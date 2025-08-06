Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Education in Crisis: Unions Demand Minister David's Resignation, Announce Massive Rally on September 8

O.D.
English Section / 6 august

Versiunea în limba română

Tensions in the education system continue to rise. Education Minister Daniel David met with the leaders of the three major trade union organizations in the field - the Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI), the "Spiru Haret" Federation, and the "Alma Mater" National Federation - in the context of protests that have been going on for more than a week. According to the Ministry of Education and Research, the minister told the unionists that, although no cuts were made to the current budget, in the absence of urgent measures, an additional amount of approximately 2 billion lei is necessary to ensure the functioning of the system until the end of 2025. "Minister Daniel David expressed his openness to finding the best solutions regarding the application of the fiscal-budgetary law and specified that requests that exceed the competences of the MEC will be transmitted to the Government and the governing coalition," the MEC press release states.

Unions accuse the Government of ignoring dialogue and threaten massive protests

The union's dissatisfaction mainly targets Law 141/2025, which they consider "deeply antisocial" and destructive for the entire education system. Although they held discussions with the Romanian President, the Prime Minister and the leaders of the government coalition, the unionists say that the law was adopted without impact studies, "out of the blue”, and the protests are the only form of reaction left”. The three federations, which represent over 250,000 education employees, demand the resignation of Minister Daniel David and warn that the Government is generating "the biggest crisis in the last 35 years” in the Romanian education system.

Major rally scheduled for September 8, the first day of school

The unions announce a large-scale protest on the opening day of the school year, September 8, symbolically called the "Education Rally”, to which over 30,000 union members are expected. The protest actions will continue until, say the union leaders, the Government abandons the budgetary policies that undermine education and proposes real solutions for financing the system and protecting the rights of employees.

The law contested by the unions provides for a series of fiscal measures and public spending restrictions, which, according to union leaders, seriously affect salaries, positions, teaching standards and access to professional training for education staff.

In addition, the lack of real consultation and the adoption of the normative act in the middle of summer, without a broad debate, was perceived as a gesture of contempt towards the entire teaching staff.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

06 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 august

