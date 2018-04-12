   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
ZIUA UNIVERSALĂ A IEI / Ionela Bran:

"Ia românească este un întreg talisman"

BURSA 22.06.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
Ionela Bran
       Ia românească este un întreg talisman, apreciază Ionela Bran, fondatorul atelierului "by Ionela Bran", în cadrul căruia sunt realizate costume populare, dar şi vestimentaţii la comandă în care se împletesc armonios tradiţionalul cu modernul.
       De Ziua Universală a Iei, mesajul Ionelei Bran pentru români este să nu se dezmintă niciodată de la identitatea naţională, de la cartea noastră de vizită, folclorul.

       Reporter: Care sunt noutăţile Ionelei Bran, din ultima perioadă?
     Ionela Bran: Sunt o persoană foarte activă, aşa încât mereu fac ceva nou. Cea mai mare bucurie, în ultima perioadă, mi-a adus-o introducerea serviciului de recondiţionare a costumelor populare, în atelierul nostru. Este cea mai frumoasă provocare - să dai viaţă unui obiect vestimentar, cu o încărcătură simbolistică aparte, purtat cândva şi abandonat din cauza deteriorării.
     Ce-i drept, nu am urmat niciun curs de specialitate, în acest sens, dar am stat suficient de mult timp lângă bunica mea, pentru a putea identifica tipurile de ţesături, materia primă din care sunt confecţionate, varietatea cromatică şi altele.
     Pentru a putea recondiţiona un cos­tum popular, consider că trebuie să ai o experienţă vastă, un talent aparte...să fii maestru!
     Am avut parte de experienţe frumoase, dar cea mai interesantă, pentru întreaga echipă, a atelierului nostru, a fost recondiţionarea unor păpuşi, folosite de către saşi, la sărbătoarea lor tradiţională, Roaina.
     Acestea au fost aduse dintr-un pod, într-o stare avansată de degradare, urmând ca noi să refacem inclusiv ţinuta lor, ispirându-ne din bucăţile de ie sau fustă, care se deşirau continuu...
     Reporter: Ce proiecte aveţi pentru acest an?
     Ionela Bran: Avem în discuţie un proiect măreţ, care sper sa ne şi reuşeas­că. Este un proiect de suflet, alăturând activităţile mele: creator de artă tradiţională şi modernă, interpret de muzică populară, coordonator de ansamblu folcloric şi etnolog, strânse într-un buchet frumos şi apoi trecute peste graniţele ţării.
     Recunosc faptul că sunt superstiţioasă şi nu voi dezvolta răspunsul acesta.
     Reporter: La ce evenimente aţi participat în ultimul an?
     Ionela Bran: Am participat la majoritatea activităţilor reprezentative pentru comunitatea mea şi pentru domeniul meu de interes, din judeţul Braşov şi din România, dar destinul m-a purtat şi peste ocean, iar ziua de 1 decembrie 2017 am sărbătorit-o cântând românilor din America, alături de îndrăgita interpretă Valeria Arnăutu şi fiica domniei sale. La invitaţia domnului Consul General al României la New York, în cadrul aceleiaşi festivităţi, am prezentat o expoziţie de artă tradiţională şi modernă, iar în momentul de faţă, în sala de protocol a Consulatului, se află o expoziţie de costume populare din colecţia proprie, printre care şi costumul popular din zona Branului, cu fota de Moieciu, unica în ţară.
     De asemenea, în această primăvară, alături de Consiliul Judeţean Braşov, am participat la festivalul "Primăvara românească la Bruxelles", în cadrul căruia, judeţul Braşov a evidenţiat cea mai completă şi complexă ofertă turis­tică, prin standuri de prezentare tematice.
     Reporter: Cu ce produse noi v-aţi îmbogăţit colecţia?
     Ionela Bran: Suntem în plin sezon estival, aşa încât am creat rochii din pânză topită, fuste din in şi ii din borangic şi marchizet, pentru a fi cât mai aproape de doleanţele clienţilor, res­pectând, bineînţeles, canoanele noas­tre: doar materiale naturale şi unicat.
     Reporter: Ce perspective vedeţi pentru domeniul în care aţi ales să activaţi?
     Ionela Bran: Aş vrea să ras­pund din prisma creatorului popular, care, în anul 2010, nu putea şti că va veni un designer vestimentar francez şi va scoate la lumină costumul popular, atât de mult încât să ajungă inspiraţie pentru cei mai vestiţi creatori de modă.
     Meşterul popular nu va ţine niciodată cont de perspective, el va pune suflet în tot ceea ce face şi ştie, iar asta nu înseamnă decât ascensiune.
     Reporter: Cum caracterizaţi ia românească?
     Ionela Bran: Ia românească este un întreg talisman. Nici nu trebuie să ştii să-l descifrezi, căci el te protejează, doar purtându-l. Acelaşi lucru se întâmplă şi cu ia, are în ea simbolistica întregului univers, culorile naturii şi bucuria creatoare. Este cea mai rafinată, elegantă şi deosebită piesă vestimentară.
     Reporter: Ce mesaj aveţi pentru cei care iubesc portul naţional?
     Ionela Bran: Să nu se dezmintă niciodată de la identitatea noastră naţională, de la cartea noastră de vizită, folclorul. Când spun folclor, mă gândesc atât la doinele neamului nostru, la costumele populare, cât şi la tradiţiile şi obiceiurile moştenite din străbuni.
     Acestea, înglobate, arată istoria îndelungată a unui popor.
     Vreau să mă înclin în faţa meşterilor populari, să le sărut mâinile muncite, pentru că ei sunt cei care lasă o urmă adâncă, de trecere a unui neam pe acest pământ.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc! 

