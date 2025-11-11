Ministry of Education monitors cases of inappropriate behavior in schools

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research announces that it is closely monitoring cases of violence and dysfunctional behavior in schools and is ready to adopt additional measures, if the situation requires it. The statement belongs to Minister Daniel David, who stressed the importance of collaboration between students, teachers and parents to maintain a safe and balanced educational climate. "The Ministry has created the legal framework to prevent and, as far as possible, eliminate any form of violence or dysfunctional behavior within the school. Recent complementary-corrective tools are the red button and the admission of anonymous reports - and I encourage you to implement this framework in every school," said Minister Daniel David, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education. The minister specified that the institution he leads is closely monitoring such phenomena and will introduce, "with speed", new measures based on feedback from those in the education system. Daniel David emphasized that modern education is a process of co-creation between students, teachers and parents, and the complementary roles of these actors must function in balance. "Modern education, whose role is to form relevant skills, is co-created in complex educational ecosystems, where we have the student-teacher-parent triad at its core. (...) Although, in general, the relationships between these actors are good, I too often observe dysfunctional behaviors between these actors in the public space,” said the minister. In his opinion, social pressure and public polarization can influence behaviors in school, but the educational system must remain a model of balance and respect for society. "I know that social pressure is great, and this also influences the school, but we must be a model for society, and not the other way around,” Daniel David conveyed.