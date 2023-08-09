Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

"Triumph of Man" and "Improvement Suppresses the Ideal"

BURSA
English Section / 9 august

"Triumph of Man" and "Improvement Suppresses the Ideal"

Versiunea în limba română

BURSA has published a series of essays on biblical themes during the Christian holidays of recent years and continues this tradition for the Feast of the Assumption, with a text titled "Triumph of Man" and another called "Improvement Suppresses the Ideal."

The two texts are autonomous, understandable without referring to each other, and also not in relation to the exegetical texts published earlier.

However, they are part of a set of concerns, so some connections can be discerned.

For example, "Triumph of Man" can be considered as concluding the theme of man's emancipation in his relationship with God, from where it left off "Why the Law?", published by BURSA on April 18, 2023.

And "Improvement Suppresses the Ideal" begins the process of conceptual reconstruction of the "Kingdom of God", which was the goal pursued by the entire series of essays, published starting last year.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

09 august
Ediţia din 09.08.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Electromagnetica
BTPay
danescu.ro
arsc.ro

Curs valutar BNR

09 Aug. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9477
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5049
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1455
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7391
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur279.1391

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
hipo.ro
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb