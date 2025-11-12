Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
October in numbers

A.V.
English Section / 12 noiembrie

October in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

October 1

- The Government approves the budget amendment.

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of September 30, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 65,015 million euros, compared to 65,188 million euros on August 31, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 10,771 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) as of September 30, 2025 were 75,786 million euros, compared to 74,915 million euros on August 31, 2025.

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 5.0820 lei, according to NBR data.

October 2

- The Ministry of Finance raises approximately 4 billion euros through a Eurobond issue carried out in three tranches, with maturities of 7 years (2033), 12 years (2037) and 20 years (2045).

- The franc reaches the minimum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.4354 lei, according to NBR data.

- The dollar - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.3258 lei, according to NBR.

October 3

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 538.1818 lei, according to NBR.

October 8

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides: to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at the level of 6.50% per year; maintaining the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) at 7.50% per annum and the interest rate for the deposit facility at 5.50% per annum;

maintaining the current levels of the minimum reserve requirements for lei and foreign currency liabilities of credit institutions.

- The euro rises to the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 5.0963 lei, according to NBR figures.

October 14

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announces that, in the period January-August 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 18,789 million euros, compared to 18,001 million euros in the period January-August 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 960 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus higher by 594 million euros, the balance of primary income - a deficit higher by 45 million euros, and the balance of secondary income - a surplus lower by 377 million euros.

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.4034 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

October 17

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.5096 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 606.5699 lei, according to the NBR.

October 20

- The Constitutional Court decides that the law by which the Government had attempted to reform the special pensions of magistrates by assuming parliamentary responsibility is unconstitutional.

- Oana Gheorghiu is appointed by presidential decree as Deputy Prime Minister for Reform.

October 23

- Our country obtains, within the framework of negotiations with the European Commission, the replacement of the milestone regarding the reduction of the VAT gap with one oriented towards structural reforms and the complete digitalization of ANAF by 2027.

- The NBR announces that the broad money supply (M3) recorded, at the end of September 2025, a balance of 753,293.5 million lei. This increased by 0.3% (-0.1% in real terms) compared to August 2025, and compared to September 2024 it increased by 7.9% (-1.8% in real terms).

October 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 102.47 billion lei, respectively 5.39% of GDP in the first nine months of 2025, compared to 96.2 billion lei, respectively 5.47% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

October 31

- President Nicuşor Dan sends to the CCR a notification of unconstitutionality regarding the law amending the Law on Electricity and Natural Gas No. 123/2012, resent for promulgation after a new legislative cycle.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose 5.53% to 21,517 points in October, the BET-BK index, the benchmark for the performance of equity investment funds, rose 5.84% to 4,358 points.

- Shares of energy supplier and distributor Electrica rose 23.84% last month, shares of electricity transporter Transelectrica rose 23.2%.

- Shares of Transgaz rose 10%, those of oil and gas producer OMV Petrom rose 8.27%, and shares of Romgaz, OMV Petrom's partner in the Neptun Deep project, rose 12.34%.

- Among the decliners, the shares of One United Properties were the most notable, which depreciated by 4.16% last month, and the shares of Antibiotice, by 3.68%.

- The BET-FI index, which includes the five former SIFs and Fondul Proprietatea, increased by 6.39%, to 80,316 points, mainly due to the appreciation of FP shares, which rose by 6.46%.

