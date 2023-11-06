Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
A single listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2023

A.V.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

The Toronto Stock Exchange celebrated its 170th anniversary in 2022.Photo source: www.facebook.com/thetmxgroup/

The Toronto Stock Exchange celebrated its 170th anniversary in 2022.Photo source: www.facebook.com/thetmxgroup/

Versiunea în limba română

Canada's largest stock exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in the midst of a "historic drought" for initial public offerings (IPOs) and is unlikely to improve any time soon, according to Bloomberg.

The source said only one company completed an IPO this year, on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and barring a "last-minute surprise," it would be the first time such a thing has happened since 1993.

Lithium Royalty Corp., which raised C$150 million (US$108 million) in March, was the largest deal in the past 10 months on the Canadian market and is the only one from 2023.

Grant Kernaghan, executive director at Citigroup Global Markets Canada, which handled the Lithium Royalty offering, says: "I don't think it's a coincidence that the only transaction that has been completed is for a lithium company. Shares of companies in the natural resources sector have traditionally represented a solid source for the stock market and, eventually, more companies in the field will turn to the stock market to raise capital, given the interest of investors in the energy transition."

For now, however, Lithium Royalty's listing is a cautionary tale for potential issuers and investors due to disappointing earnings and a bleak outlook for natural resources amid a sluggish recovery in China. The company's stock fell on its debut and never recovered, ending Thursday's session at C$11.20, down 34% from its IPO price of C$17.

Overall, the stock market in Canada continues to face some serious obstacles, notes Bloomberg. Stock selling intensified in October, pushing the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite to its lowest level in a year.

John McKenzie, chief executive of TMX Group Ltd., operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said recently that the exchange expects equity financing to pick up next year.

The biggest deal on the horizon is BlackBerry Ltd.'s planned spinoff of its Internet of Things (IoT) business next year, which could fetch $1.7 billion.

