COVID-19 and the brain: new evidence of long-lasting effects on the nervous system

A recent study by researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, published in Nature Communications, reveals a disturbing conclusion: the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect the brain and persist there for up to 80 days after the acute phase, causing neurological disorders similar to those found in neurodegenerative diseases. The experiment was carried out on hamsters, but the implications for human health are significant.

• Chronic fatigue and cognitive disorders

Post-COVID-19 syndrome - or "long-term COVID” - is a medical reality that affects millions of people globally. In France, according to data from Sante Publique France, approximately 4% of the population presented such symptoms at the end of 2022. Among the most common manifestations are: profound fatigue, difficulty concentrating and memory, anxiety, headaches and respiratory problems.

• Virus persists "silently” and sabotages dopamine neurons

Research from the Pasteur Institute has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can remain active in the brainstem, even when the viral load is low. Moreover, it continues to infect new cells, affecting genes involved in neuronal metabolism and the production of dopamine - a crucial neurotransmitter for regulating emotions and memory. "We found abnormalities similar to those in Parkinson's disease, particularly in the dopamine pathway,” explained researcher Anthony Coleon. Although it may seem that the infection has passed with the negative tests, the study demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 can persist silently in the central nervous system. Guilherme Dias de Melo, the lead author of the study, emphasized that this research provides "the first clear biological evidence, in animal models, of the long-term effects” of the virus on the brain.

• A list of affected genes and research for solutions

Scientists have identified a series of long-term dysregulated genes, and the next step is to understand how these changes affect the functioning of dopamine neurons. This direction could pave the way for more targeted treatments for post-COVID syndrome, which remains largely a mystery to modern medicine.

The World Health Organization recalls that the pandemic has caused more than 20 million deaths worldwide. At the same time, the idea is increasingly clear that the real impact of the virus does not stop with the acute infection, but continues to affect physical and mental health long after the fever and cough disappear.

The findings from the Pasteur Institute confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is not just a respiratory virus, but one that attacks the nervous system in an insidious way. The apparent calm after recovery can hide persistent viral activity, with serious neurological effects. In the face of this invisible enemy, science must continue the fight - not just to combat the disease, but also to understand its silent legacy.