Ritmul inflaţiei din Rusia s-a accelerat şi mai mult în mai, în timp ce responsabilii avertizează că uriaşele cheltuieli publice pentru a sprijini ofensiva militară împotriva Ucrainei determină supraîncălzirea economiei, relatează AFP.
Creşterea cheltuielilor publice a susţinut economia Rusiei în faţa unui val de sancţiuni occidentale, dar a declanşat, de asemenea, creşterea preţurilor şi lipsa forţei de muncă în multe sectoare care nu sunt direct legate de aceste cheltuieli.
Inflaţia anuală a crescut la 8,3% la sfârşitul lunii mai, comparativ cu 7,8% cu o lună mai devreme, a anunţat vineri agenţia oficială de statistică a ţării. Acesta este cel mai înalt nivel din februarie 2023, cu mult peste ţinta oficială de 4%.
Creşterea rapidă a preţurilor a pus presiune asupra băncii centrale a ţării pentru a creşte în continuare ratele dobânzilor cu scopul de a controla inflaţia.
Săptămâna trecută, acesta din urmă şi-a menţinut dobânda cheie la 16%, dar a semnalat că ar putea să o majoreze în viitor dacă ritmul creşterilor preţurilor nu încetineşte.
CEO-ul Sberbank, German Gref, a avertizat săptămâna trecută că creşterea Rusiei este "fragilă", deoarece depinde de cheltuielile publice pentru a continua să majoreze salariile şi cheltuielile de consum, şi nu de investiţii sau de câştiguri de productivitate.
Opinia Cititorului ( 2 )
1. fără titlu
(mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.06.2024, 11:19)
Ia auziti cum il cheama pe CEO-ul Sberbank..."German Gref":-)...Or sa denazifice mujicii si banca aia:-)
2. fără titlu
(mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.06.2024, 11:40)
Ia vedeti cum "vocea si talentul" descoperite in St Petersburg pe cand lucra cu Putler il recomanda pentru postul de CEO-ul Sberbank pe German/Herman :-)
Education and early career
Herman Gref was born in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic (n ow Kazakhstan) into a family of ethnic German deportees who were exiled there in 1941. Later Gref was involved in the return of exiled Germans to Russia - with his assistance an entire German village called Strelna was built near St. Petersburg.
There are two versions of what Gref did after graduation. According to one of them, Gref entered the faculty of international economic relations at MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR, but after the first year he was expelled fr om the university. According to the other version, after school Gref and his first wife, Elena Velikanova, entered Omsk State University, but failed the exams.
fr om 1981 to 1982, he worked as a legal advisor for the Irtysh District Department of the Pavlodar Region.
fr om 1982 to 1984, Gref served in the Soviet Army.
After fulfilling two years of military service, he studied law at Omsk State University in Siberia fr om 1985 to 1990.
After that he enrolled in the post-graduate program at the Law Department of St. Petersburg State University. He graduated in 1993 under the guidance of Anatoly Sobchak. However, he did not defend his dissertation until 2011. fr om 1992 to 1998 Gref worked on several positions at the Saint Petersburg City Administration, notably a term as vice-governor fr om 1997 to 1998. He became a friend and ally of Vladimir Putin during this period; he also made acquaintance with Alexei Kudrin, Dmitry Kozak, and Dmitry Medvedev.