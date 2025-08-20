Donald Trump proclaims "six wars stopped", but reality contradicts him

Versiunea în limba română

US President Donald Trump seems to have become accustomed to working with half-truths. The latest demonstration in this regard took place two days ago at the Washington summit, when he claimed that in the first six months of his second presidential term he managed to stop six wars. The statement, made in front of cameras, went around the world and fueled the image that Trump is trying to build: that of a global leader capable of bringing peace. But independent verifications show that the reality on the ground largely contradicts his statements. PolitiFact and other fact-checkers consider Donald Trump's statement "Mostly False”, acknowledging some positive results (calmer relations, ceasefires), but specifying that, in most cases, we are not talking about formal peace or decisive involvement on the part of the US.

According to the US and European media, the list of "six stopped wars” includes conflicts of great geopolitical significance: Israel-Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo-Rwanda, Cambodia-Thailand, India-Pakistan, Armenia-Azerbaijan and the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia. At first glance, it seems like a record worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. In fact, most of these cases are either temporary ceasefires, fragile negotiations, or already ongoing processes that Trump has claimed as his own achievements.

For example, in the Middle East, tensions between Israel and Iran are far from being extinguished. Adding to this simmering conflict is the fact that Donald Trump has failed to convince Benjamin Netanyahu to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip, nor has he managed to destroy the armed positions of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Regarding the conflict in Congo, the M23 rebels continue to fight despite diplomatic pressure. Between Cambodia and Thailand, normalization of relations was already on the right track before American involvement. In South Asia, India has categorically rejected the idea of external mediation and emphasized that the de-escalation of relations with Pakistan came through bilateral negotiations, not through American mediation. In the Nile dam case, Egypt and Ethiopia have not reached a final agreement, and negotiations are dragging on.

The only more consistent achievement for President Trump has been in the Caucasus. On August 8, 2025, at the White House, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed, in the presence of Trump, a memorandum on ceasefire and economic cooperation. The agreement, called the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” opens a strategic transport corridor and marks a historic moment with its symbolic value. However, the document remains an intermediate step, not a final peace treaty, and the region's major problems have not disappeared.

Thus, the balance sheet of the "six wars stopped” turns out to be more of a rhetorical construct than a confirmed reality on the ground. And Trump's statement on the stopped wars fits into the same pattern as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement that Russia had won the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump amplifies partial successes, attributes questionable merits to Washington, and transforms temporary ceasefires into historic victories. The strategy is a familiar one: cosmeticizing geopolitical realities to bolster his personal image and divert attention from sensitive issues, such as the war in Ukraine.

The question that looms over this narrative is simple and unsettling: if Donald Trump frequently evades the truth and turns fragile negotiations into "stopped wars,” how much confidence can European leaders and Ukraine have that he will succeed in concluding a genuine peace treaty with Vladimir Putin's Russia?