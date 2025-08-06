Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Military pensions, again at the center of the debate: Mihai Fifor accuses "political villainy"

O.D.
English Section / 6 august

"As a former Minister of National Defense, I say it clearly and unequivocally: military pensions are not special pensions. Treating them as such is political scoundrelship," Mihai Fifor said in a public post. (Photo source: Facebook / Mihai Fifor)



Versiunea în limba română

PSD deputy Mihai Fifor, former Minister of Defense, launched a sharp message in the public space, accusing part of the political class of manipulation and hypocrisy in the discussions regarding military pensions. He claims that military pensions cannot be classified as "special", being rather a legal compensation for a career subject to risks, deprivations and prohibitions. "As a former Minister of National Defense, I say clearly and unequivocally: military pensions are not special pensions. Treating them as such is political villainy", Mihai Fifor sent in a public post.

Military, once again the target of political populism

Fifor compared the situation of military pensions in Romania with similar treatment in NATO member states, where this type of pension is considered a natural element of the reward system for an atypical career, permanently under the sign of risk and strict discipline. "In all NATO countries, military personnel benefit from service pensions in accordance with the risks assumed, professional prohibitions and the special regime of the military career. In Romania, however, some try to ridicule this reality, abusively calling "special pensions' what is, in fact, a legal compensation", the social-democrat MP emphasized.

Double political discourse: from abolition to "gradual" reform

Mihai Fifor also denounced the double standard practiced by some politicians who, in opposition, demanded the cutting of all pensions considered "special", and once in government, they promote slow and partial reforms. He gave as an example the current minister Ionuţ Moşteanu, accused of having radically changed his position on special pensions, especially those in the military area. "Today, from beyond the ministry gate, he no longer wants abolition, but "gradual' reform, until 2035. This is no longer about arguments - some are even valid. It's about double discourse, at least", Fifor pointed out.

PSD: supporters of equity, but not against the military

Despite the firm position in defense of military pensions, Mihai Fifor reiterated the PSD's commitment to eliminating unjustified privileges and political self-interests, emphasizing, however, that the military should not be sacrificed on the altar of budgetary populism. "I have consistently said: if the Bologna Government demands efforts from ordinary Romanians, then it is unacceptable that some categories remain outside the reform. But I refuse to accept that the Romanian military be used as a scapegoat for the failure of failed reforms," he added.

Call for respect and institutional knowledge

Fifor has issued a harsh warning to those who do not distinguish between military pensions and special pensions granted without real contributions, suggesting that such an attitude betrays either ignorance or contempt for the democratic state and its defense institutions.

Ziarul BURSA

06 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 august

