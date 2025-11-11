Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Education monitors cases of inappropriate behavior in schools

O.D.
English Section / 11 noiembrie

Ministry of Education monitors cases of inappropriate behavior in schools

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research announces that it is closely monitoring cases of violence and dysfunctional behavior in schools and is ready to adopt additional measures, if the situation requires it. The statement belongs to Minister Daniel David, who stressed the importance of collaboration between students, teachers and parents to maintain a safe and balanced educational climate. "The Ministry has created the legal framework to prevent and, as far as possible, eliminate any form of violence or dysfunctional behavior within the school. Recent complementary-corrective tools are the red button and the admission of anonymous reports - and I encourage you to implement this framework in every school," said Minister Daniel David, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education. The minister specified that the institution he leads is closely monitoring such phenomena and will introduce, "with speed", new measures based on feedback from those in the education system. Daniel David emphasized that modern education is a process of co-creation between students, teachers and parents, and the complementary roles of these actors must function in balance. "Modern education, whose role is to form relevant skills, is co-created in complex educational ecosystems, where we have the student-teacher-parent triad at its core. (...) Although, in general, the relationships between these actors are good, I too often observe dysfunctional behaviors between these actors in the public space,” said the minister. In his opinion, social pressure and public polarization can influence behaviors in school, but the educational system must remain a model of balance and respect for society. "I know that social pressure is great, and this also influences the school, but we must be a model for society, and not the other way around,” Daniel David conveyed.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

11 noiembrie
Ediţia din 11.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0854
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3982
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4561
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7881
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur576.4457

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb