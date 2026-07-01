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Switzerland, Denmark, Norway - the safest countries for investors

A.V.
English Section / 1 iulie

Switzerland, Denmark, Norway - the safest countries for investors

Versiunea în limba română

Europe has nine of the top ten spots in the 2026 ranking, with Singapore the only non-European country in the top The US ranks 24th, with political instability and other risk factors influencing its overall score

In an increasingly uncertain world, investors are wondering where their capital can be best protected.

Visualcapitalist.com presents a ranking by Henley & Partners, which evaluates 50 countries according to their ability to withstand economic and geopolitical shocks, measuring factors such as political stability, inflation, governance, public finances and currency risk, rather than expected investment returns.

Europe leads the global ranking

Switzerland ranks first, with a score of 88.4 out of 100, followed by Denmark and Norway, with 85.1 and 83.5 respectively, according to the cited source.

Europe dominates the overall list, with nine of the top ten countries. Singapore is the only exception, ranking fourth (score 83.4) due to its strong governance and public finances, but also based on its highly competitive business environment. Places 5-10 look like this: Sweden (83.2), Luxembourg (83), Finland (82.1), the Netherlands (80.8), Germany (80.7), Iceland (79.8).

A clear pattern emerges from the ranking: countries with stable political institutions, disciplined public finances and credible monetary policy consistently outperform larger economies that face greater political or economic uncertainty.

The country scores suggest that resilience - not market size - is the defining characteristic of today's safest investment destinations.

The 11th to 20th places on the list are: Canada (78.5), Austria (78.5), Estonia (78.4), Czech Republic (78), Ireland (77.9), New Zealand (77.8), Hong Kong (76.5), Slovenia (75.7), United Kingdom (75.2), South Korea (74.8).

Why the US ranks 24th

The US's top ranking highlights one of the biggest differences in perceptions of safety. Rather than assessing just economic size, the methodology also takes into account political stability, fiscal soundness, inflation, currency volatility and governance.

As a result, smaller economies such as Switzerland, Denmark and Singapore rank ahead of much larger investment markets.

What a Safe Country Means for Investors

The source cited notes that the Henley & Partners score is not designed to predict which stock markets will generate the highest returns. Instead, it assesses how resilient each country's overall investment environment is during times of economic and geopolitical stress, by assessing 13 indicators, including inflation, currency volatility, governance, political stability and public finances.

The result is a broader perspective on investment safety, focusing less on market performance and more on a country's ability to remain stable during times of global stress.

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