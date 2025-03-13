Methane's Unexpected Impact on Ozone Layer Recovery

Versiunea în limba română

A team of scientists in China has found that an increase in methane emissions could have a surprising positive effect on future ozone layer recovery. The finding, which could influence government policies on climate change, was recently published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences by researchers at Beijing Normal University.

• The Essential Role of the Ozone Layer

The ozone layer acts as a protective shield for the Earth, blocking harmful ultraviolet radiation. Although international efforts have helped reduce the use of ozone-depleting substances, its full recovery is uncertain due to global climate change and human activities.

• Methane and its Dual Effects

According to the study, methane plays a paradoxical role in the atmosphere. On the one hand, it is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, and on the other hand, its chemical interactions can stimulate the recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer. Professor Xie Fei, the coordinator of the study, explains: "Just as ozone can be harmful at ground level but beneficial in the stratosphere, methane has dual effects that need to be carefully analyzed."

• Modeling the impact of methane

Chinese researchers used the RCP 8.5 climate scenario to analyze the impact of methane, carbon dioxide and ocean temperature on the ozone layer up to 2050. This scenario assumes high greenhouse gas emissions and increased global warming. The results showed that an increase in methane emissions could significantly accelerate the recovery of the ozone layer, especially over the Arctic and Antarctic. This discovery could have major implications for strategies to combat climate change.

• Implications for climate policy

Professor Xie emphasizes the importance of these results: "Our goal is to provide a clear picture of the future of the ozone layer and help policymakers adopt effective policies." His team plans to continue research to include other factors that influence this process. The discovery raises new questions about the balance between reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the ozone layer, suggesting that solutions to climate change are more complex than previously thought.