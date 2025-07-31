Semester I in numbers

January 1

- Our country fully enters the Schengen area.

January 10

- The Government decides to modify the framework program for issuing government bonds "Medium Term Notes", by increasing it from 75 billion euros to 90 billion euros.

January 25

- Pieces from the Dacian Treasure of Romania are stolen from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. The authorities in Bucharest open a criminal case for aggravated theft.

February 1

- The Government approves the 2025 State Budget Law and the Social Security Budget Law.

February 5

- The Parliament adopts the State Budget Law and the Social Security Budget Law.

February 7

- Green Tech International, a group that operates geothermal wells and a platform for geothermal energy solutions, debuts on the BVB.

February 10

- President Klaus Iohannis signs the decrees for the promulgation of the 2025 State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law.

- President Klaus Iohannis announces his resignation.

February 12

- Ilie Bolojan is appointed interim president of the country.

February 24

- A DNA investigation takes place in the Port of Constanta. Several directors and officials of the Maritime Ports Administration, along with businessmen, have been accused of taking and giving bribes.

February 26

- Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu is placed under judicial control, being accused of six crimes, including instigation of actions against the constitutional order.

March 9

- The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) rejects Călin Georgescu's candidacy in the presidential elections. The decision was appealed to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

March 11

- The BEC rejects the appeal of Călin Georgescu, definitively eliminating his candidacy.

March 13

- The executive approves the granting of state aid of 3.12 billion lei to the Societatea Complexul Energetic ”Valea Jiului” SA for the phased implementation of the Mining Closure Plan, between 2025 and 2032.

- Diana Iovanovici-Şoşoacă, leader of the SOS Romania party, files her candidacy for the presidential elections, but this was later rejected.

March 15

- The deadline for submitting candidacies for the presidential elections on May 4. In the race are Crin Antonescu, George Simion, Nicuşor Dan, Victor Ponta, Daniel Funeriu, Elena Lasconi, Cristian Terheş, Lavinia Şandru, John Ion Banu, Silviu Predoiu and Sebastian Constantin Popescu.

March 25

- Romgaz and OMV announce that they have started drilling in the Neptun Deep perimeter, for the exploitation of natural gas existing in the area.

March 28

- The Supreme Council of National Defense decides to purchase a modern multi-role corvette for the Romanian Naval Forces, continue to provide increased military and economic support to Ukraine, and gradually increase the defense budget.

April 3

- Teilor Holding, a group of companies that includes the luxury jewelry chain Teilor, Teilor Invest Exchange, and the financial brokerage company Invest Intermed GF IFN (MoneyGold), lists two new bond issues on the BVB Multilateral Trading System (SMT), one in lei and one in euros, for a total value of almost 22 million lei.

- The Government adopts amendments to the Fiscal Code.

April 8

- The Government adopts an emergency ordinance amending the legislation on the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

April 30

- The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) is held, with interim president Ilie Bolojan announcing that the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, has been mandated to assume on behalf of Romania the phased increase of the Defense budget until 2030.

May 4

- The first round of the presidential elections takes place, in which the independent candidate Nicuşor Dan managed to surpass Crin Antonescu, the candidate of the PSD-PNL-UDMR coalition, qualifying for the second round. George Simion, the AUR candidate, came in first place in the first round, with almost 41% of the votes.

May 5

- Marcel Ciolacu resigns as Prime Minister, with the duties of interim Prime Minister being taken over by the Minister of Interior, Cătălin Predoiu.

- Elena Lasconi resigns from the position of president of the Save Romania Union (USR), the leadership of the party being taken over by the mayor of Timişoara and USR vice-president, Dominic Fritz.

May 14

- The Bucharest City Hall lists a bond issue on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), with a total value of 555.1 million lei.

May 16

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides the following: maintaining the monetary policy interest rate at 6.50% per year; maintaining the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) at 7.50% per year and the interest rate for the deposit facility at 5.50%;

maintaining the levels of the minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in lei and in foreign currency of credit institutions.

May 18

- The second round of the presidential elections takes place, won by Nicuşor Dan.

May 20

- Marcel Colacu announces his retirement from the PSD leadership, with Sorin Grindeanu taking over the interim leadership of the party.

May 26

- The new president Nicuşor Dan is sworn in, in the plenary session of Parliament.

June 2

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of May 31, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 55,661 million euros, compared to 62,414 million euros on April 30, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 9,698 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) as of May 31, 2025 were 65,359 million euros, compared to 72,025 million euros as of April 30, 2025.

June 13

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, in the period January-April 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 10,103 million euros, compared to 6,289 million euros in the period January-April 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 2,596 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus higher by 433 million euros, the balance of primary income - a deficit higher by 303 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 1,348 million euros.

June 20

- President Nicuşor Dan appoints Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister.

June 23

- The agreement is signed for the establishment of a governing coalition formed by PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR and the National Minorities Group. The joint proposal for the position of Prime Minister is Ilie Bolojan, and the new government obtains the vote of Parliament.

- The new government is sworn in, and in the evening the first meeting of the Bolojan Government takes place.

June 25

- The NATO summit takes place in The Hague, the participants establishing that the allied states must increase their allocation for defense and security to 5% of the Gross Domestic Product, in stages, by 2035.

- The Dutch government decides to donate 18 F-16 aircraft to Romania, which will come into our state's possession by the end of the year.

June 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 64.23 billion lei, or 3.39% of GDP in the first five months of 2025, compared to 60.10 billion lei, or 3.41% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

June 30

- The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) meets, convened by President Nicuşor Dan. CSAT members support the adoption of a tougher regulatory framework on tax evasion, including clear criminal sanctions, while also calling for concrete and coordinated actions to identify and dismantle tax fraud networks.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose 12% in the first six months of 2025, to 18,736 points, while BET-BK, the benchmark for the performance of equity investment funds, appreciated by 12.4%, to 3,528 points.

- Transelectrica shares appreciated by 51.2% in the first half of the year, in the context of reporting solid financial results.

- Wine producer Purcari Wineries shares increased by 40.3%, amid the announcement that the Polish group Maspex wants to take control of the company in the Republic of Moldova.

- Banca Transilvania shares had a total return of 21.5%, BRD-Groupe Societe Generale shares - 10.3%.

- Digi Communications shares had a return of 18.3% in the first half, while MedLife shares appreciated by 15.5%.

- The BET-FI index, of former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, fell by 1.9% in the first half, the largest depreciation among the BVB stock baskets, mainly due to the decline of Lion Capital and Longshield Investment Group.

- FP shares had a total return of 26.1%.