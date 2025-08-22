Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Romanian football "marks" financial stability and new investments

O.D.
English Section / 22 august

Photo source: www.frf.ro

Photo source: www.frf.ro

Domestic football is starting to mature financially, according to statements by the leadership of the Romanian Football Federation. A first example, the president of the FRF, Răzvan Burleanu, confirmed in a press conference that Dinamo Bucharest can submit the UEFA license file for next season. The decision comes after the club managed to emerge from insolvency before the established deadline, June 30. "Considering that Dinamo emerged from insolvency before June 30 of this year, we confirm that Dinamo can submit the UEFA license file for the next competitive season," Burleanu said. This news brings optimism among Dinamo supporters, who dream of the team's presence in European cups again after years of financial and sporting instability.

Only two clubs in insolvency

Currently, only two clubs in League I and League II are in insolvency, a significant improvement compared to the 2016 and 2022 seasons, when six clubs were facing this situation. "If we have the ability, at the end of October, to make very important decisions regarding licensing and financial monitoring, we will be able to keep these financial difficulties under control,” the FRF president stressed.

Major changes to the licensing manual

The FRF intends to implement essential changes to the licensing and financial monitoring system, in collaboration with UEFA. Among the priorities are: increasing awareness among clubs about the importance of licensing, better training of experts and clubs in lower leagues, digitalization and transparency of the process. "We want to bring more predictability, digitalization and transparency, following the model implemented in 2017 in the academies classification”, Burleanu pointed out.

Sponsorships exceed TV rights

A significant change can be observed in the structure of the Super League clubs' revenues. If in the past TV rights represented the most important source of financing, in 2024 sponsorships and advertising rose to first place, with 29% of total revenues. TV rights decreased from 35% to 22%, while ticketing revenues increased to 16%. "The Romanian professional football economy recorded in 2024 the best cumulative net result since the beginning of the pandemic. Clubs not only recovered their losses, but also exceeded their revenues by 68% compared to the best year before the health crisis”, Burleanu emphasized.

Investments in infrastructure: Mogoşoaia and Buftea

In addition to financial reforms, the FRF also announces substantial investments in infrastructure. In Mogoşoaia, a new grandstand worth 860,000 euros plus VAT will be built, and in Buftea, a one-million-euro investment is underway in a modern recovery space.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed in February 2026. "We will have facilities for the national teams, for organizing press conferences, but also for a strategic project: the VAR hub in Romania. In two years, we will move from minivans to a central headquarters, which will reduce expenses and increase sustainability,” explained Burleanu.

The financial data, the decrease in the number of insolvent clubs and the new investments indicate a visible progress of Romanian football. However, challenges remain, and the implementation of licensing reforms and the economic stability of the clubs will be decisive for the future.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 august
Ediţia din 22.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0578
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3387
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3890
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8482
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.1103

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb