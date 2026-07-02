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University of Bucharest starts admission: over 20,000 places available in the summer session

O.D.
English Section / 2 iulie

Photo source: facebook/ Universitatea din Bucureşti

Photo source: facebook/ Universitatea din Bucureşti

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Bucharest (UB) has opened the summer admission session for the 2026-2027 academic year, making over 20,000 places available for bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs. Of these, more than 8,400 are financed from the state budget. According to a press release from the institution, the admission competition takes place between July 1 and 24, and each of the 20 faculties establishes its own enrollment and selection calendar.

Almost 5,000 budgeted places for bachelor's degrees

11,044 places are up for competition for bachelor's degrees, of which 4,828 are financed from the budget. At the master's level, the offer includes 9,015 places, of which 3,252 are free of charge. This year, the university also reserves places dedicated to special categories of candidates. Thus, 218 places are intended for areas considered a priority for the development of Romania, of which 81 at the bachelor's level and 137 at the master's level. Another 129 places at the bachelor's level are reserved for graduates of rural high schools, and 85 places are intended for candidates of Roma ethnicity, of which 70 at the bachelor's level and 15 at the master's level.

Focus on teacher training

The university also continues to invest in the training of future teachers. For the bachelor's level programs intended for the training of teaching staff, 358 budgeted places are available, and for the teaching master's level programs, another 137 places have been allocated.

The offer of doctoral schools includes 623 places, of which 340 are financed from the budget. Of these, 165 are scholarship places and 175 are non-scholarship places, all on a full-time basis. Another 283 places are available for a fee. The university specifies that three of the doctoral scholarship places are reserved for priority development areas, and another three for candidates of Roma ethnicity.

Online registration and special admission for performance athletes

Candidates can register online and pay the admission fee electronically, and the complete calendars are available on the websites of each faculty. UB is organizing a special admission session this year for athletes who have won medals at European and world competitions for Olympic disciplines and chess, as well as at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Registration for this category is carried out at the university level, through the dedicated address admitere.olimpici@g.unibuc.ro, according to the calendar published on the official admission platform.

Benefits for admitted Olympians

The University of Bucharest announces that students who have won gold, silver or bronze medals at scientific olympiads or international sports competitions, admitted to one of the 20 faculties, will be able to request inclusion in the benefits program for Olympians.

The institution specifies that all information regarding the admission requirements, the required documents and the calendars of each faculty are available on the official admission platform.

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