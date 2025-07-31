Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

COVID-19 and the brain: new evidence of long-lasting effects on the nervous system

O.D.
English Section / 31 iulie

COVID-19 and the brain: new evidence of long-lasting effects on the nervous system

Versiunea în limba română

A recent study by researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, published in Nature Communications, reveals a disturbing conclusion: the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect the brain and persist there for up to 80 days after the acute phase, causing neurological disorders similar to those found in neurodegenerative diseases. The experiment was carried out on hamsters, but the implications for human health are significant.

Chronic fatigue and cognitive disorders

Post-COVID-19 syndrome - or "long-term COVID” - is a medical reality that affects millions of people globally. In France, according to data from Sante Publique France, approximately 4% of the population presented such symptoms at the end of 2022. Among the most common manifestations are: profound fatigue, difficulty concentrating and memory, anxiety, headaches and respiratory problems.

Virus persists "silently” and sabotages dopamine neurons

Research from the Pasteur Institute has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can remain active in the brainstem, even when the viral load is low. Moreover, it continues to infect new cells, affecting genes involved in neuronal metabolism and the production of dopamine - a crucial neurotransmitter for regulating emotions and memory. "We found abnormalities similar to those in Parkinson's disease, particularly in the dopamine pathway,” explained researcher Anthony Coleon. Although it may seem that the infection has passed with the negative tests, the study demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 can persist silently in the central nervous system. Guilherme Dias de Melo, the lead author of the study, emphasized that this research provides "the first clear biological evidence, in animal models, of the long-term effects” of the virus on the brain.

A list of affected genes and research for solutions

Scientists have identified a series of long-term dysregulated genes, and the next step is to understand how these changes affect the functioning of dopamine neurons. This direction could pave the way for more targeted treatments for post-COVID syndrome, which remains largely a mystery to modern medicine.

The World Health Organization recalls that the pandemic has caused more than 20 million deaths worldwide. At the same time, the idea is increasingly clear that the real impact of the virus does not stop with the acute infection, but continues to affect physical and mental health long after the fever and cough disappear.

The findings from the Pasteur Institute confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is not just a respiratory virus, but one that attacks the nervous system in an insidious way. The apparent calm after recovery can hide persistent viral activity, with serious neurological effects. In the face of this invisible enemy, science must continue the fight - not just to combat the disease, but also to understand its silent legacy.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

31 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 31 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

31 iulie
Ediţia din 31.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3974
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4594
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8792
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.9900

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb