non-valorile care, din păcate, îşi fac prea lesne loc în casele, vieţile şi ţara noastră.
     Reporter: Cat de profitabil este business-ul Flori de ie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Depinde cum îl priveşti. Latura de business este secundară pentru mine. Profitul enorm, care nu poate fi exprimat în nici un număr de zero-uri, este cel sufletesc. Este bucuria greu de estimat pe care o simţi când arăţi iile şi fotele şi vâlnicele tradiţionale în ţări îndepărtate şi vezi uimirea din ochii oamenilor. Este surpriza de a fi oprită pe stradă şi întrebată de unde este ia pe care o porţi. Este momentul în care rugăminţile te fac să scoţi ia de pe tine şi să o dăruieşti celei care s-a indrăgostit de povestea ei. Dacă toate astea ar putea fi convertite în bani, probabil aş fi miliardară. Aşa cum, de alt­fel, mă simt. Doar că averea mea nu e în conturi bancare, ci în suflet.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 

Ediţii precedente
Cotaţii Internaţionale

.