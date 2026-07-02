Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple - the most profitable companies in the world

A.V.
English Section / 2 iulie

Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple - the most profitable companies in the world

Versiunea în limba română

Alphabet, the owner of Google, generated a profit of $ 160 billion in the last 12 months, ranking first in the world Technology companies occupy six of the top ten places Saudi Aramco is the non-tech company with the highest annual profit, at $ 99 billion

The world's largest companies generated amazing profits in the last year, with those in the technology field consolidating their lead over other sectors.

Visualcapitalist.com presents, using the latest Forbes Global 2000 and the companies' 12-month financial results (through the end of May), a ranking of the 30 most profitable companies in the world in 2026.

While technology dominates the top of the ranking, companies in the financial, energy, retail, healthcare and automotive sectors also occupy important places, highlighting where the world's largest corporate profits are concentrated.

Technology, very profitable in 2026

Alphabet, the giant that owns Google, leads by a considerable margin ($160.2 billion) and is followed by Microsoft ($125.2 billion), Apple ($122.6 billion) and NVIDIA ($120 billion).

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and other platforms, had an estimated $71 billion in revenue, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) with $62 billion.

Spending on AI infrastructure, cloud computing, semiconductor demand and digital advertising have helped propel many technology companies to record profits. These businesses also tend to generate high margins as their platforms reach global scale, causing profits to grow faster than revenues, the source said.

Most of the largest technology companies have also made substantial investments in AI and IT in recent years. The AI boom has benefited companies across the technology supply chain, from chip designers like NVIDIA to manufacturers like Samsung and TSMC, to cloud providers including Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.

Top 10 Financial Companies

After technology, the sector that will host the most profitable companies in 2026 is financials, led by Berkshire Hathaway (No. 7, with $72.5 billion) and JPMorgan Chase (No. 10, with nearly $59 billion).

Originally a textile manufacturer, Berkshire Hathaway has grown into a multinational conglomerate with large positions and subsidiaries in manufacturing, infrastructure, retail, insurance and other sectors.

JPMorgan remains the world's largest bank by market capitalization, as well as the largest U.S. bank by total assets. Several of its major competitors also ranked in the top 30, including Bank of America ($32 billion), Wells Fargo ($22 billion) and China's ICBC ($51 billion).

Leaders in Energy and Retail

Technology and financial companies dominate the rankings, accounting for more than two-thirds of the world's 30 most profitable companies. Outside of these sectors, only a handful of companies in energy, retail, pharmaceuticals and automotive make the top 10.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco made more profit ($99 billion) than any other energy company in the world, ahead of ExxonMobil ($25 billion) and PetroChina ($22 billion). Saudi Aramco ranks 5th globally in terms of profitability.

Meanwhile, retail giant Amazon ($91 billion), which recently became the world's largest company by revenue, overtook its main competitor, Walmart ($22 billion). Amazon's profits have grown rapidly since 2023, in part due to the expansion of its higher-margin businesses, including digital subscriptions and AWS, as well as advertising.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda “Teoria dobânzii“Citeste “Teoria dobânzii“Read “INTEREST RATE THEORY“

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie
Ediţia din 02.07.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
asbis.ro
asbis.ro
ziarlanegru.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Iul. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.2409
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6023
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.6790
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0966
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur589.5791

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
canva.site
rod-print.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb