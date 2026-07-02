WHO warns: Europe's current heatwave is just a "dress rehearsal"

Versiunea în limba română

The latest heatwave affecting Europe is just a "dress rehearsal" for the summers to come, warned the regional director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge. According to him, the European continent is warming more than twice as fast as the global average, and heatwave episodes are becoming more frequent, more intense and longer. "The summers to come will be more difficult," said Hans Kluge, quoted by DPA, emphasizing that heatwaves can no longer be considered exceptional phenomena, but recurring crises that put increasing pressure on health systems. "Every summer that we fail to prepare for them will be a summer for which we will pay in human lives," warned the WHO official.

• Health services, overburdened

According to data presented by WHO Europe, the effects of the heatwave are already visible in several countries. In France, the number of calls to emergency medical services has increased by up to 50% in some cities. In London, the ambulance service recorded its busiest day in history in terms of life-threatening emergencies. In Spain, the national mortality monitoring system estimates that more than 300 people died in excess due to extreme temperatures in just a few days, and Italy reported five deaths related to the heatwave in a 24-hour period.

• Examples of measures that work

Hans Kluge stressed, however, that preventive measures can reduce the impact of heatwaves and provided some examples of good practices implemented in Europe.

In Barcelona, authorities have expanded the network of climate shelters, including libraries, civic centers, pharmacies and parks, where the population can take refuge during periods of extreme temperatures. In Paris, a register of elderly and vulnerable people has been activated to monitor their health, and authorities have restricted the public sale of alcohol. In Italy, several regions have introduced bans on outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day, accompanied by technical unemployment mechanisms that allow workers not to lose their income.

• Call for national protection plans

The WHO regional director has warned that many European countries remain insufficiently prepared for the effects of extreme temperatures. "More than half of European countries still do not have a comprehensive heatwave health action plan. This must change,” said Hans Kluge. The WHO message comes as Europe is experiencing one of the most severe heatwave episodes in recent years, with record temperatures, wildfires, overwhelmed health services and a rising number of heat-related deaths. According to the organization, adapting health systems and implementing prevention plans will become essential as climate change accelerates.