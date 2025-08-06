Beijing becomes the world capital of robotics in August

Versiunea în limba română

Beijing is consolidating its status as a global hub of technological innovation in August, hosting two major events in the field of robotics, in a context in which China reaffirms its ambition of technological self-sufficiency and leadership in the era of intelligent physical agents, informs EFE.

• World Robot Conference - showcase of cutting-edge technologies

From August 8 to 12, the Chinese capital is hosting a new edition of the World Robot Conference, an event in which over 200 national and international companies are participating. According to the organizers, over 100 new products will be presented for the first time - double compared to the previous year. The list of innovations includes four-legged robots, smart lawn mowers, catheter control systems, but also devices specialized in rescue, inspection, medical assistance or household tasks. The event also brings together around 50 manufacturers of full-body humanoid robots, a segment that is expanding rapidly globally. The public will be able to visit an exhibition with over 1,500 products and will have access to interactive activities, designed to promote the interaction between consumers and new technologies. The conference is organized in collaboration with the China Institute of Electronics and the International Federation of Robotics, bringing together institutions from over 80 countries.

• World Humanoid Robot Games: Sports, Autonomy and Performance

In the second part of the month, from August 15 to 17, Beijing will host the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, an international competition that emphasizes the technical progress and practical applicability of robotics. The event includes unprecedented events - football, athletics, gymnastics and rock climbing - in which robots will be evaluated according to their physical performance, perception capacity and operational autonomy.

• China is betting on robotics: an industry on the rise

The organization of these events reflects China's efforts to consolidate its global position in the robotics sector. According to data from TrendForce, the production of humanoid robots in China could reach $616 million in 2025, in the context of a national strategy that promotes artificial intelligence, digitalization and industrial automation. Clear signs of this technological boom have also been seen in recent competitions, such as the robot half-marathon held in April or the national autonomous robot football championship, held in June, also in Beijing.

• Beijing - the laboratory of the automated future

With an impressive combination of innovation, practical applicability and international competition, the events in August are transforming Beijing into a global laboratory of next-generation robotics. In a world increasingly dependent on smart solutions, China is asserting not only its ability to innovate, but also its will to lead the transition to a technologically augmented society.