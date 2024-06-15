Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Inflaţia în Rusia a urcat la 8,3% la sfârşitul lunii mai, un record din februarie 2023

F.D.
Internaţional / 15 iunie

Inflaţia în Rusia a urcat la 8,3% la sfârşitul lunii mai, un record din februarie 2023

Ritmul inflaţiei din Rusia s-a accelerat şi mai mult în mai, în timp ce responsabilii avertizează că uriaşele cheltuieli publice pentru a sprijini ofensiva militară împotriva Ucrainei determină supraîncălzirea economiei, relatează AFP.

Creşterea cheltuielilor publice a susţinut economia Rusiei în faţa unui val de sancţiuni occidentale, dar a declanşat, de asemenea, creşterea preţurilor şi lipsa forţei de muncă în multe sectoare care nu sunt direct legate de aceste cheltuieli.

Inflaţia anuală a crescut la 8,3% la sfârşitul lunii mai, comparativ cu 7,8% cu o lună mai devreme, a anunţat vineri agenţia oficială de statistică a ţării. Acesta este cel mai înalt nivel din februarie 2023, cu mult peste ţinta oficială de 4%.

Creşterea rapidă a preţurilor a pus presiune asupra băncii centrale a ţării pentru a creşte în continuare ratele dobânzilor cu scopul de a controla inflaţia.

Săptămâna trecută, acesta din urmă şi-a menţinut dobânda cheie la 16%, dar a semnalat că ar putea să o majoreze în viitor dacă ritmul creşterilor preţurilor nu încetineşte.

CEO-ul Sberbank, German Gref, a avertizat săptămâna trecută că creşterea Rusiei este "fragilă", deoarece depinde de cheltuielile publice pentru a continua să majoreze salariile şi cheltuielile de consum, şi nu de investiţii sau de câştiguri de productivitate.

Opinia Cititorului ( 2 )

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

  1. 1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.06.2024, 11:19)

    Ia auziti cum il cheama pe CEO-ul Sberbank..."German Gref":-)...Or sa denazifice mujicii si banca aia:-)

    Acord

    Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

    2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.06.2024, 11:40)

    Ia vedeti cum "vocea si talentul" descoperite in St Petersburg pe cand lucra cu Putler il recomanda pentru postul de CEO-ul Sberbank pe German/Herman :-)

    Education and early career 

    Herman Gref was born in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic (n ow Kazakhstan) into a family of ethnic German deportees who were exiled there in 1941. Later Gref was involved in the return of exiled Germans to Russia - with his assistance an entire German village called Strelna was built near St. Petersburg. 

    There are two versions of what Gref did after graduation. According to one of them, Gref entered the faculty of international economic relations at MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR, but after the first year he was expelled fr om the university. According to the other version, after school Gref and his first wife, Elena Velikanova, entered Omsk State University, but failed the exams. 

    fr om 1981 to 1982, he worked as a legal advisor for the Irtysh District Department of the Pavlodar Region. 

    fr om 1982 to 1984, Gref served in the Soviet Army. 

    After fulfilling two years of military service, he studied law at Omsk State University in Siberia fr om 1985 to 1990. 

    After that he enrolled in the post-graduate program at the Law Department of St. Petersburg State University. He graduated in 1993 under the guidance of Anatoly Sobchak. However, he did not defend his dissertation until 2011. fr om 1992 to 1998 Gref worked on several positions at the Saint Petersburg City Administration, notably a term as vice-governor fr om 1997 to 1998. He became a friend and ally of Vladimir Putin during this period; he also made acquaintance with Alexei Kudrin, Dmitry Kozak, and Dmitry Medvedev. 

    Acord

    Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

Internaţional

Citeşte toate articolele din Internaţional

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 iunie
Ediţia din 14.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6576
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2114
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9174
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.5083

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video

ENGLISH SECTION

more articles

Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb