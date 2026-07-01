FITS 2026: Over 100,000 spectators per day and 5,000 artists from 83 countries

Versiunea în limba română

The 33rd edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS) has ended after ten days in which the city has become one of the most important cultural centers in the world. The organizers announce an impressive participation both in the events held in Sibiu and its surroundings, as well as in the online environment. During the ten days of the festival, the performances, conferences and events organized in Sibiu attracted, on average, over 100,000 participants daily. Interest was also high in the digital environment, where audiences from over 120 countries followed the broadcasts and content published on the official channels of the festival. The official FITS website registered over 100,000 visitors in June, and the mobile application was accessed by over 15,000 users.

• Over five million online views

The festival's presence on social media continued to grow. Over 200,000 users followed the messages and videos published on Instagram, while the posts on Facebook reached over 450,000 Romanians. In total, FITS' digital communication totaled over five million views on all platforms, from users in over 100 countries. The largest audiences came from Romania, Singapore, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Spain, Italy and Japan.

The 2026 edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival took place between June 19 and 28, bringing together 848 events and over 5,000 artists from 83 countries. The theme of this edition was "SOUL”, a message through which the organizers wanted to emphasize that, beyond technological progress, the essence of art remains the deep connection between the artist and the spectator.

The organizers announced that the 34th edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival will take place between June 18 and 27, 2027, when one of the most important performing arts festivals in the world will return with a new series of performances and international guests.